Much like how K-beauty is light-years ahead in skincare, Irish founders are making similar waves within the make-up space. Over the last few years, we have seen a boom of brands coming from the island, which have either gone viral or garnered cult appeal. Some of these, like Sculpted by Aimee, are breaking through to the mainstream and are now stocked in major retailers.

"As a founder and make-up artist myself, I'd be the first to admit that the beauty industry is incredibly saturated. That's exactly why, for Irish brands to truly stand out, creating products that genuinely deliver on their promises is paramount," founder Aimee Connolly tells Marie Claire UK. "The Irish are an extremely tenacious people, and the level of support from Irish consumers is so high. So what makes our brands resonate is that we're built on genuine needs and feedback from our customers. We're not just throwing products out there; we're listening, adapting, and creating solutions that truly work for real people. This authenticity builds an incredible amount of loyalty. People feel like they're part of the journey, and that's something big—global brands often struggle to replicate."

While Sculpted by Aimee may be at the forefront, there are also newer brands, which remain more of an industry secret. Ahead, our breakdown of the best Irish brands to know right now.

1. Sculpted By Aimee

Make-up artist-founded brands always tend to err superior, and Sculpted By Aimee is no different. Created by make-up artist Connolly in 2016, it quickly became a success thanks to her active social media presence and the high-performance and easy-to-use formulations. One particular fan favourite is the Second Skin Dewy Finish Foundation, which gives buildable coverage and a gorgeous "lit from within" glow that is hard to replicate for just £25. However, I'd argue that the entire range—especially the colour offerings, so blush and bronzer—is standout.

2. Hildun Beauty

I first discovered Hildun Beauty after falling in love with their Silk to Set Kajal Liners—which I wrote a dedicated review on (they're that good). Buttery soft and pigmented, they're a great alternative to more expensive kajal liners, at just £16 a pop. I also love the rest of the brand's eye offering; their eyeshadow quads feature neutrals and shimmers, and are all you need for everyday to uber glam looks.

3. Browaid

I'm always looking for ways to make my lashes and brows healthy and full—and Browaid's award-winning offering is a cut above the rest, in a very crowded market. Founded by eyebrow expert, Kim O'Sullivan, the brand merges two decades of industry expertise with a skincare meets make-up ethos. I particularly love their S.O.S Advanced Brow & Lash Recovery Mask, which is free of Prostaglandin Analogues (PGAs), which can cause unwanted side effects like irritation and fat loss around the eyes.

4. Ella and Jo

Ella & Jo were named the Irish skincare brand of 2024, and it's a well-deserved accolade. Their hero product, the Melt The Day Away Cleansing Balm boasts thousands of 5-star reviews, and it's a really lovely, sensorial product that works on all skin types and effectively sloughs away all traces of make-up. And for those who are sustainability-conscious, the brand was recently B-Corp certified.

