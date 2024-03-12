Spring is right around the corner, and that means the best Easter eggs are ripe and ready to shop. Though I love a good chocolate egg (and there are some brilliant ones on offer right now), as a beauty-loving shopping editor, my interest is definitely piqued by the brilliant beauty eggs available right now.

Just like beauty advent calendars (which sell like hot cakes in the lead up to December), beauty eggs feature a careful curation of the best beauty products, often at a massively discounted price. Beauty eggs are a great way to try out new products and stock up on some of the industry’s top picks, making them an excellent gifting option for beauty lovers. My top pick of the bunch this year? The Lookfantastic Beauty Egg, which is worth over £206 but will set you back only £60.

Lookfantastic’s beauty advent calendar sells out every single year, and that's all thanks to the brilliant deals and highly coveted products on offer. The retailers Easter offering is no exception.

Recent searches for ‘Beauty Egg’ are up 895% on the beauty e-tailer’s website, and a quick look on the product page tells me that it has been pre-ordered 517 times today - and counting. So my guess is that this egg will not be around for long.

This year’s iteration includes some of team MC’s favourite beauty products - from new launches to cult classics - all at a small fraction of the cost of buying each product individually, so it’s a no brainer really.

Sustainability is at the forefront of what we do here at Marie Claire UK, so do note that the packaging of beauty eggs isn't usually the most eco-friendly. We’d suggest you repurpose beauty packaging where possible - Lookfantastic advises you reuse the keepsake egg box to store small trinkets and beauty products.

Shop it for yourself below and keep scrolling to take a look at what’s inside this popular beauty egg:

Inside the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg:

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil, 15ml £54 at Lookfantastic Elemis' bestselling facial oil is worth £54 alone, so it's £6 short of the total cost of the beauty egg. Talk about value for money!

Sol de Janeiro Delicia Drench Body Butter, 25ml £10 at Lookfantastic I'm somewhat of a body butter fiend, but Sol de Janeiro's newest iteration has a sweet, delicate and nostalgic scent that I come back to, time and time again. You'll get a 25ml deluxe-sized sample in the beauty egg to try it out for yourself.

Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye 6, 15ml £55 at Lookfantastic This popular Medik8 eye cream is worth £55 (the priciest product on the list) and is currently sold out online, so a great deal isn't all you're getting here.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, 30ml £18 at Lookfantastic I've been wanting to try this Caudalie mist for ages, so you can bet I'm excited it's included in Lookfantastic's beauty egg.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Setting Spray, 100ml £27 at Lookfantastic Dewy Set from Anastasia Beverly Hills is the perfect product to take your make-up looks into the warmer months ahead. Enjoy a full-sized bottle as a part of the egg.

ICONIC London Enrich and Elevate Mascara £22 at Lookfantastic Praised for its volumising, separating and nourishing properties, ICONIC London's Enrich and Elevate mascara is another of the full-sized products you'll benefit from in this set.