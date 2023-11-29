I just used AI to create my perfect concealer shade—and it's genuinely blown me away

I'm a massive concealer girl, and I'd say I've tried most of the best conelears around. From the most affordable concealers to the supposed best under-eye brighteners , I’ve dabbled with them all. So, it’s safe to say I was fairly excited when I heard about the new DCYPHER concealer—a mixed-to-measure concealer, generated by an exact shade match via AI technology.

Coming from beauty brand DCYPHER, which is widely known for its popular AI-powered Custom Foundation . This launch has been in the works for two years now and is finally with us. The formula itself has been perfected to make sure it includes added skincare benefits, with the inclusion of hyaluronic acid for hydration.

So what's this about AI shade matching? Despite having tried virtually every concealer out there, I must admit that I do struggle to find an exact shade match. On top of this, I'm really starting to think about ways in which I can do my part to help the beauty industry help itself when it comes to waste. These are just two of the reasons I was so drawn to the idea of this custom concealer. You see, according to DCYPHER, 20-40% of beauty products are wasted before being sold. This is why their AI model, that only generates the formula once a face scan is completed, helps to ensure there is no unnecessary waste through having dead stock in a warehouse.

So, how did I find it? Well, to put it short I'm really impressed—and I'm almost certain AI shade matching will be the future.

The process

To create my own bespoke shade of DCYPHER concealer, I simply headed over to the website, scanned my face with my phone and answered a few questions. From preferred finish to level of coverage, I was asked a number of questions. It also gives you the choice of opting for one shade lighter, in case you want a brightening effect for the under-eye area. Once done, the product should arrive within 3-5 days.

Through the process, I felt as though I was able to really be involved in the formulation of my concealer, to make sure I ended up with a product that promised to truly work for my skin.

First Impressions

Let's talk about packaging. DCYPHER prides itself in using bottles that are more than 80% recyclable. With this in mind, I wasn't expecting to be blown away by the tube—it's hard to nail sustainable packaging that looks really great, after all. But when it arrived, I was impressed. The minimalistic design clearly notes your name and formula number (a nice tough). The bottle is small enough to carry around in my handbag for quick top-ups during the day, but big enough that I know it will last a while. All in all, top marks on the packaging front.

Product packaging. (Image credit: Future)

As for the formula, at first glance I was worried. In the tube, the shade did look slightly darker than my skin tone. However, I did a quick swatch on my hand and my fears were eliminated. I was also pleasantly surprised at how light it felt on first swatch.

I was also incredibly impressed by the doe-foot wand, as I’d never seen one look this large and angled. The wand gathers the perfect amount of product and helps make the application process really smooth.

Doe-foot wand. (Image credit: Future)

The application

When applying, I was pleasantly surprised to see that the shade was, in fact, perfect for my skin tone. It didn’t feel too opaque or light, and it blended perfectly. After a couple of swipes across my face, I was able to apply powder and leave my base as was—all without needing to apply foundation prior.

My biggest problem when it comes to concealer is blending it over spots, as the actives I use on my skin end up leaving it quite dry and flaky. However, this stuff was able to glide and conceal as promised, all while leaving a natural-looking, non-patchy finish.

Being totally transparent, I hate putting concealer on my undereyes. I always find that this makes my eyes look heavy and overly bright, rather than the 'awake and natural' look I'm aiming for. Regardless, I wanted to give this concealer the full testing experience, so I did it. Truthfully, I was pleasantly surprised. It did its job—nothing more, nothing less. It didn’t really brighten them, just concealed and corrected the discolouration.

For those who are looking for brightening, I would definitely recommend the Brightening Concealer option on the website as the normal Skin Tone Match Concealer (that I tried) is mattifying, rather than brightening.

The wear tes

The colour match was truly incredible. As mentioned, I went for the Skin Tone Match Concealer option as I wanted to focus on concealing blemishes and hyperpigmentation—and I was not disappointed at all.

As for the finish, the formula blended seamlessly both with my fingers and a concealer brush. I was able to create an even base that I have previously only been able to create by using a foundation, so that gives it a major plus in my books.

Sofia after applying the concealer. (Image credit: Future)

As for the concealer's wear time, I tested its durability on different areas of my face for a full work day. During the day, I had a variety of hormonal spots that I was specifically targeting. From a scabby, freshly-picked spot to a dark scar from a previous abrasion, I was truly putting it through the wringer.

As the day went on, I did notice the concealer clinging to dry patches and creasing on spots. However, it did stick around on to my skin longer than most concealers, and it disguised the blemishes really.

As for my undereyes, the concealer had no evident flakiness, but I was able to spot some discolouration towards the end of the day.

Sofia after wearing the concealer all day. (Image credit: Future)

My final thoughts

All in all, it's a double thumbs up from me. I love that DCYPHER uses its patented AI technology to deliver total customisation. I also love that it helps cut down the issue of dead stock. In the event that an uneven match is found, the brand allows the client to return the product and get a new, freshly matched shade for free. On top of that, it makes things, which is a real feat.

During testing, I was pleasantly impressed by the accuracy of my shade match and the way I managed to seamlessly blend the product over spots and hyperpigmentation. Even though its lasting power wasn't above average, the things that makes me crown this product a winner are simply its impressive technology, its sustainability credentials and its efforts on inclusivity.

Having created 15,000 unique shades so far and minimising cosmetic waste, DCYPHER is not only one of my new favourites but also one to look out for throughout the continuous growth of AI in beauty.