Huda Beauty Black Friday: The Deals To Look Out For

Huda Kattan is undeniably one of the most powerful women in beauty. With over 47 million followers on one instagram account alone, she is also the girl boss with cross-cultural appeal. Basically she’s major – as are her Huda Beauty Black Friday deals.

Here’s what we know so far…

Who is Huda Kattan?

If anyone can be said to embody the American dream, it’s Huda Kattan.

The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Tennessee to Iraqi-American parents. Post graduation, Huda moved to Dubai to work in finance but after two years, Los Angeles beckoned and she became a make-up artist.

Hudda began blogging in 2010. Since then she’s reinvented herself from beauty blogger to CEO of Huda Beauty, a cosmetics company valued at around $1bn.

You only need to watch two seconds of a Youtube tutorial to understand her appeal.

Beautiful, funny and with more than a little sprinkling of stardust, she’s a millennial who knows what beauty obsessives want.

Now her make-up line, which started with false lashes (Kim Kardashian loved them BTW), is stocked in more than 1500 stores worldwide.

What is Black Friday?

Basically, Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year, when retailers slash their prices.

As the event originally hails from the US, the date always falls the Friday after Thanksgiving.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on the 27th November this year with Cyber Monday following straight after on the 30th November, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.

This year it’s expected that Brits will spend an estimated £7billion over the Black Friday weekend.

Does Huda Beauty have Black Friday sales?

Yes. In fact, last year, Huda Beauty Black Friday discounts were pretty impressive.

Over Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, hudabeauty.com, Feelunique and Cult Beauty offered hero products from the range up to 60 per cent off – the biggest ever reduction.

Shoppers couldn’t get enough of the Mercury Retrograde Palette, the #FauxFilter Foundation or the Power Bullet Matte Lipstick.

The Huda Beauty Black Friday Edit

These are the products we recommend you shop for less on the day. Or if you can’t wait, add them to basket now…

With its 30-strong shade range and blemish-blurring pigments, this matte lipstick creates a HD-ready finish and goes the distance without caking.

This palette almost broke the internet when it launched and influencers still lose their heads over it. With 18 shades, ranging from matte earthy taupes to molten intergalactic shimmers, it manages to be both practical and fun.

Designed for medium skin tones, this palette brings together nine buttery matte and shimmer textures in terracotta, caramel and mauve. It’s the equivalent of a capsule wardrobe for nude make-up fans.

Long-wearing, intensely pigmented and non-drying, there’s a nude, pink and red to suit everyone in this 16-strong collection.

This cream-to-powder contour and bronzer creates the ultimate chiselled cheekbones.

Her false lashes landed on the lids of Kim Kardashian. Now she’s applied that expertise to a mascara. Two wands and two different lash-boosting formulas mean you can customise your look for extra volume or curl. Either way, you get ultra-fluttery, larger-than-life lashes.

See you in the queue!