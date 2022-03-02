Trending:

These are the best lipsticks that make your teeth look whiter according to a make-up artist

Katie Thomas Katie Thomas
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Not all of us are blessed with a beautiful set of pearly whites. And in-clinic teeth whitening treatments are an investment. The easiest way to make your teeth look whiter is to choose a lipstick shade that creates the illusion of a brighter smile.

    Caroline Barnes, Max Factor’s UK Makeup Artist Ambassador, has given Marie Claire the low down on the best lipsticks that make your teeth look whiter.

    ‘Bright shades of hot pink and classic Hollywood reds with blue tones really help give the appearance of whiter teeth,’ she says. ‘These tones also make the whites of our eyes sparkle.’ Quite the added bonus. ‘You’re also not restricted at all by finish, the colour is what’s key here.’

    Pink lipsticks to make teeth look whiter

    Max Factor Colour Elixir Soft Matte in Raspberry Haze, RRP £9.99 | Amazon
    A rich, matte liquid lip that won’t dry your lips out.

    View Deal

    Shiseido Cologel Lipbalm in Azalea, £25 | Lookfantastic
    So lightweight you’ll forget you’re wearing it.

    View Deal

    Red lipsticks to make teeth look whiter

    Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Ribbon, £26
    One of the UK’s most celebrated make-up artists gives us the perfect red lip shade. One of the best red lipsticks you can get.

    View Deal

    Sensai The Lipstick in Sazanka Red, £42 | Harrods
    This rather clever lipstick is formulated to help improve microcirculation and boost hydration.

    View Deal

    Max Factor Colour Elixir Lipstick with Vitamin E in Ruby Tuesday, £8.99 | Lookfantastic
    This super nourishing lipstick feels like a lip balm but has the payoff of a lipstick.

    View Deal

    The colours to avoid, as they make teeth appear more yellow, are nudes and warm shades with brown or orange undertones.

    We recommend pairing your lipstick with a whitening pen, like Spotlight Oral Care’s Teeth Whitening Pen. It’s a cracking teeth whitening kit that’s ideal for on the go.

    The perfect handbag duo.

    Reading now

    Popular