Lizzo just debuted a new Charlotte Tilbury product at the GRAMMYs—and we want in

I must admit, generally, the GRAMMYs (opens in new tab) isn't an award ceremony I pay a huge amount of attention to. It's nothing personal, it's just that I tend to find the beauty looks at the GRAMMYs a little gimmicky compared to those on other red carpets. But look, I get it, the beauty is fun—and I suppose that's part of the joy of the whole thing.
But while I was scrolling through all of the red carpet photos as they came through late last night (Beyoncé (opens in new tab), my eye bags are on you), there was one look in particular that stopped me in my tracks. Lizzo's GRAMMYs 2023 beauty look was nothing short of perfection. In fact, I'd say Lizzo was the real GRAMMYs winner (opens in new tab). Everything from the watercolour eye shadow to the sky-high, feathery lashes hit the mark. The thing that had me most in awe? The blusher.
As soon as I saw Lizzo's look, I headed straight to the Instagram page of her go-to make-up artist, Alexx Mayo (opens in new tab), to see if he had shared any details. And let me explain here that this is something I do every awards season. In fact, the majority of my nights are taken up with scrolling Instagram in a bid to find out exactly what products were used on who. And 90% of the time, this search proves inconclusive. So when I started flicking through Mayo's Instagram Story last night and discovered that he had already posted a selection of the make-up products he used on Lizzo, I felt like I'd struck gold.
He showcased a table full of Charlotte Tilbury products and Velour Beauty lashes with the caption: 'It's GRAMMY time'. Within the line up was a selection of skincare products for prep, an under-eye colour corrector, the new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter and an array of strip lashes.
But there was one product that really caught my eye—because I didn't instantly recognise it. Nestled in a row of neatly organised Charlotte Tilbury highlights and foundations, were four colourful tubes. Mayo added a caption: 'Can't wait to use these new Charlotte Tilbury Matte Blush Wands'.
As soon as I saw them I remembered the Charlotte Tilbury parcel that had arrived over the weekend that I hadn't got around to opening. And I'm not proud to admit this but I ran downstairs at midnight and tore into the box as quickly as I could. Yep, there's a new range of Charlotte Tilbury blushers—and Lizzo showcased them at the GRAMMYs.
The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand formula is matte and creamy, with a silky, whipped texture. Available in four shades, they blend put to deliver a light, watercolour-esque finish that leaves skin looking plump, hydrated and subtly flushed. In a later post, Mayo explains that he blended the Pillow Talk Blush Wand in shade Dream Pop up onto the highest points of the cheeks before blending in with her eye shadow. And I've taken note.
With an easy-to-use, fool-proof formula and subtle but beautifully diffused results, I think I might just get on with the new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands. Hey, if it's good enough for Lizzo...
A full list of the products used for Lizzo's GRAMMYs make-up look
Skin prep
- Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-recovery Mask, £49 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Glow Toner, £40 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, £65 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue, £49 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream, £79 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir, £28 (opens in new tab)
Complexion
- Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish in Tan, £26 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation, £39 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, £26 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Dream Pop, £30 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer in Tan, £44 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish in Tan, £38 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight, £30 (opens in new tab)
Eyes
- Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk, £60 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury The Feline Flick, £24 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara, £26 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift in Black Brown, £24 (opens in new tab)
- Velour Vegan Luxe Sinful Lashes, £25 (opens in new tab)
Lips
- Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Walk Of No Shame, £20 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheap in Pillow Talk Intense, £20 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Sexy Sienna, £27 (opens in new tab)
Finishing touches
- Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, £28 (opens in new tab)
- Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body, £46 (opens in new tab)
