I just tried e.l.f.'s Glow Reviver Lip Oil and I will never use lip balm again

As a devout lip balm fan - I'm not interested in using anything else on my lips. Even for special events like weddings and parties I still grab a lip balm (although I might push the boat out and use a tinted version - ooh fancy).

I don't go near lipsticks - the upkeep is far too much for me - and don't even get me started on lip glosses - if I wanted hair on my lips I'd grow a moustache.

A large part of my job is to test and trials products, which I do with gusto, but when it comes to my day-to-day life I like my products low maintenance. So, the other day when the e.l.f. Glow Reviving Lip Oils landed onto my desk, I did as I always do with new products: I popped them in my bag and took them home.

They spent quite a while on my shelf just waiting to be tested. Eventually I got round to trying one out, mainly because I couldn't for the life of me find a lip balm one morning and my lips were parched. I'll be honest with you, since that first swipe I haven't used lip balm since.

This product combines the nourishment of a lip balm, with the wash of colour of a lip stain. There are some big hitting hydrating ingredients in the formula, including squalane, apricot, avocado, jojoba and pomegranate oils, but it's the finish that has truly converted me.

The high shine effect on the lips could rival any lip gloss on the market, without that unbearable tackiness that I loathe. There are seven shades to choose from and because the hue is subtle they suit all skin tones. In fact, each one also enhances your lip's natural colour, so whichever one you try will work with your natural colouring. At first I was hesitant about trying the dark tones, as I was worried they'd look bizarre on my naturally pale skin, but in actual fact I've been drawn to the deeper tones as we head into the festive season.

The applicator is a chunky doefoot, which means application on the go is a doddle as you can coat your entire lip in an instant. I now have one in pretty much every single handbag I own. There's a slight minty taste to them - which I don't hate - and they're ever so slightly tingly so I feel like my lips look fuller as a result.

Oh and I've not even got onto the price. Each lip oil costs £8, which is one of the reasons that makes this brand so special and so well loved by beauty experts. It's products can easily rival those in the luxury category and yet it's super affordable.

e.l.f. Glow Reviving Lip Oils

I cannot rate this product enough, because it has all of the nourishing benefits of my normal lip balm but the high shine finish rather simply elevates my everyday.