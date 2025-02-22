Richard Quinn walks us through a Winter wonderland with his AW25 collection

You can always trust Richard Quinn to transport us to another world at London Fashion Week, and his Autumn/Winter 2025 did not disappoint.

Where in previous seasons the British designer used decadent ballrooms as the backdrop for his collections, this season, he took us through a walk in a bonafide Winter wonderland.

A snow-covered London street served as the catwalk, complete with dimmed street lamps, and falling snow. Models emerged from the front door of a Georgian townhouse to the tune of classical music, a go-to for Quinn.

Now we all know Richard Quinn is not one to shy away from maximalism, but this AW25 was decidedly paired back. An ode to screen sirens such as Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn, the designs had more than a little old Hollywood glamour about them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweetheart and rounded necklines, cinched waists adorned with ribbons, tulip and full skirts reminded us of Dior's New Look and the Givenchy gowns Hepburn favoured both on and off screen.

A minimal colour palette of cream and black only served to refine the collection.

That's not to say there weren't some bold designs on the runway. It wouldn't be a Richard Quinn collection without a floral print or two, now would it?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There were 80s-inspired floral gowns with power shoulders, which would be quite perfect for Season 2 of Rivals. Other standout looks included a caped floral dress, a black dress embellished with crystal bows and of course, the bridal collection: a feather-embellished mini wedding dress being a particular highlight.

On the front row, a mix of celebrities, Olympians and royalty rubbed shoulders: Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, Keely Hodgkinson, Anais Galagher were just a few names spotted mingling before the show.

The Pet Shop Boys’ upbeat Always On My Mind closed the show, the perfect soundtrack for an uplifting and joyful collection.