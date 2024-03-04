Tonight saw the celebration of our annual Marie Claire Prix d'Excellence de la Beauté Awards. Every year the Marie Claire beauty editors from around the globe join forces to judge the best beauty launches from the previous year.

There are 16 awards in total - six international, which are chosen by the Beauty Directors from the international Marie Claire editions, the transatlantic award that our beauty colleagues at Marie Claire US decided on, and then our nine British awards that were judged by our beauty team - Beauty & Style Director, Lisa Oxenham, Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas and Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor - and some of the industry’s most respected beauty experts - Sali Hughes, Alice Hart-Davis, Leslie Thomas, Billie Bhatia and Laura Capon.

The British categories include the best skincare, make-up, hair and body products, as well as Sustainability, Beauty Gives Back (our charity initiative award), Female Founder and our newly launched, the Beauty Community award.



It’s with great pleasure that we announce this years Marie Claire prix excellence winners…

International Winner

Orveda The Omnipotent Concentrate

Orveda The Omnipotent Concentrate £385 at Orveda This rather clever and super potent treatment serum goes on the three-pronged attack when it comes to skin ageing. It fixes damage previously inflicted on the skin in the past, treats the present daily concerns, like dullness and irritation, and reinforces the all important skin barrier to ensure a brighter future.

International Winner

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Anti-UV Fluid SPF 50+

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Anti-UV Fluid SPF 50+ £19.99 at Lookfantastic It’s always been said that the best SPF is the one that’s a pleasure to use. For this to hold true, it must wear beautifully on the skin, sit well under make-up and leave no trace. Oh, and if it doesn't break the bank, all the better. Thankfully L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Anti-UV Fluid SPF 50+ ticks every single box.

International Winner

Lierac Reformulation–Lift Integral, Hydragenist, Premium Ranges

Lierac Reformulation–Lift Integral, Hydragenist, Premium Ranges Visit Site In order to see longevity in the market, brands must be agile, especially if the initial launch was almost 50 years ago. That’s exactly what Lierac has done with its reformulated ranges for intense hydration, skincare solutions inspired by regenerative medicine, and elasticity and lift.

International Winner

Sisley Paris Supremÿa At Night–The Supreme Anti-Ageing Skincare Lotion

Sisley Paris Supremÿa At Night–The Supreme Anti-Ageing Skincare Lotion £185.30 at John Lewis We all know that at night our skin goes into regeneration mode, but we also know that as we age that process weakens. This incredibly smart serum activates the skin’s natural repair processes to help target visible signs of ageing - wrinkles, loss of firmness and radiance.

International Winner

Guerlain Abeille Royale Scalp & Hair Range – Revitalising & Fortifying Care Shampoo, Repairing & Replumping Care Conditioner, Double R Radiance & Repair Mask

Guerlain Abeille Royale Scalp & Hair Range – Revitalising & Fortifying Care Shampoo, Repairing & Replumping Care Conditioner, Double R Radiance & Repair Mask Visit Site This brand has been harnessing the power of honey for years in its iconic skincare range. It’s now used its research to create a haircare line that delivers on strength, softness and shine. The shampoo, conditioner and mask from this collection are a winning combination for visibly healthier hair.

International Winner

Clarins Tinted Oleo-Serum

Clarins Tinted Oleo-Serum £39 at Clarins The skin tint category is growing at increasing speed within colour cosmetics. Whilst nothing can rival a foundation’s ability to perfect and conceal, there is huge demand for lightweight, nourishing products that provide a luminous wash of colour. Which is exactly what the Oleo-Serum does.

Transatlantic Winner

Armani Lip Power Matte

Armani Lip Power Matte £36 at Armani Beauty The skincare make-up hybrid is nothing new, but it’s often a term we beauty editors associate with complexion products. More and more we are seeing this appear in colour cosmetics and the Armani Lip Power Matte is the perfect example of a balm-like lipstick that doesn’t compromise on pigment, longevity or even finish. Everything about this product has been considered, from the elongated design that fits comfortably in the hand and the teardrop bullet that makes application easy, to the cream to powder texture that delivers intensity from the first swipe, as well as a lip softening oil complex.

British Award for Make-up

Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation

Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation £49 at Shiseido It’s rare, in an industry as saturated as beauty, to hear so many people talk about using the same foundation. It takes a special product to meet the needs of so many, irrespective of skin type or skin tone, but this foundation does exactly that. It’s praised for its weightless, skin-like finish that gives long lasting natural-looking luminosity.

British Award for Skin

Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream

Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream £75 at Elizabeth Arden All hail HPR, the most recent vitamin A technology that’s changing the way we view retinal-use thanks to its low-irritation and high efficacy. The product that has had an enormous hand in getting that across to the consumer is Elizabeth Arden’s Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream.

British Award for Hair

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Leave-in Mask

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Leave-in Mask £30 at Lookfantastic Bond repair is now the must-have hero hair care category for anyone seeking to repair damage from the comfort of their own shower. And this leave-in mask has made it even easier. When applied directly to freshly washed, towel-dried hair, frazzled and dry lengths are transformed into strong, smooth and glossy.

British Award for Body

Naturium The Perfector Salicylic Acid Body Wash

Naturium The Perfector Salicylic Acid Body Wash £18 at Space NK This brand has changed the way we shower. It has encouraged us to see that our skincare routines don’t stop at our necklines. This seemingly simple gel wash is rich in salicylic acid to gently tackle body breakouts, as well as dry and rough skin. Plus the packaging is everything a shower product should be - enormous, has an easy-to-use pump and looks smart in any bathroom.

British Beauty Gives Back Award

Dr. Bronner's

Dr Bronners Visit Site Last year saw this brand celebrate its 75th birthday and over the years it has strived to create mission-driven business practices to try and make the world a better place. In doing that it has donated almost $100 million to activism and charities in the past 20 years and last year alone, donated 40% of its profits to charitable causes.

British Award for Sustainability

The Body Shop

The Body Shop Visit Site Sustainability isn’t just a pillar in this British brand’s ethos, it’s in its lifeblood. It was there at the brand’s conception and it’s been seen in every single launch since - from its impressive refill rollout, to the recent announcement that it is the first ever global beauty brand with 100% vegan product formulations, and, of course, its iconic Community Fair Trade programme. It’s set the precedent for sustainable practices across the industry. It’s a brand that we will continue to stand behind and support. Because a beauty industry without The Body Shop would be very bleak.

British Award for Innovation

Chanel 31 Le Rouge Lipstick

Chanel 31 Le Rouge Lipstick £140 at Chanel Beauty advice has long been shared across generations - from recommended skincare products to make-up application tips. However, unlike treasured fashion items, never do the actual beauty products themselves pass hands down the family line. Until now. Designed to go from generation to generation, this timeless glass lipstick case has been four years in the making. It was created to be durable enough to hold innumerable refills well into its future. This is a luxury keepsake that is a thing of true beauty that pushes the boundaries of refillable products.

Female Founder Award

Lisa Eldridge

Lisa Eldridge Visit Site In a world of countless celebrity-beauty brands, we take comfort in the expertise of a brand founded by a make-up artist with over 20 years in the business. There are very few famous faces that haven’t sat in Lisa Eldridge’s chair, but as a consumer she never makes you feel any less special. She was one of the first make-up artists to really lean into the idea of beauty blogging and online tutorials and has always been very clear that her YouTube channel is not for her celebrity clients or fellow artists, but a way for her to engage with the beauty lover and speak directly to her customers who wants to learn more about make-up.

Beauty Community Award

Trinny Woodall

