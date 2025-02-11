Frostbitten blush is proving to be the prettiest winter make-up look that'll—here's how to wear it
It's giving *cold* ballerina
As a beauty editor, few things stop me in my tracks when I'm scrolling TikTok. We've seen it all; morning sheds so elaborate that influencers are waking up looking like science experiments, with their mouths, noses and chins taped up. Then there are all the colour-based trends, in recent months we have seen a rise in cherry and plum-inspired make-up to name just two.
But I did pause when I saw a video from beauty influencer Roshelle Flores, which she captioned "THE pink pearl blush combo". It's essentially a super glowy, pale pink blush look, which makes you look lit from within. There's no hint of glitter or sparkle, instead, there's a soft, blurred sheen that gives the complexion a healthy, natural-looking glow. It's giving ballerina, but from the Russian ballet, so she is oh-so-very cold.
I've coined the look "frostbitten blush"—and it's so good I'm hailing it the winter make-up look for the season.
A post shared by @roshelleflores_
A photo posted by on
What is frostbitten blush?
To learn more, I spoke to the expert herself, Roshelle. "The pink pearl blush combo is a make-up trend that incorporates a soft pink blush with a pearlescent glow," she explains. "It's perfect as we transition into Valentine's Day make-up. It's such a fun play on the 'I'm cold' make-up trend mixed with the 'sugar plum fairy' look, which incorporated a lot of shimmers. It's a bold yet wearable cheek."
How do you wear frostbitten blush?
Roshelle begins with a soft matte, baby pink blush—her pick is R.e.m. Beauty's 'pinking of u'. She applies it high on the cheekbone and then sweeps the remainder under the eye, and then across the nose, temples and chin.
Next, she goes in with Rhode's Pocket Blush in Piggy, which she describes as a "perfect creamy baby pink" to brighten up the look. She applies this with the Hourglass Powder Veil brush, which melts on the product to "leave a glowy finish and the cheeks looking plump."
Next, she uses a beauty blender to apply ONE/SIZE's B12 Base Thinner Vitamin Pearl Serum on the high points of the cheekbone for that pearlescent finish—"really melt this into the blusher you already have on the cheek." Finally, to top it off, she takes whatever blusher remains on the Hourglass Powder Veil brush and pats that on again to set everything in place.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Alternatively, if you prefer a powder finish, she recommends Dior's Backstage Glow Face Palette.
Best products for frostbitten blush
Nessa Humayun is the Junior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.
-
I tried a technique called moisture sandwiching and my skin has been the best it's been in a while
Happy and hydrated
By Lollie King
-
Heard of STOTT Pilates? It's the latest trending low-impact workout promising to boost tone, strength and more
This is classical Pilates, reimagined.
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
“I’ve been addicted to online dating for years”: 3 women on their addiction to dating apps
The cycle of hope and rejection is exhausting, soul-destroying even. But the alternative—being alone—feels just as unbearable.
By Chloe Laws
-
I tried a technique called moisture sandwiching and my skin has been the best it's been in a while
Happy and hydrated
By Lollie King
-
Whether you’re in a relationship or acing the apps—let these 9 nail looks serve as inspiration for your next date night
Your next date? Make it with your nail tech
By Jazzria Harris
-
Liquid waves are the aphrodisiac of hair trends right now, and the perfect look for Valentine’s Day
An updated take on bombshell hair
By Nessa Humayun
-
Take my word for it—this take on the French manicure is set to be a modern classic in 2025
Harriet Westmoreland-approved
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Believe me, these 9 romantic scents prove that love really *is* in the air this Valentine’s Day
For February 14th and beyond
By Jazzria Harris
-
This clever skincare mist—that can banish breakouts and promote skin recovery—helped clear my dermatitis
A true skincare superhero
By Tori Crowther
-
News alert: your scalp has a moisture barrier—here’s how one simple shampoo swap can transform dry, colour-damaged hair
No, I didn't know it did either...
By Nessa Humayun
-
My oily eyelids make liner a no-go, but I think I've just found a gel formula that can withstand anything
Time to perfect my winged liner technique
By Amelia Yeomans