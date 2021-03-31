Lily Rose Depp reveals her beauty secrets

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The face of Chanel's new lipstick launch tells us all

Lily Rose Depp has fashion and beauty running through her blood. To be more specific, Chanel fashion & beauty. In 1991 her mother, Vanessa Paradis, fronted the Coco Chanel campaign, so it’s only natural that Depp has followed in her footsteps.

Not only is she the face of the brand’s No 5. L’Eau fragrance, she’s also fronting their newest lipstick launch Rouge Coco Bloom, £33 each. A hybrid of lipstick and lipgloss, there are twenty shades to choose from and you can get your hands on one from tomorrow.

So with such a big job in the beauty industry, we were dying to ask her about her own beauty habits…

What are the beauty products that you cannot live without?

SPF is super important and definitely something I try to remember to put on every day. And then of course there’s my skincare essentials, but as far as beauty is concerned, I’d say my must haves are perfume, lip pencil, lipstick, eyeliner, and concealer. And a hair brush!

What is the best beauty advice that you have received?

The best beauty advice I have ever received is probably just to make sure I’m always taking care of my skin. But as far as makeup is concerned, I’d say it’s just to have fun with it and do whatever makes you feel your best. Also that makeup is so versatile; you can use blush as eyeshadow, lipstick as blush, eyeliner as eyeshadow, etc.

Can you, in a few words, tell us about your relationship with la Maison CHANEL?

CHANEL has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I have been lucky enough to work with them since I was 15. I feel incredibly lucky not only to get to work with such an amazing, kind, and gifted team, but also to bear witness to their talents. The Maison really feels like home because of the people inside of it.