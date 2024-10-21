Suspecting a proposal? Take these 13 manicure ideas to your next salon appointment
We love a nail and ring pic
So you think you're getting engaged... now what? Browse all of the best nail trendsSo you think you're getting engaged... now what? Browse all of the best nail trends for your proposal manicure, of course. As a huge nail enthusiast (a beauty editor who is also trained in nails), I consider myself lucky that my engagement wasn't a surprise. In fact, we'd planned it together, so I was able to plan my perfect mani. In the grand scheme of getting engaged, this obviously isn't the most important thing, but if you're someone who loves the fun of getting your nails done, it's an exciting element that many people find a small joy from.
And this is why a lot of people like to plan (as best they can) to choose the perfect proposal nail set. If that's you, or if you just want some stunning pared-back but beautiful manicures, then I've got 13 looks to spark your creativity—from classic French manicures to trending halo nail designs.
Be warned: once you've got all the nail inspo you need for your proposal nails, you're going to become quite obsessed with wedding-day nail ideas.
What to consider when it comes to proposal nails?
The most important thing to consider when it comes to proposal nails is wearing whatever you feel most comfortable in. It's not about the photos, it's about whether you love them and they bring added joy to a super-special time in your life.
If you want to love that manicure for years to come, many people tend to go the more neutral route, as these are typically the most timeless designs.
In this list, you'll see mostly minimalist nails as that's what the majority of people go for when it comes to engagement nails. But, by all means, wear whatever manicure your heart desires (and don't need us to tell you that). From animal print nails to mermaid nails, we've got all the inspiration you need.
Proposal nail inspiration
1. Milky French
If you want something that's super understated but still feels special then try a milky French manicure.
2. Simplistic chrome
Chrome nails are both simple and special and one you can try at home with either chrome powder or stick-on nails.
3. Embellished French
Jazz up a simple French manicure with a teeny embellishment in the centre of each base of the nail.
4. Gold foil
Gold foil is an incredible way to make a simple manicure into an opulent one—and you don't even need a super-steady hand. Take gold nail polish and create these abstract lines; you'll be surprised how the design all comes together. To get this exact effect, go to the salon and ask for gold foil.
5. Fombré
This season has been all about the Fombré pedicure (that's a French-ombré, FYI). But, actually, this nail design originally rose to prominence on the fingertips, and it makes for the ultimate proposal manicure.
6. Embellished outline
Add some pearls or jewels to create an embellished double French manicure.
7. Gold halo
If you can't decide between gold foil and embellishments then do them both like this beautiful design.
8. Micro French
If you love a French manicure but want to avoid that 90s look then go micro. It's everything you love about a French but with a slim tip. If you've got a steady hand, try this one at home.
9. Caviar beads
More is often more when it comes to nails and here's proof. This is a great one to try at home if you've got spare jewels and pearls around.
10. Naked nails
Sometimes the best manicures are the ones that are the most simplistic, and the naked manicure is testament to that. It's also a super-easy set to do at home with regular nail polish.
11. Pink chrome
Another stunning chrome look—and this one has pink undertone.
12. Seashell nails
Getting engaged by the sea? Take a themed manicure but make it chic. This requires hard gel and plenty of technique to sculpt, so take this design as inspiration to your salon appointment.
13. Gold hearts
If you've got a toothpick or dotting tool then you can create these pretty gold hearts to amp up a regular pink manicure.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
