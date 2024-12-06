I asked an astrologer which nail designs suit each star sign best—here's her verdict

I am super into star signs—I'm a Leo, and I love being one. I think having a lion as your spirit animal is incredibly cool, and through embracing my bold, courageous and loyal side, I can totally relate to the sign. But I really want to learn more about astrology, and in particular about what the other signs represent. And I say, what better way to do this than through beauty and nail trends?

As a nail art nerd, I set out to find out more about other star signs via the kind of manicures they'd get. Fun, right? With the help of Betty, astrologer and manifestation coach at The Cosmic Co, I certainly discovered a lot. Much like choosing a perfume for your star sign, you might find yourself leaning towards certain manicures for your star sign, too.

"Your zodiac sign says so much about who you are, and what better way to wear your personality on your sleeve—well, your fingertips—than through nail art," says Betty. "Let’s match each zodiac sign to a stunning manicure that reflects your vibe. Whether you're a bold Aries, a luxe-loving Taurus, or a dreamy Pisces, there’s a nail art look just for you."

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Fire Starter

"Aries babes, you’re bold, fearless, and always the first to try something new. Match your go-getter attitude with a fiery ombré mani in shades of red, orange, and yellow. Add some gold chrome accents for that extra spark—because you’re not afraid to shine bright!"

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Earthy Luxe

"Taurus queens are all about indulgence and beauty. Think emerald green nails with gold leaf accents, marbled like precious stones. Add a touch of matte finish for that velvety feel, and you’ll have a mani that screams luxe goddess."

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in 65 Vert Égyptien £45 at Selfridges

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Duality

"Twins of the zodiac, your energy is as dynamic as it gets. Channel your playful nature with mismatched nails—one hand with soft pastels and the other with bold neons. Throw in some geometric patterns or funky decals like lightning bolts or stars. Two moods, one flawless mani!"

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Moonlit Mermaid

"Cancer babes are ruled by the moon and connected to the ocean’s depths. Go for pearlescent nails in seafoam green or silvery blue, topped with moon and seashell nail charms. A touch of glitter? Absolutely—like moonlight reflecting on the waves."

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super-Shine in Mermaid Fin £2.78 at Amazon

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Golden Glam

"Leo loves to be centre stage, and your nails should dazzle just as much as you do. Go for a gold foil manicure with a high-shine topcoat. Want extra drama? Add 3D lion or crown embellishments. You’re royalty, after all."

Sephora Gold Flame Nail Polish £4.99 at Sephora

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Minimalist Chic

"Virgo, your perfectionist streak means you adore clean, understated elegance. A nude or blush-toned mani with delicate white floral line art is so you. Add a hint of sparkle or a subtle French tip for a flawless, polished finish."

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Romantic Ombre

"Libra babes, your aesthetic game is unmatched. Go for a soft pink-to-lavender ombré manicure with tiny rhinestones at the base of each nail. Balance is key, so keep it symmetrical and effortlessly chic. Venus would approve."

Essie Perfect Posture Nail Polish £10.99 at Lookfantastic

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Dark Siren

"Scorpios are mysterious, magnetic, and a little edgy. A vampy black mani with a matte finish is your go-to. Add holographic accents or red tips for a sultry vibe that screams 'dangerously chic.'"

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Wanderlust

"Sagittarius souls love adventure and freedom. Rock a celestial map-inspired design with constellations, planets, and little shooting stars. Use a midnight blue base to capture that endless night-sky vibe."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Boss Babe

"Capricorn, you’re all about sophistication and structure. Opt for a French manicure with a twist: black tips instead of white, or a metallic gold line beneath the tips. Clean, sharp, and oh-so-powerful."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Futuristic Art

"Aquarius, you’re ahead of your time and love anything avant-garde. Think chrome nails in holographic hues or abstract nail art with squiggles, dots, and negative space. A mani that’s as unique as you are."

OPI x Wicked Infinite Shine Gel-Like Lacquer Nail Poilsh in Opi'm Phosphorescent! £14 at John Lewis

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Dreamy Watercolour

"Pisces, your vibe is soft, mystical, and dreamy. Go for a watercolour design in pastel blues, purples, and pinks. Add some subtle glitter or iridescent flakes for that enchanting, otherworldly glow."