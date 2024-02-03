It can be hard to define what “expensive-looking skin” looks like but, for me, it’s the kind of skin that looks like it spends many an hour being massaged by the hands of an expert facialist, is quenched by glasses of filtered water and green juices (never, ever, coffee), and has had SPF painstakingly applied to it each and every day of the year since childhood. It’s smooth, bright, juicy and free of dehydration lines and sun spots. And, for me—a coffee-guzzling, perpetually tired, acne-prone beauty editor—feels almost entirely out of reach.

However, I’m also a firm believer in beauty products being a wonderful tool that allow you to enhance the best bits about yourself, turn the attention away from the bits that you aren’t so fond of, and sometimes altogether fake a brighter, better version of yourself until you can achieve it for real. And, luckily, make-up artists are in agreement that you can easily achieve expensive-looking skin without having the bank balance to match.

“The key to expensive-looking skin is basically well hydrated, well looked after and well treated skin,” explains celebrity make-up artist, Brooke Simons. “Ultimately, you will need a good skincare routine for your skin type. Breakouts and dry or oily skin can be unavoidable, but if you’re feeding your skin the right ingredients this will help hugely in achieving that bright, plump, radiant look.”

And if your skin isn’t playing ball naturally? Make-up products can be transformative in helping us all to achieve expensive-looking skin with ease. The key, though, is to not overdo your base. “I like to see as much skin as possible, strategically camouflaging only the areas that need it,” says Ruby Hammer MBE, renowned make-up artist and founder of Ruby Hammer Beauty. “Use a combination of foundation and concealer and apply it in thin, veil-like layers for an instantly polished finish.”

Ready for your most luxurious-looking skin yet? Let’s get into the details…

1. Use a face mask to fake a post-facial glow

All of the experts I spoke to were in agreement that expensive-looking skin can be defined as having the kind of radiance and brightness that you typically only enjoy after a professional facial. “The best way to recreate this would be to actually give yourself a mini at-home facial,” suggests Brooke. But if you’re short on time then a hydrating face mask is a great first step of your skin prep.

“Seek out ingredients like hyaluronic acid to help with skin flexibility, active ingredients like niacinamide to aid healing and help your skin retain moisture, and something rich like shea if your skin is dry or older,” advises Brooke.

2. Add a chemical exfoliant to your skincare routine

Lots of people are wary about using acids in their skincare routine—which is understandable when we want to maintain a strong skin barrier for the healthiest-looking skin—but adding in an exfoliator a couple of times a week can work wonders at evening skin tone, smoothing the surface of the skin, and minimising the appearance of large pores. “A mild AHA/BHA makes for a radiant glow,” says Ruby. “Just make sure to take note of how your skin reacts, as it should end up looking glowing rather than red.”

3. Massage skin to boost radiance

The reason that a facial has the magic ability to create expensive-looking skin? “It not only cleanses the skin, but also increases blood circulation and improves lymphatic drainage,” explains Ruby. Take your time while cleansing and applying serums and moisturisers to really massage the products into your skin. “I like to use the palms of my hands in a cupping motion to really help to push the moisturiser in,” says Ruby. And if you’re not sure what technique to use? Brooke suggests using a cryo facial tool “to reduce puffiness and inflammation and refresh and lift the skin”. Plus, they feel incredible to use, regardless of the results.

4. Use SPF daily for expensive-looking skin longterm

Throughout my years working as a beauty editor, skincare experts and make-up artists are always unanimous about SPF being the most important product for long-term skin health and appearance. “It’s so important to protect the skin, and wearing SPF will help to prevent sun damage and slow down the signs of ageing,” says Brooke. There are so many brilliant lightweight formulations on the market now that layer brilliantly under make-up.

5. Apply a glow-boosting primer

When it comes to make-up, it’s all about adding glow as your first step. “Once the skin is prepped and primed, opt for base products which leave you with a natural luminous finish,” advises Ruby. Seek out products that are coined as luminous, glowy or brightening here and can be worn all-over skin or as a highlighter on certain points of the face. “Something like Saie Glowy Super Gel acts as the perfect way to finish off your skin prep and add additional glow,” says Brooke.

Achieving expensive-looking skin isn’t about concealing all of the skin beneath with heavy make-up, it’s about applying concealer and foundation exactly where you need it to allow the best parts of your skin to shine through. And, for this, you might need some new make-up tools. “For concealer, I apply using precision brushes before tapping in with my fingertips,” explains Ruby. This allows you to pinpoint blemishes, under-eye circles and specific areas of discolouration without concealing the rest of your skin. “For foundation, I use a sponge with lightweight formulations for a flawless finish, while brushes work better with a thicker, more creamy foundation for fuller coverage.”

7. Cream blush is always a good idea

There were two areas that our make-up artists agreed on for the final steps in achieving expensive-looking skin. Firstly, don’t forget about your brows. “They’re the first thing someone notices about your face,” says Ruby. “Brush them up and lock in place with a clear brow gel for an instantly polished finish.” In terms of skin, though, cream blush was the number one make-up choice for achieving that polished, luxurious finish. “It’s perfect for adding a lit-from-within glow, just tap it on then blend it upwards and outwards,” explains Ruby.