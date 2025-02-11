Frostbitten blush is proving to be the prettiest winter make-up look that'll—here's how to wear it

As a beauty editor, few things stop me in my tracks when I'm scrolling TikTok. We've seen it all; morning sheds so elaborate that influencers are waking up looking like science experiments, with their mouths, noses and chins taped up. Then there are all the colour-based trends, in recent months we have seen a rise in cherry and plum-inspired make-up to name just two.

But I did pause when I saw a video from beauty influencer Roshelle Flores, which she captioned "THE pink pearl blush combo". It's essentially a super glowy, pale pink blush look, which makes you look lit from within. There's no hint of glitter or sparkle, instead, there's a soft, blurred sheen that gives the complexion a healthy, natural-looking glow. It's giving ballerina, but from the Russian ballet, so she is oh-so-very cold.

I've coined the look "frostbitten blush"—and it's so good I'm hailing it the winter make-up look for the season.

What is frostbitten blush?

To learn more, I spoke to the expert herself, Roshelle. "The pink pearl blush combo is a make-up trend that incorporates a soft pink blush with a pearlescent glow," she explains. "It's perfect as we transition into Valentine's Day make-up. It's such a fun play on the 'I'm cold' make-up trend mixed with the 'sugar plum fairy' look, which incorporated a lot of shimmers. It's a bold yet wearable cheek."

(Image credit: Roshelle Flores)

How do you wear frostbitten blush?

Roshelle begins with a soft matte, baby pink blush—her pick is R.e.m. Beauty's 'pinking of u'. She applies it high on the cheekbone and then sweeps the remainder under the eye, and then across the nose, temples and chin.

Next, she goes in with Rhode's Pocket Blush in Piggy, which she describes as a "perfect creamy baby pink" to brighten up the look. She applies this with the Hourglass Powder Veil brush, which melts on the product to "leave a glowy finish and the cheeks looking plump."

Next, she uses a beauty blender to apply ONE/SIZE's B12 Base Thinner Vitamin Pearl Serum on the high points of the cheekbone for that pearlescent finish—"really melt this into the blusher you already have on the cheek." Finally, to top it off, she takes whatever blusher remains on the Hourglass Powder Veil brush and pats that on again to set everything in place.

Alternatively, if you prefer a powder finish, she recommends Dior's Backstage Glow Face Palette.

(Image credit: Roshelle Flores)

Best products for frostbitten blush

R.e.m. Beauty Hypernova Matte Powder Blush in pinking of u £20 at Sephora

Rhode Pocket Blush in Piggy £24 at Rhode

ONE/SIZE B12 Base Thinner Vitamin Pearl Serum £36 at ONE/SIZE