Yes, it's that time already...

It’s absolutely roasting outside – last time we checked, it peaked over 30 degrees, and here we are chatting beauty advent calendars. The world is mad, is it not?

But alas, as we know if you want to try and get your hands on one of the beauty industry’s most in-demand advent calendars you need to be prepared. To do this you need to know as much information about it as far in advance as possible. Because these advent calendars sell like hot cakes. At lightning speed.

One of the most in-demand beauty calendars every year is the offering from iconic British high street brand, Next. And this year it will not disappoint.

Next Beauty Advent Calendar 2022

From iconic luxury beauty brands like By Terry and Lanôme, to fan favourites Pai and This Works, this 25-product strong calendar has a little bit of everything. View Deal

So what do we know so far?

How much is it?

£89

When is it available?

5th September, so very soon. Mark this date in your calendar.

What’s the packaging like?

The pastel pink calendar is ultra feminine with hints of fuschia and silver. Each of the treats is found inside a little drawer, rather than behind a window so the entire thing could easily be reused for later years.

What’s inside?

25 beauty products worth over £310.

They are:

Mac Satin Lipstick in Twig (full sized), Benefit Bad Gal Bang Mascara (3ml), Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (15ml), Lanôme Advanced Genifique Hydrating Face Serum (7ml), Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex (7ml), Pixi Glow-y Powder in Peachy Glow and Creamy Gold (4.3ml), Moroccanoil Original Treatment (25ml), Iconic London Bronze and Smokey Eyshadow Palette, Emma Hardie Brilliance Facial Oil (5ml), Floral Street Arizona Bloom (10ml), By Terry Baume De Rose Flaconnette (2.3ml), Eyeko Highlighter Pencil in Pearl (1.4g), Pai The Impossible Glow Bronze (full sized), Beautypro Rose Infused Plant Based Sheet Mask (full sized), Neom Real Luxury Scent to De-Stress Travel Candle (75g), Smashbox Photo Finish Original Primer (5ml), L’Occitane She Hand Cream (30ml), Clinique Moisture Surge 100Hr AutoReplenishing Hydrator (15ml), Espa Yuzu and Ginger Cleanser (15ml), This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray (35ml), Gatineau Radiance Enhancing Gommage (full sized), Nails Inc Nail Varnish in Belgravia Road (full sized), Clarins Total Eye Lift (7ml), Bath & Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Fine Fragrance Mist (75ml), and Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Body Cream (70ml).

Also hidden inside nine of the calendars are nine golden tickets. If found, each ticket gets you a Cloud Nine bundle worth £448, which includes two of its amazing hair tools: the Wide Iron Pro and the Airshot Pro.

Why do we think it’s worth it?

Next Beauty stocks a wide variety of brands, which means that the advent calendar gives you a little taste of some of your beauty favourites, as well as a few lesser-known names. Also, you can’t go wrong with a calendar that costs under £100, but that’s worth well over £300.

Our top picks of the products are the Moroccanoil Original Treatment (nothing will soothe thirsty strands like it), Iconic London Bronze and Smokey Eyeshadow Palette (we’re pretty sure these shades will suit all eye colours and skin tones) and the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex (a hardworking cult product for a reason).