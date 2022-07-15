Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It wasn’t that long ago that the only brow look we were after was the full, bushiness of Cara Delevingne’s brows. Cue a slew of products that promised to give us precisely that – Glossier Boy Brow, Benefit Gimme Brow. Today, however, the brow lamination effect is the one we’re trying to emulate.

Brow lamination uses a chemical solution to lift and straighten the brows. The effect is of perfectly groomed brows that lasts for around six weeks. However, not everyone has the time to book a treatment in. Thankfully Isamaya Ffrench, one the industry’s most iconic make-up artists has just released her own make-up range, with a brow product that nails the laminated look.

‘Having a clear brow gel was the perfect addition to this first drop,’ Ffrench says. ‘To keep the face well groomed, clean and fresh. It achieves a brow lamination effect and comes with a mini comb to help get the product in there, brush the hairs up and flatten them with the back of the comb.’

Isamaya Beauty Browlacq brow laminator, £30 | Selfridges View Deal What makes this brow product different to clear brow mascaras that set your brows, is the fine tooth comb that glides through the brows and separates the individual hairs for that post-lamination look. Brow lamination before and after This is an example of brows before and after a brow lamination treatment.

Browlacq brow laminator before and after

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

And here’s the before and after using the Isamaya Ffrench brow laminator.

A beauty editor’s verdict:

I am completely obsessed with the laminated brow look. I bigger the better I say. And I think this little pot of joy might just be the next best thing to the real treatment. A little of the product goes a long way, so when you consider that a brow lamination treatment can cost anywhere between £60 and £100, the brow gel is going to last you a long time. The staying power is also incredible. I apply it in the morning and my brows stay in place until the evening. I will say that knowing how much to put on takes practice, but once you’ve nailed it your brows will thank you. I have really fair hair, so I do occasionally fill my brows in first to add definition and then add the laminator on top. All in all, I am completely hooked.