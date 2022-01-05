Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Beautiful skin is in for 2022

Kate Moss – all beautiful and fresh-faced – has been announced as the face of Charlotte Tilbury’s newest foundation.

Alongside Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor (who also fronted the brand’s Christmas collection) and model Jourdan Dunn, the iconic supermodel is promoting Beautiful Skin Foundation.

Moss and Tilbury have worked closely for years and the model has been ever-present in the brand’s journey. She was the inspiration behind ‘The Rock Chick’ look from the iconic 10 look collection that appeared when the brand first launched, ‘Nude Kate‘ from the Hot Lips range is named after the 90s nude look that Moss used to sport and she was the start of the Scent of a Dream fragrance campaign.

The two are firm friends outside of work too – Moss is even godmother to Tilbury’s children. So it comes as no surprise that she is once again the face of one of Tilbury’s products.

‘I’ve been lucky to create some of the most memorable beauty looks on Kate, and so I knew she could effortlessly morph into character to create this show-stopping Beautiful Skin Foundation campaign,’ says Tilbury. ‘She looks gorgeous and GLOWING!’

It’s a perfect fit too. The new foundation celebrates a natural, yet elevated complexion. Moss is known for her natural beauty and this lightweight, medium coverage formula, supercharged with active ingredients that look after the skin, is all about the real-skin finish.

Moss loves the foundation, saying: ‘What I love the most about Beautiful Skin Foundation is that it gives you an amazing natural glow, when I’m wearing it, my skin still looks like my skin – but better!’

Launching tomorrow (January 6th), this is sure to be another bestseller for the brand.