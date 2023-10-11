Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whenever someone asks me what my favourite make-up brands are, Merit comes out top three. Although it isn't a heritage brand (and is actually relatively new), most of the Merit products are mainstays in my daily make-up routine. And now, the brand has launched what I think is the best beauty and fashion collaboration I have ever witnessed—Merit X Proenza Schouler.

What makes Merit make-up products so good? They are low fuss, quick to use and leave a genuinely natural-looking finish. They're so great, in fact, that I recommend them to basically anyone who will listen—the cream blusher, mascara, glossy lip oil and brow gel are stand-out. And while stocks last, when you spend more than £100 on Meritbeauty.com, you will also receive a limited-edition Merit X Proenza Schouler pouch bag.

Merit Limited Edition Runway Set £133 at Merit

And trust me, it is stunning. In fact, it's one of the chicest bags I've seen in some time. If you are already familiar with Merit's now iconic corduroy signature pouch bag, the limited-edtion co-branded bag follows the same tie-top style, but is larger and, in my opinion, way chicer and more versatile. Made with vegan leather, the bag is fully reversible, with Merit's powder-blue on one side and a plain black on the other—both featuring Proenza Schouler and Merit's subtle branding in gold.

If you're yet to try Merit, consider this a sign to dip your toe in and give them a go—I can almost guarantee they will become staples. Sure, if you like full-coverage, heavy make-up looks then it's likely Merit won't be for you. However, if you're into an easy, natural finish, no brand out there is doing that as well as Merit is.

If you're not sure where to start in your shopping, the brand has some very impressive sets that pull together the best of its offering. My advice? Opt for the limited-edition Runway Set, which includes the Clean Lash mascara (one of my favourites), the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum (one of the ultimate plumping, glow-boosters), a Blending Brush to apply your cream products, a Flush Balm Cheek Colour (hands down, my most used product of 2023) in a shade of your choice and the Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil (a truly one-of-a-kind hydrating lip colour) in a shade of your choice—all for £133. And the limited-edition Merit X Proenza Schouler bag will just be the icing on the cake.