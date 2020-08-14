Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Milk Makeup has already amassed a cult following in both the US and UK. It’s renowned for being a fun, versatile and incredibly easy line of make-up and skincare products.

Put another way: these are sweep-it-on-and-smoosh-it-in-with-your-fingers kind of products.

The brand ethos – clean formulas, visible results and sheer natural washes of colour – also adds to the appeal.

What’s more, it’s 100% vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and chock full of skincare benefits while the products themselves come in twist-up, stick formulations for fuss-free application.

So really, what’s not to love?

If you’re new to the brand, scroll down for answers to some FAQ….

Who Owns Milk Makeup?

Milk Makeup was born in NYC’s Milk Studios – a photography and creative agency. It was the brainchild of the Studios’ co-founder Mazdack Rassi and his wife, Marie Claire alumni and E! News Correspondent, Zanna Roberts Rassi.

As a former beauty editor on this title, Zanna was always a discerning beauty expert, so you just know this brand doesn’t compromise on any front.

Is Milk Make-up Sold In The UK?

Yes, Cult Beauty is the main retail partner in the UK.

Not surprisingly, when Milk Makeup landed on these shores in 2019, it did so with a bang.

Or more specifically, the brand launched to a 17,000-person waitlist. 4,575 shoppers visited their pop-up store in Covent Garden in two days and within the first 24 hours five products (Blur Stick, Cooling Stick, Matte Bronzer, Tattoo Stamp in Star and Eye Pigment After Party) sold out completely in the UK.

Milk Make-up : A Review

It’s easy to see what sends Milk Makeup’s 2m instagram followers into such a frenzy.

A lot has to do with the messaging. Milk Makeup has the cool-girl factor. After all, NYC’s cute young things propelled it to fame in the first place. It also ticks a lot of boxes for millennials.

In particular, this unisex brand promotes self expression, telling its followers to #livetheirlook.

So what did we make of it all? Well, the skincare is definitely easy to use and handy when you travel or hit the gym as it’s compact and spill-proof.

But it really is the make-up that stands out for us. It’s playful, light enough that it’s nearly impossible to overdose and allows you to experiment with colour without breaking the bank. Hallelujah.

What Are The Best Milk Make-up Products?

There are now 44 Milk Makeup products to shop, which can feel somewhat overwhelming if you haven’t encountered the brand before.

So here’s our edit of the 10 key products you need to add to your beauty stash…

This is like glacial water – but in a stick. It instantly takes down puffiness, especially around the under eye area better than even the best eye cream. And when you keep it in the fridge, we swear it doubles its power. It’s said to help boost hydration, but we recommend sticking to your normal serums for that. Warning: it’s addictive.

This is idiot-proof. In fact, it’s so blendable, that if you make a mistake you won’t have to start your makeup all over again. Plus it’s not orange at all and you can literally draw it on wherever you want, no need for brushes. It’s like it was created for the ‘how to contour beginners set’.

This mascara was the best-selling product at the brand’s UK launch. Hardly surprising when you consider it’s the first-ever mascara to contain hemp-derived cannabis oil to condition lashes. Another bonus: the heart-shaped fibres, which cling to individual hairs, give you beefed up lashes for days. In our option, it’s one of the best mascaras on the market today.

Keep this in your handbag at all times – especially if you have dry skin, as it’s a heavenly slick of hydrating colour for both cheeks and lips that you can top up during the day. Quickie makes dark skin pop while Werk, quite literally, works on everyone.

You know how, if you squeeze a marshmallow, it bounces back into exactly the same shape? Well the team at Milk have utilised elastic marshmallow root powder and bendable spheres, which move with the skin, to create a concealer that doesn’t crack or split when you’re face creases into a smile. Clever hey?

A relative newbie to the family, the green-tinted liquid provides a heavy hit of plant-derived oils as well as aloe water and hyaluronic acid to moisturise and soothe. But the real game-changer is the use of blue agave extract, which basically forms an invisible layer to grip make-up for all-day hold. Just give the primer one minute to fully absorb.

As the name implies, this daily moisturiser encapsulates the Milk Makeup ethos best. Vegan milks – fig, oat and organ – immediately quench thirsty skin while ‘micro-droplet’ technology means your face is able to absorb the ingredients at more than just surface level.

If toner is a step you tend to miss, perhaps the first ever toner in a stick will change your mind. Forget the faff of cotton pads – a few quick sweeps and your done. Don’t worry about the Hulk-ish hue, either – the formula turns clear as soon as it hits the skin. Crammed full of purifiers like witch hazel it also contains matcha tea to combat inflammation.

There’s enough fruit extracts in this to count towards our five a day but the star ingredients are undoubtedly hydrating watermelon extract and a cocktail of vitamins to ward off pollutants. Ideal for city dwellers in particular.

Enlarged pores an issue? Not anymore when you use this foundation with teeny powder-filled spheres, which blur and temporarily fill in fine lines and even the biggest craters on your face for a smooth finish. Plus, there’s 24 shades to choose from so a wide range of skin tones can reap the rewards.

Consider this your virtual shopping list…