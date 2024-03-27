This is the one affordable make-up brand I know I can rely on for a natural-looking glow

I'm a self-confessed make-up hoarder, so while everyone else is spring cleaning their wardrobe, as soon as the sun (finally) starts shining, I immediately begin clearing out my make-up bag. Right now, it's out with the matte finishes and in with the dewy products that deliver natural-looking radiance.

According to industry experts, fashion week beauty trends and TikTok, a fresh, glowy base, is one of the biggest make-up trends of 2024. Yep, it's the year for skin. While I'm all here for the 'your skin but better' trend, my hyperpigmentation and acne scars make it a little tricky. That's where the e.l.f. cosmetics Camo collection comes in. You've likely seen the brand all over social media, as all the best e.l.f. cosmetics products regularly go viral on TikTok. And for good reason.

The brand's make-up products are super affordable, most of them coming in at under £15, but that doesn't mean they lack performance—in fact, it's quite the opposite. Especially with the Camo collection. The new range of high-performing products with clever colour-correcting technology and skin-loving ingredients are already set to be the most used products in my make-up bag this spring. Coverage, hydration and skin protection—it has it all.

I stumbled across the new range as I added their viral lip oil to my basket. Promising hydration, colour correction, and coverage, it's exactly what my skin is craving after a dry and somewhat dull winter. As soon as spring arrives, I want the quickest, easiest, and most lightweight make-up application possible—but it can not skip out on coverage. These are the products I swear by to achieve dewy skin.

1. Camo Hydrating CC Cream £15 at e.l.f It's no surprise that with dewy make-up trending, so are skincare-make-up hybrids, and this formula is one of the best. This cream is infused with peptides, niacinamide and vitamin B5 to nourish the skin while giving you your most radiant base to date. This is unlike any CC cream I've used before, and honestly, I'm obsessed with it. The formula resembles that of a foundation with the level of buildable coverage it provides. It's the most full-coverage CC cream I've used, and just one pump covers my whole face—I just brush it on, and I've got all the coverage I need in seconds. But it's not just the customisable coverage and easy application, the shade match is also elite. I usually find CC creams difficult to shop for because of the lack of shade options, but the Camo CC Cream has 30 shade options available, which you can choose based on your undertone to get the exact colour match you would expect from your best foundation. Plus, the e.l.f. Shade Match Guarantee means you'll always find the right shade. I'm switching my full coverage foundation for this CC cream for the foreseeable.

2. Camo Color Corrector £4 at e.l.f This is the most game-changing product for me; honestly, I could wax lyrical about this all day, but I'll keep it short and sweet. If you have blemishes, hyperpigmentation, acne scars, or any redness, you will love this. Before I discovered e.l.f's Colour Correctors, I was using one with almost ten times the price tag, and I'm still in shock with how much better this performs at only a fraction of the cost. It covers my pigmentation with just one dab, and the hyaluronic acid-infused formula makes it smooth and easy to apply—so much so that I just blend it in with my fingertips. This may be an unnecessary step for some without rosy cheeks or scarring, but for me, it transforms my make-up application. Where my red spots usually call for super high coverage—a concealer and two layers of foundation—this first step means that I don't have to cake the rest of it on. I use a dot of colour corrector and the Camo CC cream, and together, they offer such high coverage I don't even need concealer. It's the lightweight (but high-impact) coverage my skin needs during the warmer months.

3. Camo colour corrector in peach £4 at e.l.f Under-eye darkness has become the bane of my life, but this peach colour corrector saves me so much time and fuss. While applying make-up, I usually spend most of my time trying to cover my dark circles, but this has cut that time in half. Instead of needing to do one layer of concealer, wait for it to dry and then go in with another layer, I just dab a bit of this on before concealer, and it hides the majority, if not all, of that darkness. The result? A less cakey under eye, much less creasing, and I save my concealer, too. For under £5, you can't really go wrong. I have very fair skin, so I use the peach shade, but there are orange, yellow, and blue correctors for deeper skin tones.

4. Hydrating Camo Concealer £7 at e.l.f This is one of the best affordable concealers I've ever tried. When I first read that this concealer was crease-resistant and full-coverage, I didn't believe it. But I was quickly proved wrong. Although I always set my under-eye concealer, how little this concealer creases is seriously impressive. Why else is it so great? The oversized applicator makes application effortless. and I was shocked at its full coverage. It's one of the few concealers I've tried that only requires one coat to cover whatever is underneath. My favourite part is the satin finish, so on those 'no-make-up make-up' days, it offers full coverage and a finish similar to that of my foundation.

5. Camo liquid blush £17 at e.l.f I'm not a fan of liquid blush, but this formula has made me do a complete 180. The pigment in this? Unmatched. Trust me, this is super pigmented, so only use the tiniest amount. Infused with rose flower water and hyaluronic acid, the blush melts into the skin and lasts all day long.