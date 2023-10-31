If you don't want to commit to the treatment, these are the best products to get the brow lamination look

A little scroll through TikTok or Instagram will confirm that the slicked-up brow look is still very much a go-to. But for those who don’t want to commit to the brow lamination treatment—either for cost reasons or because they don’t want to sport the look 24/7—the best brow lamination kits are the next best thing.

The truth is that several of the best eyebrow make-up products can also create that slicked-up look on a temporary basis. I have several favourites but, to get a professional’s insight, I also asked make-up artist Brooke Simons to share her thoughts on some of the best products for a brow lamination look.

Ahead, you’ll find my picks of the top brow lamination products that you can keep in your make-up bag; each one is demonstrated on one eyebrow so you can see a clear before and after, without the assistance of my usual best brow pencil so you can see its results in isolation.

The best brow lamination kits for an instant lifted look

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Today's Best Deals View at Beauty Bay View at Amazon View at Cult Beauty Global Reasons to buy + Results look very similar to a real brow lamination + Clear and undetectable + Good hold Reasons to avoid - Doesn't come with an applicator; has to be purchased separately

Arguably one of the biggest names in brow make-up, as Simons puts it: “Anastasia Beverley Hills Brow Freeze is very lovely if you’re after a very slick look as it’s a great gel texture.” It’s completely clear and easy to apply, and the results are one of the closest to actual brow lamination that I’ve come across. It is one of the more expensive options, and if you opt for the separate applicator this will set you back another £17, but there’s no arguing with those results.

2. NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue

Nyx Professional Makeup The Brow Glue Today's Best Deals £7.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Small and precise brush + Slicks brows into place + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Can take quite a bit of brushing through

Some of the best brow gels can also mimic the look of lamination, including this long-time fave of mine, NYX Professional Makeup’s Brow Glue. This little tube is a truly sticky formula that’ll keep that brushed-up look in place. When it starts getting old it can take a little more brushing to distribute it through your brows evenly, but it certainly achieves that laminated look.

3. e.l.f. Cosmetics The Brow Lift Clear

e.l.f. Brow Lift Clear Today's Best Deals £6 at e.l.f. Reasons to buy + Super affordable + Very close to the look of real brow lamination + Good hold Reasons to avoid - Doesn't come with an applicator; has to be purchased separately

Another formula that comes in a sturdy little pot, the results of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ ultra-affordable Brow Lift Clear are very similar to those of ABH’s Brow Freeze; like you’ve actually been for a brow lamination appointment. Again, you’ll have to buy the applicator separately for an extra £4, but those slicked-up results can’t be denied.

4. Refy Brow Sculpt

Refy Brow Sculpt Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Built-in applicator + Very good amount of hold + Great laminated look Reasons to avoid - Quite a lot of product comes out on the brush

This is the best of the trio of Refy Beauty brow products, in my opinion. Not only that, but if ever there was a hallmark that this is an excellent product, Simons says this is her current “absolute favourite”, both in her professional kit and personal make-up bag. “Quite a lot of product comes off on the brush, so I give it a good twist to remove some of the excess before applying,” she says. “It’s important you do this as you don’t want too much product to be applied to your brows and leave any residue. It also has a brush on the other end, so you can use this to style the brows as you want them.” Don't forget to keep the enclosed brush clean to prevent old product building up and transferring on to your brows.

5. Too Faced Fluff & Hold Laminating Brow Wax



Too Faced Fluff & Hold Laminating Brow Wax Today's Best Deals £22 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Comes with a built-in brush + Dries down to great hold Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey

Too Faced describes its Fluff & Hold Laminating Brow Wax as being inspired by the original Hollywood soap brows technique. It’s quite a runny formula that you quickly comb through your brows before it sets in place and locks them down for the day—and the results have serious staying power. Like Refy’s option, this comes with a very handy two-in-one brush and comb that’s hidden inside the lid.

6. L'Oréal Paris Plump & Set Brow Serum

L'Oréal Paris Plump & Set Brow Serum Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Creates a more understated laminated look + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Doesn't hold as well as others

Another High Street hero is L’Oreal Paris’s take on lasting brows, which also comes with ingredients that nourish your brows (namely vitamin B5, castor oil and hyaluronic acid). It won’t give you the dramatic results of some of these brow lamination kits or hold quite as well, but it’s nice for a softer take on the look—ideal if sometimes you think a proper lamination looks a bit severe for your taste.