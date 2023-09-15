These are the only autumn pedicure colours worth knowing about, according to a nail pro

Bookmarking these, stat

Close up of woman's feet wearing Chanel sandals
(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Image)
Lucy Abbersteen
By Lucy Abbersteen
published

I think a lot of us probably associate getting a pedicure with warmer 'feet out' weather, i.e. the summer months. But there are several occasions that you may still want to do so at this time of year—for example, I think I’ve worn a form of heeled sandal to 90% of weddings I’ve ever been to, even in November—so it's a good idea to have autumn pedicure colours to hand. 

Special events aside, you may also want your feet to look polished if you’ve got something like a spa day booked, or simply because you need a bit of a pick-me-up courtesy of the best nail polish and nail trends. And as session manicurist, Ami Street tells me keeping up with pedicures is also great for your feet’s health year-round.

“Autumnal [or] winter weather always includes a sharp temperature drop which can mean dry, dehydrated skin and cuticles, brittle nails and more sluggish circulation,” she explains. “Maintenance pedi treatments, like exfoliation, massage and using essential moisturising products like cuticle oil, are not only great for some self-care and winter blues mood-boosting, but mean you can maintain nail and skin health, prevent issues like calluses and even stimulate blood flow to keep nails and feet in optimum condition.” Ahead, she recommends five autumn pedicure colours that are perfect for the coming months.

The 5 autumn pedicure colours to know about for 2023

1. Black

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 161 Le Diable
Chanel Le Vernis in 161 Le Diable

Barry M Gelly Nail Paint in Black Forest
Barry M Gelly Nail Paint in Black Forest


A bold statement, black polish works just as well for a pedi as it does a mani. "The ultimate cool-girl nail choice, this monochromatic colour looks best applied to natural lengths in a high shine formula to keep it short and chic," says Street. "As well as always being in style as an all-over colour it's great as an edgier version of a French manicure tip, too, if you’re a fan of minimal nail art."

2. All the reds

OPI Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red

OPI Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux
Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux


Apart from pinks, few other colour categories can really rival red when it comes to the best pedicure colours, particularly for the autumn-winter season. As Streets puts it: "A perennial favourite and enduring nail trend, red polish adds a statement pop of colour—I love a bright pillarbox shade or deeper rouge noir hue, which is perfect for the colder months."

3. Navy, inky blues

Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer in Denim
Dior Vernis Nail Polish in 796 Denim

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Midnight Drive

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Midnight Drive

I'm sure I don't need to tell you that dark colours lend themselves particularly well to winter, but a rich blue is a nice alternative to your more classical wine-red. "From deep cobalt to classic navy, these inky colours are a slightly softer alternative to black whilst still looking elegant as a pedicure colour," says Streets. 

4. Greens

Nailberry Nail Lacquer in Love You Very Matcha

Nailberry Nail Lacquer in Love You Very Matcha

Essie Gel Couture In-Vest in Style
Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in In-Vest In Style

Green may not be the first of the many, many nail colours that spring to mind when thinking about your next pedi, but it's an option you shouldn't overlook. "Cited as the breakout trend colour of 2023, shades of green from Bottega to Bottle will add interest to your pedicure, whether you decide to go for a statement shade or more muted tone," Streets confirms. 

5. Brown tones

Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Tiramisu
Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Tiramisu

OPI Nail Lacquer in Brown to Earth
OPI Long-Lasting Nail Polish in Brown to Earth

Just take one look at the espresso nails and make-up trends, and it's clear that brown is particularly on-trend this season. "Shades of this flattering, go-with-anything neutral look modern and are majorly trending this season," says Streets. "Paler skins look great with cool taupe tones, while darker complexions complement rich milk or dark chocolate colours."

Lucy Abbersteen
Lucy Abbersteen
Beauty Contributor

Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has written for titles including Glamour, Refinery29, Popsugar, woman&home and more. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results, and when she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll find her reading or hanging out with dogs.

Latest