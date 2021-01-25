Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Being judgy has never been more vital...

The 2021 Marie Claire Hair Awards are fast approaching and we have rounded up the troops to help us find the very best of the best in haircare.

World-renowned stylists, colourists, hair experts, industry-pioneers and influencers will work alongside (digitally, of course) members of the Marie Claire team to trial, test and award the best products on the market.

With over 50 categories, from the best hair dryer and best dry shampoo, to best sustainable brand and best ethical hair initiative, we’ve got our work cut out for us.

So why don’t we meet our team of dedicated judges, here to serve and deliver the goods…

Adam Reed

Founder Adam Reed London – @adamreedhair



Adam has been a hairdresser for most of his life, and if he is not in his eponymous East London salon doing hair, he could be found BTS at LFW, on a shoot for one of his clients or traveling the globe (not at the moment) sharing his love of hair.

Adeola Gboyega

Make-up & Beauty Expert – @adeolagboyega



A professional make-up artist and beauty expert with over 10 years industry experience, Adeola Gboyega has worked for big beauty brands such as Clarins, Lancome, Bobbi Brown and currently for Pat McGrath Labs as UK National education and artistry manager. Gboyega has become well known for her skin first approach to make-up, highlighting the importance of investing in great skincare to achieve make-up ready skin. Creating tutorials online, Adeola educates on how to get her signature glow look and has built up a loyal following of glow-getters.

Anabel Kingsley

Brand President & Consultant Trichologist, Philip Kingsley – @anabel_kingsley



Anabel Kingsley is a Consultant Trichologist, as well as Brand President of the Philip Kingsley Clinics and the Philip Kingsley product ranges. Anabel grew up among Trichologists. Her passion for hair and scalp health was inspired from a young age by her father, Philip Kingsley.

Anabel qualified as a Trichologist in 2013. She is an Associate Member of The Institute of Trichologists, graduating with a Distinction, as well as receiving ‘The Award of Excellence’. She has a great interest in and knowledge of the hair and scalp, with a particular focus on nutrition.

Andrea Thompson

Editor-In-Chief, Marie Claire – @andreacanwrite



Andrea has worked as a journalist for a range of publications including The Daily Mail, The Sunday Times, The Guardian, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia, before joining Marie Claire. For much of her career, Andrea has specialised in investigative journalism and loves helping bring to light inspirational stories from people who traditionally have not been given a voice in mainstream media. At Marie Claire, Andrea oversaw a hard-hitting feature on rape as a weapon of war that won the title an Amnesty Media Award, and now acts as as a judge for the awards each year. She regularly chairs events for Marie Claire and mentors young women trying to break into the industry.

Dr Ateh Jewel

Beauty Journalist and Diversity Advocate – @atehjewel



Dr Ateh Jewel is a multi award-winning journalist, producer, director, influencer and diversity advocate. She been in the industry for 19 years, specialising in beauty, social commentary and campaigning for more diversity in the beauty industry. She has written for titles such as Vogue, Sunday Times Style, Financial Times, Guardian, Telegraph and Marie Claire, to name a few.

Ateh is on the advisory board for the British Beauty Council and also appears on panels, consulting, lecturing and judging for CEW, Creative Head, Stylist Live, P&G, Unilever and Coty.

Ateh has also made several appearances on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan, This Morning, BBC 5 Live with Nicky Campbell, LB Radio and BBC 2 with Vanessa Feltz.

Her award winning blog, jeweltonesbeauty,com, is aimed at men and women with darker skin tones and she is developing her own range of foundation and colour cosmetics for POC. She also hosts her Instagram Live show Wednesday Chat Club, whose guests have included Ruby Hammer MBE, MAC’s Terry Barber and Nichola Joss.

She studied HIstory at Bristol university and was awarded an honorary doctorate by Solent University last year. Ateh is particularly interested in the history of beauty and its ability to reflect our cultural values.

Eamonn Hughes

Hair Stylist – @eamonnhughes



Errol Douglas MBE

CEO & Founder, Errol Douglas – @erroldouglashair



Errol Douglas MBE is CEO & Founder of Errol Douglas London. The award-winning hairdresser is also a DYSON ambassador.

Errol Douglas was awarded his MBE for education and services to the hairdressing industry. Some of the famous heads of hair that he’s worked with are Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.

Holly Rains

Digital Editor, Marie Claire – @holly_rains



Holly has over 10 years journalism experience, working as an editor and writer, specialising in digital media, content strategy and dog breeds. Prior to Marie Claire, she has held senior staff positions at ELLE UK, Grazia and Company. Holly is a frequent speaker, panelist and interviewer on a range of subjects including media trends, careers and entertainment. From working with Reuters to provide global red carpet coverage for events like the BAFTAs, to discussing fashion and beauty trends on network TV, she was also the host of the Marie Claire series ‘Holly’s First Dates’, where she regularly interviewed a mix of inspiring woman and A-list celebrities (including Jack Black, Dakota Fanning and Renée Zellweger) – a series which garnered half a million views in its first two months. And was approved by The Rock. When she isn’t dreaming of scheduling in meetings, she likes to think about social media, and how best to avoid it whilst still retaining the title of ‘digital’ editor. Jack Howard

Director, Jack Howard – @jackhowardcolor



When looking after clients you will find Jack at Paul Edmonds in London. Jack also runs his own education business and is the Global BlondMe Ambassador for Schwarzkopf Professional, for whom he teaches and creates content and campaign imagery. Jack has won multiple awards including Marie Claire Hair Colourist of the Year in 2018, and The British hairdressing award for social media.

Jasmine Hemsley

Author & Wellbeing Expert – @jasminehemsley



Jasmine Hemsley is a best-selling author, the Founder of Hemsley + Hemsley and East by West, chef and wellness expert. Through her work, Jasmine inspires her global audience to deepen their commitment to eco choices and sustainability in food, fashion and beauty.

Josh Wood

Expert Colourist & Founder, Josh Wood Colour – @joshwoodcolour



Josh Wood is founder of Josh Wood Colour. Wood’s genius at creating perfect hair colour has made him one of the most sought-after colourists in the world. His vision and technical ability with colour, along with his heart and roots in his Holland Park Atelier, has allowed him to shape the global beauty landscape for over three decades.

Katie Thomas

Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire – @katie_thomas_hayne



Katie Thomas is Marie Claire’s Senior Beauty Editor. She has 10 years of experience on women’s luxury lifestyle titles, having previously sat on the fashion and beauty desks at InStyle UK and Tatler. She joined the Marie Claire team in 2018, and since then has spearheaded the beauty content across the site. She covers everything from red carpet beauty looks to colonic irrigation. She’s also quite made it her own personal mission to find the best concealer in the world to cover her tenacious dark circles. She aims to inject a little bit of joy into every piece that she writes and would hate for anyone to think she takes herself too seriously. She’s obsessed with skincare that makes her skin bouncy and glowy, low-maintenance hair that doesn’t require brushing and a cracking good manicure. She also wears more jewellery than the Queen.

Larry King

Celebrity Hairdresser & Founder, Larry King Hair Products – @larrykinghair



Larry opened his flagship salon in South Kensington in January 2017 which has already been named London’s Hottest New Salon by Tatler, Number One Salon 2018 by Harpers Bazaar and Best London Salon for a blow-dry by the Telegraph. Based on the ethos “a social life for your hair”, the salon is based on unintimidating luxury and offers clients a relaxed atmosphere and appointments with its hand picked stella team that includes award winning colourists and stylists. Team Larry King have been at the forefront of the return of curls with their Curly Hair Remedy and believes working with and understanding your natural texture is the best way to achieve a luxurious finish.

Lisa Oxenham

Beauty & Style Director, Marie Claire – @lisaoxenham



An award-winning journalist and creative director, Lisa is one of the world’s top beauty editors. A well-respected stylist and art director, she shoots with the highest calibre of photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, influencers and celebrities, creating timeless images and film. With 20 years of editorial experience in beauty, health and wellbeing Lisa is also a popular brand strategist, influencer, entrepreneur and public speaker, most recently talking for Cognition X.

Loretta De Feo

Founder and Creative Director, DIZZIAK – @lorettaforever



Loretta is a Londoner with massive hair and a deep-rooted understanding. She created Dizziak, the award-winning, ultra-moisturising haircare range for every hair type, when she couldn’t find find a staple brand that’s healthy, good looking & deliciously fragranced. It’s a multiculturally-minded haircare brand for the 21st century, instinctively influenced by fashion, beauty, art, music and current culture. Luke Hersheson

CEO & Co-Founder, Hershesons – @lukehersheson



Luke Hersheson, co-founder and CEO of Hershesons, a full-time stylist by the time he was 19, he went on to make a name for himself as a leading session stylist – working for the biggest fashion designers in the game, as well as the likes of American, British, French and Italian Vogue. Widely regarded as one of the most influential names in hair, the vision, ingenuity and passion he shares with his father, means that Hershesons is now the go-to, aspirational brand for women from all four corners of the globe.

Lyndell Mansfield

Session Hairstylist – @hairdresserontour



Hailing from Australia, Lyndell has made her name and professional reputation in London. She is brand ambassador for Schwarzkopf LIVE and got2b whilst shooting for Vogue, 10 Magazine and Roland Mouret. Her VIP clients include Jess Glynne, Noomi Rapace, Paloma Faith and Beth Ditto.

Millie Kendall MBE

CEO, The British Beauty Council – @milliekendall



Millie is the CEO of the British Beauty Council and Director at Brandstand Communications. During her career as a retail maven and brand creator Millie Kendall has been instrumental in the success of cult brands including Shu Uemura, Aveda, Tweezerman and L’Occitane. In 1997 she founded and created makeup brand, Ruby & Millie cosmetics and was awarded an MBE in 2007 for services to the cosmetics industry. In 2018 she co-founded the British Beauty Council, a non-profit organisation that aims to support a successful, innovative, and inclusive British beauty industry.

Neil Moodie

Freelance Editorial Hairstylist – @neilmoodie



Neil was born in Birmingham and has been hairdressing 37 years and freelance for 27 years. He is represented Worldwide by Bryant Artists and has done 50+ International Vogue covers. Neil hosts the podcast series “In Bed With Neil Moodie” and is an advocate for raising awareness about mental health, especially amongst men.

Nia

Owner, The Curl Bar London – @niathelight



Nia is a young and vibrant Gemini who loves to explore the world and create whilst running things at The Curl Bar London, a salon dedicated to coils, curls and waves.

Nicola Clarke

Creative Colour Director, John Frieda Salons – @nicolaclarkecolour



Nicola Clarke’s career spans two decades from local salon to industry legend famed for her natural flair and talent for colour.

Nicola’s work can be seen on red carpet events & Hollywood movies with the likes of, Emilia Clarke, Kate Winslet and Madonna along with ad campaigns & editorials with Kate Moss for Versace and Cate Blanchett for Armani. In 2018 we saw the central London launch of salon ‘Nicola Clarke at John Frieda’, where her ‘dream team’ take her techniques, creative vision and down-to-earth approach to a client list from pop-star Dua Lipa to a hair conscious public.

Rachael Nsofor

Founder, plsLondon & MABE Brand Agency – @rachaelnsofor



Former UK GM of the worlds number device beauty brand FOREO, owner of the successful brand consultancy MABE and now Black British founder of plsLONDON, Rachael Nsofor

Inspired by her Gen Z daughters love of wigs, and a plethora of hair systems, Rachael recognised that while experimentation and self-expression go hand in hand for this generation – emulating the ever-changing hair looks of their favourite influencers, musicians and celebrities can become a costly practice. However, knowing the cost price of faux and real hair she wondered how retailers had gotten away with selling extensions at such an extortionate mark-up, and why there were no discounted sellers on the market.

So, with the help of her two daughters, brand manager Amiyah, and trend forecaster Eleanor, Rachael is finally bringing affordable faux and real hair systems for all hair types, from straight 1 hair all the way through to 4c textured tresses to the UK market.

Ricardo Vila Nova

At the age of 25, he was already running the hair department at Renew Medica, a popular chain of beauty clinics, where he began to develop his own methodology using highly concentrated formulas as it was being done in the field of skin care. Those formulas he was associating them with the injectable technology, the micro-needling and the laser treatments, which were very advanced for that time.

When he opened his boutique at Harrods in 2012, immediately his science hacks excited such a tremendous furore among his customers. Through his Hair DNA Scan Test, he is able to detect any unbalance, allowing him to address specific needs, making any hair the most dense, strong and glossy.

Sam McKnight

Hair Stylist and Founder of Hair by Sam McKnight – @sammcknight1 | @hairbysammcknight



Hairdressing legend Sam McKnight’s spectacular career spans nearly 50 years working in fashion. He’s worked with all the greats including A-list clients including Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, Burberry, Tom Ford and Vivienne Westwood. In addition to devising trend-leading hair looks for fashion shows and advertising campaigns, McKnight is a regular contributor to British and international Vogues, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, i-D and Love, creating iconographic images with the world’s most pre-eminent photographers: Richard Avedon, Patrick Demarchelier, Nick Knight, Craig McDean, Mario Testino and Bruce Weber among many others. In addition, he’s on-call for a starry clientele including Uma Thurman, Cate Blanchett and Kate Moss, for personal appearances and red carpet events.

Sara Vaughan

Global Chief Purpose & Sustainability Advisor, Marie Claire – @saravaughofficial



Sara Vaughan is an Innovator, Positive Change Maker and Creator of Brands and Companies with Purpose. She is also Global Chief Purpose & Sustainability Advisor to Marie Claire which reaches 90m women and girls around the world.

Sarah Barnes

Junior Beauty Writer & Production Assistant, Marie Claire – @sarahbarnsey



Session Stylist – @sydhayeshair



Syd Hayes ranks among fashion’s most exciting new talents, creating looks inspired by London’s youth-driven culture. He collaborates regularly with some of the most established and respected photographers in the industry, including Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, David Sims, Alasdair McLellan, Willy Vanderperre, Sølve Sundsbø, and Juergen Teller. His work has been featured in Vogue Italia, British Vogue, Self Service, i-D, and Love, and for clients including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Miu Miu, Loewe, Valentino, Versace, Missoni, and Givenchy to name a few. Syd has also keyed fashion shows for brands such as Miu Miu, Matty Bovan, Mary Katrantzou, Hogan Shrimps, Christopher Shannon, Pringle of Scotland, Sibling, and Versus. He currently is acting as Brand Ambassador to BaByliss PRO.