A total handbag essential

This is about to change many, many lives. And I am not exaggerating. If you have seriously oily skin and cannot control the oil-slick throughout the day, then allow me to introduce you to the most incredible product.

Throw out your blotting papers, this is going to be your new best friend. The Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller is about to blow your mind.

It’s the perfect handbag essential. It can be used at the beginning of the day to prep and prime the skin, or on top of make-up with no fear of messing up your look.

Not only does it mattify the skin, but it’s also like a mini facial massage so it’s pure joy to use.

It’s a lot less wasteful than thousands and thousands of sheets of blotting papers. It can be easily cleaned, you just twist and pop out the stone and wash it with your facial cleanser.