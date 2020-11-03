This hack for ordering a Kinder Bueno coffee at Starbucks is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Starbucks is always coming through with tasty coffees, whether it’s the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte arriving in stores every autumn or the Pink Flamingo Cappuccino to brighten up the greyest of days.

There are even some handy hacks when it comes to the popular coffee shop – during the first lockdown one TikTok influencer revealed how to make their legendary Frappuccinos at home – and there are secret menus which include The Nightmare Before Christmas beverages.

But if you want something a little different and extra special, another TikToker has explained that there’s a really simple way to get your hands on a cup that tastes just like a Kinder Bueno. Yum.

User @heyitsamess shot to fame with her hack for creating an iced latte at McDonalds by mixing a vanilla milkshake with a double espresso.

Now, she has created a way to give your coffee a delicious sounding Kinder hit.

In her now viral video, she headed to Starbucks and ordered an iced white mocha with a shot of hazelnut – and guess what? The Kinder coffee was born.

Amy said: ‘So seeing as my other video went absolutely crazy, the McDonald’s milkshake and coffee combination, I thought I’d give the Starbucks version a little go.

‘From what I gather I’ve got to ask for an iced white mocha with a shot of hazelnut, and it’s going to taste like a Kinder Bueno.’

She tried the drink and confirmed: ‘It literally tastes like a Kinder Bueno, unreal.

‘This is honestly the best drink I’ve ever had from Starbucks, again, ten out of ten.’

The clip has amassed an impressive 80k likes and 1,300 comments since she posted it, which is testament to the fact that this combination is the real deal.

Brb, heading to Starbucks immediately.