All you need to know about Dior Beauty’s new record-breaking lipstick collection

Let’s be honest, masks or no masks, our desire for beautiful lipstick has stood the test of time. Dior consistently delivers in the lipstick game, so it is no surprise their Rouge Dior Lipstick currently holds the spot as the #1 best-selling lipstick worldwide.

The new Rouge Dior collection has already reached dizzying heights in China. After launching in September 2020, Dior secured a new record in December for number of lipsticks sold in one month and now sits as the number one cosmetic product in China. Could 2021 be the year of the lipstick?

Let’s face it with zoom calls and rainy days indoors being the forecast for at least the next few months, the announcement of the latest Rouge Dior Lipstick collection has come as a welcome pick-me-up.



Drawing inspiration from flowers, the collection spans a whopping 75 shades, from iconic reds to an extensive palette of nudes to suit all skin tones, which Peter Phillips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup explained he wanted to achieve “to ensure every woman finds the one that is most flattering.”

It’s not just the shades that steal the show with this collection; Dior has focused on incorporating a rich mix of floral lip care ingredients including peony, pomegranate blossom and shea butter to hydrate and nourish the lips and leave them supple. Gifting us with lip color and lip care, all housed in sleek black (and importantly, refillable) casing- the latest Rouge Dior collection really has married style and substance.





The shades come in four different finishes: matte, velvet, metallic and satin that promise up to 16 hour comfortable wear without drying or feathering, a worthy opponent to our endless daily cups of coffee.

With one Rouge Dior Lipstick being sold every three seconds, it’s not hard to see why this iconic Dior product is a much loved staple in our makeup bags. Even post New Year clear out.