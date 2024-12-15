I just found the longest-wearing eyeshadow—it's the *only* one I've tried that stays put all night long
Maximum sparkle, minimal effort
If I could sum up party season make-up in one word it would be sparkly. Yes, I might be a make-up minimalist for the rest of the year but as soon as December arrives I just can’t fight the allure of a glittery eyeshadow or shimmery lip gloss. Whether it’s an office party or a trip to the pub, there are so few opportunities to take a more-is-more approach to my beauty and fashion choices that I make no apologies for being bedazzled all month long. However, as someone who has made no secret of their total inaptitude for make-up application, creating a party-ready sparkly eye look does not come easily to me. Add to the mix the fact that I have hooded eyes and extremely oily eyelids, and things get all the more complicated. At least, it would do if I didn’t have a secret weapon up my sleeve.
Yes, every single December without fail, my trusty Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadows make their way out of make-up bag retirement to earn their place as my beauty wingman for the season. Offering serious sparkle, beautiful pigment and impressive longevity, they’re the only glittery eyeshadow that I’ve tried that stays in place all night long with no hint of fallout or smudging. So, let’s get into what makes them so very special.
My honest review of the Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
The Formula
Anyone who also has oily eyelids (I know, I know, it’s a sexy problem to have) will know that there are two key things you tend to reach for when attempting any eyeshadow look—one being primer and the other being a powder formulation. It’s this combination that typically gives me half a chance at keeping any eye make-up in place for longer than a few hours. Liquid eyeshadow? Honestly, I’d never even considered it. But that’s exactly what the Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow is. A water-based formula, it’s incredibly lightweight and truly glides onto your eyelids like expensive butter. Yet while it feels so creamy to apply (there’s no dragging or pulling here) it has a unique ability to swiftly dry down—locking both the colour and sparkle in place without any chance of it drifting elsewhere onto your face. And let’s talk about that sparkle. Stila use a mix of pearls and glitters in different sizes for a light-catching, three-dimensional shine. And the finish really is spectacular.
The Shades
There are nine different shades available in the Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow lineup including silvers, pinks, golds, and even a slightly holographic shade. However, my sparkle safety zone is undoubtedly in the bronze and rose gold colour palette—here are my three favourites.
1. Kitten Karma
This is the first shade of Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow that I first tried almost eight years ago and it's remained a staple in my party season make-up bag ever since. It's a yellow gold shade with peachy undertones and tons of sparkle.
2. Bronzed Bell
This is a bit of a deeper shade—a rich, red-toned bronze that you'll love if you like wearing warm colours on the eye. Like all of the Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadows it is packed with glitter so it really looks beautiful when it catches the light.
3. Rose Gold Retro
No surprises from the name that this is a true rose gold—a pink-copper hybrid colour that makes a nice change from classic bronze smokey eyes. This one has slightly less chunky glitter than the others too and more of a shimmery finish, so it's ideal if you want a little less dramatic sparkle.
My impressions
I’d be remiss at this point not to mention just how easy these eyeshadows are to apply. All you need to do is tap the product directly onto your eyelids from the doe foot applicator then press it in with your fingers, blending out the edges slightly as you go. I’d estimate that it would take you less than 30 seconds to do each eye which makes these shadows a brilliant addition to your handbag during party season if you’re totally disorganised like me and often lose track of plans. Just remembered you’ve got a festive dinner with work pals tonight? You can slick this on in the office bathroom in moments to transform your look for the evening ahead. Of course, you can also use a brush to blend out those edges, but I never have and can’t see that it’s needed.
As for the finish? The sparkle, the shine, the staying power…need I say more? There really is something so special about the Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadows—they make me look and feel like I’ve made an effort (even though it has taken minimal time to apply) and, dare I channel Kiera Knightely in Love Actually for a moment to say that I just think I look quite pretty when I wear them. And that’s all that a lazy beauty editor could ask for this festive season.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
