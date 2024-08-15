'Boring' pedicure colours continue to dominate—and this classic hue is the only shade I'm wearing right now

While summer pedicure trends come and go with the seasons, some shades remain a constant so timeless that you can practically see the nail tech roll their eyes when you ask for it at the salon. For the minimalists, these range from the fresh white pedi to ever chic french tips while pedicure anarchists may have thrown convention out the window this summer and dipped a toe into a statement, yet still classic, black shade .

For lovers of colour however, there’s only one hue that delivers on boldness while still giving a timeless look—the red pedicure. And, lucky for you, it’s totally on trend right now. Buckle up, it’s officially red pedi season.

The great thing about the red pedi in comparison to what we’ve lovingly dubbed boring manicure (or pedicure) shades, is that there are so many variations of tone to choose from. My current obsession is the below dark red, ultra-glossy pedicure that Milly Mason created for Rochelle Humes. The combination of the rich red and almost jelly-like top coat makes it, in my opinion, the perfect red pedicure that will not only look great paired with summer sandals but that can easily be carried into autumn too, thanks to the rich jammy hue.

For brighter red pedicure inspiration, I, of course, looked to Milly again (after all, there’s nobody better for a picture perfect pedi in London). Most recently, she shared this cherry red pedi for Lily Allen, and it gives me instant flashbacks to red gummy sweets and, less glamorously, shots of cherry sours—but in the best way possible. If you’re looking for a bright pedicure for your next event or summer holiday, I promise you this is it.

While these are two ways to wear the red pedi this season, they aren’t the only options. Tomato tones like the set above are also a chic choice while traditional ruby red is always in style. To help you pick your favourite, I’ve rounded up six of the best red polishes to shop right now in all hues and finishes. Then simply top with your favourite top coat for the perfect red pedi.

Shop red nail polishes