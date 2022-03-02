Not all of us are blessed with a beautiful set of pearly whites. And in-clinic teeth whitening treatments are an investment. The easiest way to make your teeth look whiter is to choose a lipstick shade that creates the illusion of a brighter smile.
Caroline Barnes, Max Factor’s UK Makeup Artist Ambassador, has given Marie Claire the low down on the best lipsticks that make your teeth look whiter.
‘Bright shades of hot pink and classic Hollywood reds with blue tones really help give the appearance of whiter teeth,’ she says. ‘These tones also make the whites of our eyes sparkle.’ Quite the added bonus. ‘You’re also not restricted at all by finish, the colour is what’s key here.’
Pink lipsticks to make teeth look whiter
Max Factor Colour Elixir Soft Matte in Raspberry Haze, RRP £9.99 | Amazon
A rich, matte liquid lip that won’t dry your lips out.
Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel in Rose Ultimate, £26 | Boots
A punchy pink that makes a statement.
Shiseido Cologel Lipbalm in Azalea, £25 | Lookfantastic
So lightweight you’ll forget you’re wearing it.
Red lipsticks to make teeth look whiter
Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Ribbon, £26
One of the UK’s most celebrated make-up artists gives us the perfect red lip shade. One of the best red lipsticks you can get.
Sensai The Lipstick in Sazanka Red, £42 | Harrods
This rather clever lipstick is formulated to help improve microcirculation and boost hydration.
Max Factor Colour Elixir Lipstick with Vitamin E in Ruby Tuesday, £8.99 | Lookfantastic
This super nourishing lipstick feels like a lip balm but has the payoff of a lipstick.
The colours to avoid, as they make teeth appear more yellow, are nudes and warm shades with brown or orange undertones.
We recommend pairing your lipstick with a whitening pen, like Spotlight Oral Care’s Teeth Whitening Pen. It’s a cracking teeth whitening kit that’s ideal for on the go.
The perfect handbag duo.