I think a lot of us probably associate getting a pedicure with warmer 'feet out' weather, i.e. the summer months. But there are several occasions that you may still want to do so at this time of year—for example, I think I’ve worn a form of heeled sandal to 90% of weddings I’ve ever been to, even in November—so it's a good idea to have autumn pedicure colours to hand.

Special events aside, you may also want your feet to look polished if you’ve got something like a spa day booked, or simply because you need a bit of a pick-me-up courtesy of the best nail polish and nail trends. And as session manicurist, Ami Street tells me keeping up with pedicures is also great for your feet’s health year-round.

“Autumnal [or] winter weather always includes a sharp temperature drop which can mean dry, dehydrated skin and cuticles, brittle nails and more sluggish circulation,” she explains. “Maintenance pedi treatments, like exfoliation, massage and using essential moisturising products like cuticle oil, are not only great for some self-care and winter blues mood-boosting, but mean you can maintain nail and skin health, prevent issues like calluses and even stimulate blood flow to keep nails and feet in optimum condition.” Ahead, she recommends five autumn pedicure colours that are perfect for the coming months.

The 5 autumn pedicure colours to know about for 2023

1. Black

A bold statement, black polish works just as well for a pedi as it does a mani. "The ultimate cool-girl nail choice, this monochromatic colour looks best applied to natural lengths in a high shine formula to keep it short and chic," says Street. "As well as always being in style as an all-over colour it's great as an edgier version of a French manicure tip, too, if you’re a fan of minimal nail art."

2. All the reds

Apart from pinks, few other colour categories can really rival red when it comes to the best pedicure colours, particularly for the autumn-winter season. As Streets puts it: "A perennial favourite and enduring nail trend, red polish adds a statement pop of colour—I love a bright pillarbox shade or deeper rouge noir hue, which is perfect for the colder months."

3. Navy, inky blues

I'm sure I don't need to tell you that dark colours lend themselves particularly well to winter, but a rich blue is a nice alternative to your more classical wine-red. "From deep cobalt to classic navy, these inky colours are a slightly softer alternative to black whilst still looking elegant as a pedicure colour," says Streets.

4. Greens

Green may not be the first of the many, many nail colours that spring to mind when thinking about your next pedi, but it's an option you shouldn't overlook. "Cited as the breakout trend colour of 2023, shades of green from Bottega to Bottle will add interest to your pedicure, whether you decide to go for a statement shade or more muted tone," Streets confirms.

5. Brown tones

Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Tiramisu £3.99 at Boots OPI Long-Lasting Nail Polish in Brown to Earth View at Sephora

Just take one look at the espresso nails and make-up trends, and it's clear that brown is particularly on-trend this season. "Shades of this flattering, go-with-anything neutral look modern and are majorly trending this season," says Streets. "Paler skins look great with cool taupe tones, while darker complexions complement rich milk or dark chocolate colours."