Bare Nails Are Trending. These 'Nail Concealers' Make Mine Look Worthy of It

Whether you're an early adopter or loyal to your bi-weekly salon appointment, it can't be denied: the bare nail aesthetic is everywhere. First spotted on the Fall/Winter 2026 runways, courtesy of Marc Jacobs and Altuzarra, "barely-there" nails have since got the seal of approval from bonafide nail influencers, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

But what if your nails aren't in optimal condition? This is an issue I've run into time and time again. After years of gel manicures and punishing removals, I was left with incredibly damaged nails that were prone to peeling. Even if I wanted to sport the bare nail look, I didn't have the confidence to.

Enter a whole host of polishes dedicated to concealing everything from breakage and discolouration to ridging. Many also contain ingredients designed to help repair nails over time. As celebrity manicurist Ami Streets explains: "A nail concealer is a sheer, treatment style nail product designed to blur imperfections and create a more even and healthy-looking nail appearance."

"Similar to how tinted moisturisers work on skin, they uses subtle pigments to neutralise discolouration while enhancing the natural nail rather than masking the nail. It softly diffuses common concerns such as yellowing, staining, redness, uneven pigmentation and the appearance of ridges. These nail polishes create a more uniform nail tone while still allowing the natural nail to show through, which is why the finish looks so effortless."

The manicurist notes that they're particularly popular among those drawn to the minimalist, "bare nail" aesthetic, as well as anyone caring for their natural nails at home or growing out damage while still wanting their hands to look polished.

If you still love the ritual of going to the salon, but want to tap into the trend, then Vlada Klym at Browchuk Salon recommends opting for a Japanese manicure. "It replenishes the natural nail with minerals and leaves a healthy, glass-like shine," she says. But between appointments, or if you prefer a lick of colour, Klym also recommends supplementing with these sheer polishes—especially those infused with vitamins and hyaluronic acid. Ahead, our pick of the best nail concealer polishes on the market.

Best nail concealer polishes 2026

Kure Bazaar Intensive Hyaluronic Base Coat £24 at John and Ginger This 2-in-1 treatment base coat is formulated with hyaluronic acid, smoothing hibiscus extract, strengthening calcium, vitamin E, and brightening lemon extract to soften the appearance of ridges and discolouration. Expect nails to look more even-toned from the first application, whether worn alone or under colour. Manucurist Green Jelly Nail Polish £14 at Cult Beauty These sheer jelly polishes lets the natural nail show through while enhancing it with bright, summery shades ranging from coral to bubblegum pink. It's buildable up to three coats. Dior Nail Glow £29 at Dior Dior's iconic nail glow provides a beautifying effect from the first coat, leaving nails looking glossy, with a pink pop that mimics a professional manicure. Leighton Denny Nail Illuminator Hazy Lilac | Nail Polish & Brightening Treatment Base Coat £15 at Leighton Denny Described as a BB cream for nails, this sheer lilac polish leaves a beautiful wash of colour, which conceals discolouration or damage. Underneath, the 76 per cent plant-based formula works hard to hydrate and nourish, with porcelain flower extract, lime tree extract and vitamin E. CHANEL La Base Camelia £30 at Chanel This treatment-focused base coat leaves nails with a glossy, rosy tint for a healthier-looking finish, while nourishing camellia oil helps strengthen them over time. In a clinical study, participants reported nails that were 28 per cent stronger after just one month of use. Manucurist Active Blur £16 at Manucurist If you're after a barely-there look, Manucurist's Active Blur acts like a beauty filter for nails, softening the appearance of imperfections with a powder-pink, velvety matte finish. Its patented formula, enriched with chestnut extract, niacinamide and AHAs, also helps strengthen and improve the appearance of the nail plate with continued use.

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