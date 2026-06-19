These Tiny, Precision Beauty Products Make My Makeup Look Professionally Done
From pinpoint concealers to ultra-slim contour pens
I hate to break it to you, but most Beauty Editors are not make-up artists. While we're often the first to get out hands on buzzy new launches, achieving professional-looking make-up on the daily can be just as difficult for us as it is for anyone else. That's why MUAs are always on our speed dial—they spend day in-day out honing their craft.
One thing they always have in their arsenal is micro-precision beauty products. By that, I mean teeny tiny tools that allow them to place product exactly where they want it. It's the complete opposite of how I've approached make-up. I've always gravitated towards big, multi-tasking products and broad washes of blush, bronzer and eyeshadow; I rarely even reach for a brush. But while there's nothing wrong with a less-is-more approach, celebrity MUA Aimee Twist tells me that these micro products can make all the difference.
"As a make-up artist, I prefer precision products because they allow me to create a more polished finish," she tells me. "Whether that's spot concealing, defining the lash line, sharpening a lip shape or perfecting eyeliner, they help me apply make-up exactly where it's needed. Plus, they're great for refining details, correcting mistakes and working in areas that need extra control."
When I applied this philosophy to my own face, I was genuinely surprised by the results; everything looked cleaner and all-round better. Instead of applying a daub of concealer to a spot, I picked up Lisa Eldridge's Pinpoint Concealer Micro Correcting Pencil, and it lasted far better because I hadn't caked on the product as I'm wont to do. I took the same approach with my blush and eyeliner, and it looked much more intentional; everything was exactly where I wanted it to be. And because the tools I was working with were so small, I didn't make any mistakes either.
Ahead, Marie Claire UK's expert-approved roundup of the best micro-precision beauty products for your best make-up day yet.
Described as a high-precision micro-camouflage, this pinpoint concealer has a creamy-gel formula that glides on and blends down to a second-skin finish. It ensures that you're only concealing what really needs to be concealed, nothing else. Twist also loves this for cleaning up around the lips, and sharpening winged liner.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.