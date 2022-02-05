Lily James ‘lost herself’ when filming ‘Pam & Tommy’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Lily James has revealed she “lost herself” as she fully embraced getting into character when filming Pam & Tommy.

In the Hulu series the Cinderella actor plays the titular role of Pamela Anderson, while Sebastian Stan takes on the role of her boyfriend Tommy Lee.

Lily, 32, has openly discussed her gruelling fitness routine to get in shape for her latest venture, as well as the prosthetics to portray the Baywatch star.

But the Mama Mia: Here We Go Again! star has admitted she was “nervous” about filming the new release, and slipping into Pamela’s iconic red swimsuit, but “lost” herself as soon as she was in character, so much so she was doing exercises md filming.

Speaking on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, she said: “It was wild. I was very nervous about that day because it just feels so iconic. It was weird. I sort of lost myself. I couldn’t see myself any more. Then I would get on the suit and be in my trailer doing press-ups getting the blood flowing.”

Not only did getting into costume for four hours each day help her shake her into Pamela-mode, but she also had a few “trigger” phrases she would say to help get her ready to speak with an American accent.

She continued: “It’s useful to have those sort of anchors when you go into an accent. One of them was, ‘I love kids, I love kids,’ and there were different ones that I’d do.

“My favourite one was this MTV Cribs thing where she goes, ‘Security! Security!'”

However, when practicing this line she would often see her security race over to make sure she was ok.

She reminisced: “So that it was always – that was my line. But then in America I guess everyone has security, particular three here, there were a couple of security guards on set and they would always run over, no, no, go away. I’m getting in character.”

Pam & Tommy is available to watch on Hulu now, with the first three episodes already live, and the rest of the series dropping weekly.