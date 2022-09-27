Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Another beautiful collaboration

Charlotte Tilbury often enlists some of the world’s biggest A-Listers to front her campaigns. Kate Moss was the face of Beautiful Skin Foundation and Bridgerton-star Phoebe Dynevor starred alongside model Jourdann Dunn in last year’s Christmas campaign.

Today it was announced that she had signed up another British star, Emmy-nominated Lily James. James joins the CT gang as the new face of the brand’s iconic Magic Cream.

‘It’s a dream come true to be joining Charlotte Tilbury as her new beauty muse,’ James announced. ‘Charlotte is a legendary makeup artist and I had so much fun shooting her Magic Cream campaign, and learning about the science behind the magic.’

The science she’s talking about is the newly revealed outcome of a recent clinical trial. Already a favourite with beauty experts, Magic Cream is considered by many to be one of the best moisturisers on the market (one pot sells every two minutes globally) and now there are some rather impressive results to back this up.

The trial found that in just one hour, skin is 3x more hydrated, wrinkles appear 2x reduced, skin looks 2x times firmer and 3x more elastic in just eight weeks.

Charlotte Tilbury who has created the beauty looks for many of James’s red carpet appearances – including her stunning 2022 Met Gala look – had this to say of the announcement: ‘Lily loves how Magic Cream plumps, smooths and instantly hydrates her skin and makes it glow. Every time I apply Magic Cream on Lily, she tells me how she cannot live without it. I have worked with Lily for years and I know from studying her skin just how much long days working on set, travelling around the world and attending red carpet events affect her complexion. As an actress, she needs a moisturiser that retexturises, plumps, smooths and adds glow to her skin, so that her makeup glides on and looks flawless and is protected under harsh camera light.’

James, who recently revealed that she lost herself whilst filming Pam & Tommy, will appear in a Magic Cream TV advert which will hit our screens at some point in October.

