A celebrity nail artist just told me that this is the nail polish shade to wear on your toes this summer

Summer is quickly approaching, which means it's time to dust off your favourite sandals. Because of this, you might be thinking about heading to one of the best nail salons or doing a pedicure at home to freshen up your toes.

If you're wondering what nail trends you can expect to see this season, then you've come to the right place. Here at Marie Claire UK, we are always speaking to the experts and keeping you up to date on the latest nail designs, and we've just been told that pastel pedicures are the way to go this summer.

That's right, celebrity nail artist Harriet Westmoreland just confirmed it, and told us: "I think pastels are back—and people will definitely be going for them on their toes this summer. We've seen a lot of dark colours, but these brighter shades are set to make a comeback."

If you're keen to try out the trend yourself, keep on scrolling for all the inspiration you need, including our favourite pastel nail polishes to buy now. For more nail inspo, why not check out our guides to neon nails and milky nails? Trust us, after seeing these designs, you'll practically be running to the salon.

Pastel pedicure inspiration

For something really fun this summer, why not go for a different pastel shade on each toenail?

If you prefer something a little more subtle, you can't go wrong with pastel pink.

Be right back, off to find some shoes to match our pedicure.

How to get the look

If you are keen to give the nail trend a go at home, we've rounded up some of our favourite pastel nail polishes. Don't forget to check out our guide on how to do a pedicure at home, and if you're suffering with cracked heels, our roundup of the best exfoliating socks should help.

BARRY M Pastel Dawn Nail Paint £12.99 at Sephora This set of pastel nail polishes from BARRY M is great as it gives you so much choice, and you can even do a multicoloured design like the one above.

Nails.INC Florals… For Spring? Quad £15.40 at Sephora Nails.INC also do a great pastel set for spring and summer, with everything from mint green to lilac and pink.

Manicurist Pastel Pink Nail Polish £14 at Manicurist If you want a classic pastel pink pedi, you will love this polish from Manicurist. Plus, the formula is vegan and cruelty-free.