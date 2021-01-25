Being judgy has never been more vital...
The 2021 Marie Claire Hair Awards are fast approaching and we have rounded up the troops to help us find the very best of the best in haircare.
World-renowned stylists, colourists, hair experts, industry-pioneers and influencers will work alongside (digitally, of course) members of the Marie Claire team to trial, test and award the best products on the market.
With over 50 categories, from the best hair dryer and best dry shampoo, to best sustainable brand and best ethical hair initiative, we’ve got our work cut out for us.
So why don’t we meet our team of dedicated judges, here to serve and deliver the goods…
Adam Reed
Founder Adam Reed London – @adamreedhair
Adam has been a hairdresser for most of his life, and if he is not in his eponymous East London salon doing hair, he could be found BTS at LFW, on a shoot for one of his clients or traveling the globe (not at the moment) sharing his love of hair.
Adeola Gboyega
Make-up & Beauty Expert – @adeolagboyega
A professional make-up artist and beauty expert with over 10 years industry experience, Adeola Gboyega has worked for big beauty brands such as Clarins, Lancome, Bobbi Brown and currently for Pat McGrath Labs as UK National education and artistry manager. Gboyega has become well known for her skin first approach to make-up, highlighting the importance of investing in great skincare to achieve make-up ready skin. Creating tutorials online, Adeola educates on how to get her signature glow look and has built up a loyal following of glow-getters.
Anabel Kingsley
Brand President & Consultant Trichologist, Philip Kingsley – @anabel_kingsley
Anabel Kingsley is a Consultant Trichologist, as well as Brand President of the Philip Kingsley Clinics and the Philip Kingsley product ranges. Anabel grew up among Trichologists. Her passion for hair and scalp health was inspired from a young age by her father, Philip Kingsley.
Anabel qualified as a Trichologist in 2013. She is an Associate Member of The Institute of Trichologists, graduating with a Distinction, as well as receiving ‘The Award of Excellence’. She has a great interest in and knowledge of the hair and scalp, with a particular focus on nutrition.
Andrea Thompson
Editor-In-Chief, Marie Claire – @andreacanwrite
Andrea has worked as a journalist for a range of publications including The Daily Mail, The Sunday Times, The Guardian, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia, before joining Marie Claire. For much of her career, Andrea has specialised in investigative journalism and loves helping bring to light inspirational stories from people who traditionally have not been given a voice in mainstream media. At Marie Claire, Andrea oversaw a hard-hitting feature on rape as a weapon of war that won the title an Amnesty Media Award, and now acts as as a judge for the awards each year. She regularly chairs events for Marie Claire and mentors young women trying to break into the industry.
Dr Ateh Jewel
Beauty Journalist and Diversity Advocate – @atehjewel
Dr Ateh Jewel is a multi award-winning journalist, producer, director, influencer and diversity advocate. She been in the industry for 19 years, specialising in beauty, social commentary and campaigning for more diversity in the beauty industry. She has written for titles such as Vogue, Sunday Times Style, Financial Times, Guardian, Telegraph and Marie Claire, to name a few.
Ateh is on the advisory board for the British Beauty Council and also appears on panels, consulting, lecturing and judging for CEW, Creative Head, Stylist Live, P&G, Unilever and Coty.
Ateh has also made several appearances on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan, This Morning, BBC 5 Live with Nicky Campbell, LB Radio and BBC 2 with Vanessa Feltz.
Her award winning blog, jeweltonesbeauty,com, is aimed at men and women with darker skin tones and she is developing her own range of foundation and colour cosmetics for POC. She also hosts her Instagram Live show Wednesday Chat Club, whose guests have included Ruby Hammer MBE, MAC’s Terry Barber and Nichola Joss.
She studied HIstory at Bristol university and was awarded an honorary doctorate by Solent University last year. Ateh is particularly interested in the history of beauty and its ability to reflect our cultural values.
Eamonn Hughes
Hair Stylist – @eamonnhughes
Eamonn Hughes studied fine art sculpture at Wimbledon College of Art, London, progressing to an MA at the Royal College of Art, London, from which he graduated in 1997. Though he was immediately successful as an artist, gaining commissions to create stone carvings for high-profile sites in London, Eamonn was presented with the opportunity to work with session hair stylist, Sam McKnight.
Now a successful stylist in his own right, Eamonn is in constant demand from celebrity, advertising and editorial clients. His celebrity clientele includes Daisy Ridley, Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Giselle Bundchen, Maggie Gyllenhall, Naomi Campbell, Naomi Watts and Paloma Faith. Over the years, Eamonn has worked with a diverse range of photographers including Alice Hawkins, Karl Largerfeld, Nick Knight and Mert & Marcus.
His editorial credits include Another, Vogue US, i-D Magazine, Harpers Bazaar, V and GQ Style.
Errol Douglas MBE
CEO & Founder, Errol Douglas – @erroldouglashair
Holly Rains
Digital Editor, Marie Claire – @holly_rains
Holly has over 10 years journalism experience, working as an editor and writer, specialising in digital media, content strategy and dog breeds. Prior to Marie Claire, she has held senior staff positions at ELLE UK, Grazia and Company.
Holly is a frequent speaker, panelist and interviewer on a range of subjects including media trends, careers and entertainment. From working with Reuters to provide global red carpet coverage for events like the BAFTAs, to discussing fashion and beauty trends on network TV, she was also the host of the Marie Claire series ‘Holly’s First Dates’, where she regularly interviewed a mix of inspiring woman and A-list celebrities (including Jack Black, Dakota Fanning and Renée Zellweger) – a series which garnered half a million views in its first two months. And was approved by The Rock.
When she isn’t dreaming of scheduling in meetings, she likes to think about social media, and how best to avoid it whilst still retaining the title of ‘digital’ editor.
Jack Howard
Director, Jack Howard – @jackhowardcolor
Jasmine Hemsley
Author & Wellbeing Expert – @jasminehemsley
Josh Wood
Expert Colourist & Founder, Josh Wood Colour – @joshwoodcolour
Katie Thomas
Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire – @katie_thomas_hayne
Larry King
Celebrity Hairdresser & Founder, Larry King Hair Products – @larrykinghair
Lisa Oxenham
Beauty & Style Director, Marie Claire – @lisaoxenham
Loretta De Feo
Founder and Creative Director, DIZZIAK – @lorettaforever
Loretta is a Londoner with massive hair and a deep-rooted understanding. She created Dizziak,
Luke Hersheson
CEO & Co-Founder, Hershesons – @lukehersheson
Lyndell Mansfield
Session Hairstylist – @hairdresserontour
Millie Kendall MBE
CEO, The British Beauty Council – @milliekendall
Neil Moodie
Freelance Editorial Hairstylist – @neilmoodie
Nia
Owner, The Curl Bar London – @niathelight
Nicola Clarke
Creative Colour Director, John Frieda Salons – @nicolaclarkecolour
Nicola’s work can be seen on red carpet events & Hollywood movies with the likes of, Emilia Clarke, Kate Winslet and Madonna along with ad campaigns & editorials with Kate Moss for Versace and Cate Blanchett for Armani.
In 2018 we saw the central London launch of salon ‘Nicola Clarke at John Frieda’, where her ‘dream team’ take her techniques, creative vision and down-to-earth approach to a client list from pop-star Dua Lipa to a hair conscious public.
Rachael Nsofor
Founder, plsLondon & MABE Brand Agency – @rachaelnsofor
Former UK GM of the worlds number device beauty brand FOREO, owner of the successful brand consultancy MABE and now Black British founder of plsLONDON, Rachael Nsofor
Inspired by her Gen Z daughters love of wigs, and a plethora of hair systems, Rachael recognised that while experimentation and self-expression go hand in hand for this generation – emulating the ever-changing hair looks of their favourite influencers, musicians and celebrities can become a costly practice. However, knowing the cost price of faux and real hair she wondered how retailers had gotten away with selling extensions at such an extortionate mark-up, and why there were no discounted sellers on the market.
So, with the help of her two daughters, brand manager Amiyah, and trend forecaster Eleanor, Rachael is finally bringing affordable faux and real hair systems for all hair types, from straight 1 hair all the way through to 4c textured tresses to the UK market.
Ricardo Vila Nova
Trichologist – @2122ricardovilanova
When he opened his boutique at Harrods in 2012, immediately his science hacks excited such a tremendous furore among his customers. Through his Hair DNA Scan Test, he is able to detect any unbalance, allowing him to address specific needs, making any hair the most dense, strong and glossy.
Sam McKnight
Hair Stylist and Founder of Hair by Sam McKnight – @sammcknight1 | @hairbysammcknight
Sara Vaughan
Global Chief Purpose & Sustainability Advisor, Marie Claire – @saravaughofficial
Sarah Barnes
Junior Beauty Writer & Production Assistant, Marie Claire – @sarahbarnsey
Syd Hayes
Session Stylist – @sydhayeshair