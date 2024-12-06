I asked an astrologer which nail designs suit each star sign best—here's her verdict
As a Leo, I'm pretty pleased with mine
I am super into star signs—I'm a Leo, and I love being one. I think having a lion as your spirit animal is incredibly cool, and through embracing my bold, courageous and loyal side, I can totally relate to the sign. But I really want to learn more about astrology, and in particular about what the other signs represent. And I say, what better way to do this than through beauty and nail trends?
As a nail art nerd, I set out to find out more about other star signs via the kind of manicures they'd get. Fun, right? With the help of Betty, astrologer and manifestation coach at The Cosmic Co, I certainly discovered a lot. Much like choosing a perfume for your star sign, you might find yourself leaning towards certain manicures for your star sign, too.
"Your zodiac sign says so much about who you are, and what better way to wear your personality on your sleeve—well, your fingertips—than through nail art," says Betty. "Let’s match each zodiac sign to a stunning manicure that reflects your vibe. Whether you're a bold Aries, a luxe-loving Taurus, or a dreamy Pisces, there’s a nail art look just for you."
Aries (March 21 - April 19): Fire Starter
"Aries babes, you’re bold, fearless, and always the first to try something new. Match your go-getter attitude with a fiery ombré mani in shades of red, orange, and yellow. Add some gold chrome accents for that extra spark—because you’re not afraid to shine bright!"
Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Earthy Luxe
A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails)
A photo posted by on
"Taurus queens are all about indulgence and beauty. Think emerald green nails with gold leaf accents, marbled like precious stones. Add a touch of matte finish for that velvety feel, and you’ll have a mani that screams luxe goddess."
Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Duality
A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios)
A photo posted by on
"Twins of the zodiac, your energy is as dynamic as it gets. Channel your playful nature with mismatched nails—one hand with soft pastels and the other with bold neons. Throw in some geometric patterns or funky decals like lightning bolts or stars. Two moods, one flawless mani!"
Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Moonlit Mermaid
"Cancer babes are ruled by the moon and connected to the ocean’s depths. Go for pearlescent nails in seafoam green or silvery blue, topped with moon and seashell nail charms. A touch of glitter? Absolutely—like moonlight reflecting on the waves."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Leo (July 23 - August 22): Golden Glam
A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails)
A photo posted by on
"Leo loves to be centre stage, and your nails should dazzle just as much as you do. Go for a gold foil manicure with a high-shine topcoat. Want extra drama? Add 3D lion or crown embellishments. You’re royalty, after all."
Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Minimalist Chic
A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)
A photo posted by on
"Virgo, your perfectionist streak means you adore clean, understated elegance. A nude or blush-toned mani with delicate white floral line art is so you. Add a hint of sparkle or a subtle French tip for a flawless, polished finish."
Libra (September 23 - October 22): Romantic Ombre
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
"Libra babes, your aesthetic game is unmatched. Go for a soft pink-to-lavender ombré manicure with tiny rhinestones at the base of each nail. Balance is key, so keep it symmetrical and effortlessly chic. Venus would approve."
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Dark Siren
"Scorpios are mysterious, magnetic, and a little edgy. A vampy black mani with a matte finish is your go-to. Add holographic accents or red tips for a sultry vibe that screams 'dangerously chic.'"
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Wanderlust
A post shared by Georgia Cotterill | Manchester BIAB & Nail Art Specialist (@the_gelologist)
A photo posted by on
"Sagittarius souls love adventure and freedom. Rock a celestial map-inspired design with constellations, planets, and little shooting stars. Use a midnight blue base to capture that endless night-sky vibe."
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Boss Babe
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
"Capricorn, you’re all about sophistication and structure. Opt for a French manicure with a twist: black tips instead of white, or a metallic gold line beneath the tips. Clean, sharp, and oh-so-powerful."
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Futuristic Art
"Aquarius, you’re ahead of your time and love anything avant-garde. Think chrome nails in holographic hues or abstract nail art with squiggles, dots, and negative space. A mani that’s as unique as you are."
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Dreamy Watercolour
A post shared by REBECCA FEARN (Bec/B) 🌈 (@beautyandtheb)
A photo posted by on
"Pisces, your vibe is soft, mystical, and dreamy. Go for a watercolour design in pastel blues, purples, and pinks. Add some subtle glitter or iridescent flakes for that enchanting, otherworldly glow."
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
Expert colourists just told me these are the best 6 hair colours to try this winter if you're looking for a change
Top London colourists reveal what's hot right not
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Stylish Christmas jumpers? We promise they exist
Here are the best stylish Christmas jumpers to buy now — no novelty reindeers in sight
By Rebecca Jane Hill
-
Keen to take your Pilates practice to the next level? Trust me, you need to have Power Pilates on your radar - here's why
Pilates, but make it power.
By Anna Bartter
-
I couldn't be happier this classic nail colour is trending again for winter—these are the looks I'll be copying
Bookmark this for Christmas Day nail inspo
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I've spoken to the experts—these are the 7 winter nail trends they foresee all the cool girls wearing
Yes, cinnamon roll nails are in there
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Hailey Bieber just combined two of autumn's biggest nail trends—now it’s the only manicure I plan to wear
No, I'm still not over the glazed manicure
By Jazzria Harris
-
Every cool girl I follow is wearing cabernet nails right now—and I'm convinced it's the perfect mani shade
It's no doubt the colour of the season
By Rebecca Fearn
-
This trending nail colour is wearable, chic and ticks all of the autumn boxes—introducing, chestnut nails
And I'm about to show you how damn good it looks...
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Stuck for autumnal French manicure inspiration? This simple look is all I want to wear right now
The simple switch up everyone is making right now
By Tori Crowther
-
The boring milky mani just got a serious upgrade—it's time to make way for lavender milk nails now
An unexpected twist on sheer nails
By Jazzria Harris
-
Suspecting a proposal? Take these 13 manicure ideas to your next salon appointment
We love a nail and ring pic
By Tori Crowther