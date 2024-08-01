I asked 11 beauty insiders for their ride-or-die products—this is, perhaps, the best beauty edit in the world

From the best foundations for long-lasting wear to the best fragrances that make incredible signature perfumes, beauty editors have a strong steer on the top-performing products across skincare, make-up, haircare and fragrance.

But I’ll tell you who else knows beauty products really well—those people who work day in, day out with beauty products. Yes, I'm talking about the people who are behind some of your favourite beauty brands. Be they product developers or formulators, PR managers, or founders, these people spend their days living and breathing beauty and know what makes a great beauty product.

And this got me thinking—which sorts of products do such beauty brand insiders rate as the best of the best? You already know where this is going; in the name of beauty journalism, I reached out to people who work in the industry to find out which products they are most obsessed with. And while I appreciate most of these people would name something from their own brand, I have also insisted they share another product that has captured their heart for a different brand. Here’s what they had to say…

Caroline Hirons, Global Skincare Expert and founder, Skin Rocks

“I always struggle to answer this question because it feels like choosing a favourite child. My current favourite is our newly launched The Antioxidant. Not only does it protect the skin from environmental aggressors like UV and pollution but it provides immediate hydration and radiance. It’s the perfect antidote for my skin.

“God, I wish I’d created Curél’s Deep Moisture Spray. It’s such an easy-to-use and effective product. It can be used anywhere and in any step of skincare. You can apply after cleansing or on top of make-up. I won’t be without it.” – Caroline Hirons, Global Skincare Expert and Founder of Skin Rocks

Julie Shown, VP of Product Innovation and Development, Kosas

"It's always tough to choose just one! Revealer Concealer is my absolute Kosas must-have. It's so different from all of the concealers I have used. From a pure product development perspective, the levels of skincare ingredients exceed those in many eye creams. I see immediate results and, more impactfully, I've seen the clock turn back in terms of the smoothness of my skin. (It's keeping the crow's feet at bay.) It has a beautiful finish and does. not. crease.

"I love at-home skincare products that are clean, simple, and deliver. Shani Darden's Triple Acid Peel is THE ONE! It's my top pick for real results. As a developer, I also respect the completeness of the set and attention to detail, including a beautiful brush and well-constructed box/case. It's the best of the best. I use it once or twice a month and it looks like I've dermaplaned. People always compliment my skin after I use it." – Julie Shown, VP of product innovation and development, Kosas

Laura Hector, Communications Manager, YSL Beauty

“My ride or die product from YSL Beauty is the Touche Éclat Blur Primer—my make-up lasts all day and doesn’t budge because of it. It also makes my skin feel as smooth as a baby’s once applied and genuinely gives it that blurred effect.

“Besides that, Aesop’s Resurrection duo [is a favourite]—the hand wash and hand balm—because the products are just sensational for gently cleansing and softening your hands with an enticing scent. Aesop products are always super high quality, not to mention they have the most chic packaging to proudly display in both my kitchen and bathroom at home. It’s nice that the brand can tap into not just the beauty space but the home and lifestyle remit, too.” – Laura Hector, Communications Manager, YSL Beauty

Georgie Milner, Senior Buyer, Space NK

"I am loving the Living Proof Scalp Serum, which I've been using daily for four months and have noticed [it has made] a visible difference to my hair health. It’s super easy to apply—I use it once a day and it leaves no residue, leaving you to style as usual.

“Le Labo's Thé Matcha 26 is a scent I go back to time and time again. It’s not as sweet as you might think from the name—think creamy figs and bright citrus notes. It would be very at home within our brand portfolio.” – Georgie Milner, Senior Buyer, Space NK

Susan Yara, Founder, Naturium

"I’m in love with Naturium Multi-Peptide Advanced Serum! It’s such an easy product to add into your routine when you want your skin to immediately look better, both in the morning and at night. It contains copper peptides that act as antioxidants to help strengthen and improve your skin barrier, while helping to firm and plump. These peptides are also encapsulated, so you don’t have to worry about them interacting badly with other ingredients or oxidising. We also have a peptide called Argireline Amplified that gives your skin a lifted look, while encapsulated ferulic acid helps to fight free radical damage and hydrolysed collagen plumps your skin up even more. It's in this really lovely milky serum texture that feels so nice as you apply it. This is a holy grail skincare product for me!

"[Outside of Naturium,] I really love the Dr. Ceuracle Vegan Kombucha Tea Essence. It has this fun bi-phase formula that you shake up to combine the emollients with the hydrating and brightening ingredients in it. It feels so light on your skin as you pat it on and instantly makes it feel nourished and dewy, but it absorbs quickly. I have talked about this essence for years and continue to highlight it because it’s so simple but perfect." – Susan Yara, Founder, NATURIUM

Lottie Timson, Assistant Communications Manager, M.A.C.

“Studio Radiance Moisturising + Illuminating Silky Primer is my unsung hero at M.A.C. Despite having slightly oily skin, I love to have a dewy base. By using it under a matte long-wearing foundation, such as Studio Fix Fluid, my make-up has the finish I want but also lasts all day. You can also use it on its own for a healthy sheen on no-make-up days or on high points as a non-sparkly highlighter. Plus, there are loads of other exciting things coming from the Studio Radiance franchise soon!

“As you can probably tell, I’m obsessed with face/base/skincare products. The [Thank You Farmer] SPF is the best I’ve ever used, and you won’t catch a day I don’t use it. Is so perfect under make-up, with no separating, white cast or oily feeling.” – Lottie Timson, Assistant Communications Manager, M.A.C.

Daniel Isaacs, Chief Product Officer, Medik8

"As a dad of three under three, my current favourite product is Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye. It's been a lifesaver in reducing puffiness and brightening my dark circles. The secret is in the formula; we've encapsulated two forms of retinaldehyde to ensure the ultra-slow release of retinal power into the skin to avoid sensitivity while ensuring effective fast wrinkle-reducing power.

"I'm really impressed with how K18 is innovating in the haircare science space. In particular, their work and pioneering technology in peptides—I've heard really good things about their Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask!" – Daniel Isaacs, Chief Product Officer, Medik8

Michelle Sultan, Creative Director, Imbue

“There are two products that I am absolutely obsessed with [at the moment]. The first is the Imbue Coil Rejoicing Leave-In Conditioner, which is so moisturising and so hydrating. It’s amazing for detangling coily hair, type 4 hair, but also works a dream on type 3 hair.

"Then, completely different: Glycolic Acid from The Ordinary. The Ordinary is literally the best brand in the world; it’s super simple skincare that delivers amazing results. This in particular is great for evening out your skin tone or if you’ve got any dryness. It gives you the most amazing, gentle exfoliation, which is why it leaves your skin so soft—using it on the soles of the feet works a dream. I’m not sure if [the brand] advises it but I’ve seen that it’s a hack on TikTok and the results are phenomenal!” – Michelle Sultan, hairdresser and Creative Director, Imbue Curls

Sophia Ghwedar, Senior Buyer, Cult Beauty

"My favourite product we stock at Cult Beauty is U Beauty's The Super Hydrator. I can’t go anywhere without it; I have the travel and full size. This truly is the next-level moisturiser; it has five sizes of hyaluronic acid molecules, so it's deeply nourishing and provides multi-level hydration to the skin. Your skin feels plump and bouncy and it locks in moisture all day long. Perfect all year round with or without make-up!

"A product I love that isn’t stocked at Cult Beauty, but I wish was, is the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum. I have used this product for years; it’s the best antioxidant serum I have tried, perfect for pigmentation and to combat free radical damage, fine lines and wrinkles." – Sophia Ghwedar, Senior Buyer, Cult Beauty

Chriselle Lim, Creative Director and Co-Founder, Phlur

"It's so difficult to name a favourite product [from Phlur]. I reach for different fragrances based on the time of year and what I'm up to, so I'm constantly rotating. With that said, I re-discovered Strawberry Letter recently and it has been my go-to scent, especially when I want to make a statement and feel sweet and sexy in a very sophisticated way. I get so many compliments when I wear it and it is instantly a confidence booster. With summer in full swing, it's the perfect scent for all these summer nights spent with friends and family.

"One of my favourite beauty brands is Saie Beauty. They are so popular and for a good reason! Their skin tint is a must-have in my makeup bag; the formula is beautiful and I find that it enhances my skin without being too overpowering. I also love any make-up products with skincare benefits, and this one feels like a skincare serum. It's such a great product I wish I had created it myself!" – Chriselle Lim, Creative Director and Co-Founder, Phlur

Lesley Morton, International Director of Integrated Marketing Comms, e.l.f. Beauty

"My favourite e.l.f. product changes on a weekly—if not daily—basis, but my current obsession is the new Soft Glam Satin Foundation. When I say this is a dewy and flawless foundation at its finest, I am not lying! It’s very buildable for the days I need extra coverage, but lightweight and breathable enough to wear as a daily base. It also comes in 36 shades across cool, neutral and warm undertones making it easier to find your perfect match. The feedback that we hear from press and influencers almost daily is that it’s an £8 foundation that behaves like an £80 foundation. That pretty much sums up how genius this product is!

"[The other product] would have to be the Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm. My collection of tinted lip balms is becoming obscene, but this one has to be my favourite—it’s so hydrating and gives my lips a gorgeous shine without being gloopy or too sticky. I was obsessed with the pop-up café they hosted to celebrate the Café Collection launch. It was all over TikTok; I really wish I worked on that!" – Lesley Morton, International Director of Integrated Marketing Comms, e.l.f. Beauty