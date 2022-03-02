Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Not all of us are blessed with a beautiful set of pearly whites. And in-clinic teeth whitening treatments are an investment. The easiest way to make your teeth look whiter is to choose a lipstick shade that creates the illusion of a brighter smile.

Caroline Barnes, Max Factor’s UK Makeup Artist Ambassador, has given Marie Claire the low down on the best lipsticks that make your teeth look whiter.

‘Bright shades of hot pink and classic Hollywood reds with blue tones really help give the appearance of whiter teeth,’ she says. ‘These tones also make the whites of our eyes sparkle.’ Quite the added bonus. ‘You’re also not restricted at all by finish, the colour is what’s key here.’

Pink lipsticks to make teeth look whiter

Red lipsticks to make teeth look whiter

