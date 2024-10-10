As a beauty expert I cannot fault this new neutral-toned kit - it's effortless, natural-looking make-up and pure autumnal perfection

If I could pick one signature make-up product, it would be a brown eyeliner . I am utterly obsessed with them in every shape and formula. So when I heard that Jones Road’s newest make-up kit - The Bobbi Kit 4.0 - heroes a brand new brown gel liner and application brush (to be individually released in 2025), you could say I was a *little* excited.

Black eyeliner is a little too heavy for me, I prefer a softer brown which offers a more natural look for day-to-day, suits every eye colour and skin tone and can be built up for a more dramatic look if desired - much like the best brown mascara .

From rich red-toned browns (verging on this year’s colour trend of the moment, burgundy) and deeper chocolate to softer ochre and coffee shades, brown is probably the most versatile shade out there. Worn around the eyes, it doesn't require much effort, but the results are dramatic. You get the picture, I’m a fan of brown eyeliner - and the one in this kit is probably the best I’ve tried. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves: what else is included?

The Bobbi Kit 4.0

Created to celebrate the brand’s fourth anniversary, the kit features a mini Miracle Balm , a Lippie Stick and a pot of the brand’s cream eyeshadow, Just a Sec, alongside the new gel liner and Precision Eyeliner Brush. Just like the eyeliner, each product strikes the perfect balance between effortless and put-together make-up - which is exactly the kind of beauty look I gravitate towards.

Interested? The kit has launched today, so you can shop it for yourself below, and keep reading for my in-depth review of each product.

My review of Jones Road: The Bobbi Kit 4.0

I usually stay away from make-up kits - because I’m very picky with my formulas and shades, so chances are there will be at least a product or two that goes to waste. But I can see myself using every single product in this comprehensive and neutral-toned kit. Complete with autumn-friendly brown and berry hues, I’ve found myself reaching for each product constantly as we’ve now officially entered *cosy* season.

The Gel Liner and Precision Eyeliner Brush

Valeza holding the gel liner pot and application brush (Image credit: Valeza)

Together with its ideal applicator, The Precision Eyeliner Brush, the Gel Liner is a new and exclusive product to Jones Road, and it’s one of the best formulas I’ve tried.

A deep, cool-toned shade, it’s the perfect softer alternative to black - especially when paired with a warm-toned eyeshadow (my personal favourite). In terms of the formula, the gel liner is incredibly opaque, and the brush made it easy to get really close to my lash line for a neat finish.

Valeza wearing the brown gel liner (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

It glides on seamlessly. With the softness of an eyeliner pencil and the opaque application of a liquid liner, the result falls somewhere between the two. As someone who normally goes for pencils for their more forgiving application process, this gel formula and precise brush combo was surprisingly easy to use, making it a great option if you’re not super confident with eyeliner application.

It makes my eyes really stand out with minimal effort, and the result is surprisingly long-lasting too. I have quite weepy eyes and oily eyelids, so I don’t expect an eyeliner flick to last all day, but this formula held its own much longer than any other pencil or liquid liner I’ve tried.

The Just a Sec Eyeshadow

Valeza swatching the Just a Sec eyeshadow in the shade Cool Brown (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Just A Sec eyeshadow in Cool Brown £25 at Jones Road

This cream eyeshadow adds a subtle wash of colour and sparkle - perfect for quick and easy eye looks. The formula is unlike any I’ve tried before. It’s sort of spongy and looks like it’ll go on super opaque, but is actually incredibly easy to blend out with either fingers or a brush.

You’ll get the Cool Brown shade in the kit, which pairs beautifully with the gel liner if you’re after some added drama, or can be worn alone with mascara for a subtle smokey eye. Not only was this stuff easy to swipe on and blend out, it lasted a surprisingly long time on my eyelids, with no creasing throughout the day.

The Miracle Balm

Valeza swatching the Miracle Balm in the shade Pinched Cheeks (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

My love for the miracle balm knows no bounds, and the mini Pinched Cheeks shade included in the kit is a great berry-toned hue for autumn (you can choose between this and Cocoa Bronze when purchasing the kit). I love to wear this skin-enhancing balm on make-up-free days or over foundation when I’m after a natural-looking highlight and subtle blush.

The best thing about this product is the skin-loving ingredients list - namely jojoba oil and vitamin E which work to soften, hydrate and smoothen my skin without causing breakouts. As someone with sensitive, highly reactive skin, this stuff is a dream. I’m a fan of the travel-friendly mini version included in the kit, but just like the original bigger pot, you should still be sure to break the seal of the product by scooping the formula with a fingernail or spatula rather than simply rubbing over it with your fingertips.

The Lippie Stick

Valeza swatching the Lippie Stick in the shade Me (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

This is probably one of the best tinted lip balms I’ve tried. It has a matte finish, but is still super hydrating, making it ideal for wearing alone on minimal make-up days or to add a hydrating layer to more drying lipsticks and lip liners.

Me, the cool-toned nude included in this kit, is a great year-round shade. The colour is incredibly subtle, so whether worn alone or over a neutral lipstick (as I have below), it adds the perfect finishing touch to a brown autumn make-up look.