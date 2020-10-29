The Crown’s Emma Corrin has opened up about William and Harry’s reaction to the show

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Crown has captivated audiences since the first series landed back in 2016, whether it’s for the outstanding acting from a number of celebrity favourites – Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter to name a few – or due to its inclusion of some rather controversial royal storylines.

So do the royals actually tune in? Well, apparently Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have strong feelings about the show, and fans were also hoping to eventually see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle featuring in the series.

Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles, spoke about what makes the series unique, saying: ‘I wouldn’t have been massively interested in doing it I don’t think, if we were doing some sort of mimicry or keeping too much to the real people, because The Crown isn’t that.

‘I mean, what’s interesting about The Crown is the stuff we don’t know, and it’s the fiction, it’s the speculation of what happened behind the closed doors.’

And one new actor that has intrigued fans is Emma Corrin, who is set to play Princess Diana in the upcoming season of the hit show, due to air in November.

Season four will include storylines regarding Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage, from when they first met all the way through to their separation.

Now, the actress has opened up about Prince William and Prince Harry’s reactions to season four.

During an interview with Sky News, she said: ‘I try not to think about whether people watch it because I think that’s a slippery slope.

‘You can’t really control if they do and also if you start thinking about, “I wonder what they’ll think”.

‘It’s kind of, yeah, it’s quite stressful.’

We can only imagine!