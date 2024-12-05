Even though I'm a beauty editor and get to play with make-up and call it work, I often get stuck in a rut. Many of us know the feeling of going back to the same old products and shades time and time again, and although we love these classics, sometimes it's nice to switch things up. When it comes to lipstick, I so often return to my trusty red lipstick for an evening event and am never without my Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk for day-to-day. But perhaps I have become too comfortable, with such incredible choice on the market I want to try something new.

I'm lucky to have access to some of the most creative make-up artists in the industry, so I asked some of this excellent crew about their go-to lipsticks. Here's what the pros had to say...

Best lipsticks, chosen by the experts

1. MAC Cosmetics Macximal Matte Viva Glam Lipstick in Viva Planet

Previously known as Viva Glam II, MAC's iconic range has been rebranded as Viva Planet. This is an ideal everyday lipstick if you're after a new go-to. "On my lips, it’s a gorgeous, cool-toned neutral that goes perfectly with a smoky eye," says make-up artist Hannah Martin.

2. Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour in Duchess

Ruby Hammer's favourite lipstick is Lisa Eldridge's True Velvet Lip Colour in Duchess and it's a special one. "It makes me feel and look glamorous and chic… my big occasion lipstick," she says.

This is also a must-have of make-up artist Lisa Caldognetto's, whose favourite shade is Velvet Dragon. "This is a beautiful, densely pigmented product that looks like velvet on the lip," she says. "It's old Hollywood glamour, formulated in a modern way. It feels so comfortable for a matte lipstick, as well as giving long wear," Caldognetto adds. "It elevates any outfit and lifts any mood in an instant." Well, we're sold. Are you?

3. Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick in Apline

Make-up artist Andrew Denton considers any Hourglass lipstick to be the best choice, but notes that the muted shades are a favourite. "These nudes are sensational and I have used them relentlessly on shoots and the red carpet. My favourite colours are Alpine, Tide, Oasis and Lotus," he says.

4. Armani Lip Power Matte in 116

If you're after a new matte formula that's both comfy and long-lasting, make-up artist Rose Gallagher recommends the Armani Power Matte, a previous Marie Claire Prix d'Excellence de la Beauté award winner. "It's comfortable and genuinely lasts really well," she says. "I hate a matte that drags across the lips but this is a creamy mousse." She notes that although they're more of an investment lipstick, she says the formula quality is really noticeable.

Denton echoes this, noting the creamy formulas are just as good. "The matte formulation is hydrating and leaves lips feeling soft and looking velvety without that dreaded dryness often associated and evident in many matte lipsticks."

5. Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte lipstick in Traffic Stopper

Another of Martin's favourites is Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte lipstick in Traffic Stopper. "I can’t resist a good orange-red and Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte lipstick in Traffic Stopper is exactly the right shade and it stays put," she says. It's punchy and brightens up any make-up look. If you're stuck in a make-up rut, this is guaranteed to make it a thing of the past.

6. Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm in Slip

Hourglass makes the list again because the brand does such brilliant lipsticks. "It provides such a good dose of moisture and colour, meaning one swipe of colour is enough but you can build it up beautifully," says Caldognetto. She explains that because it's so moisturising, it's ideal for those with dry lips as it plumps and hydrates.

7. Ruby Hammer Lip Serum Balm in Berry

Of course, Ruby Hammer's favourite lipstick is her own. The Ruby Hammer Lip Serum Balm in Berry. "It's my go-to, every day as a balm or on its own when I want a hint of colour. Applied with a heavy hand, it's perfect for this season’s berry tones on lips," she adds.