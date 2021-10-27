Happy Beauty: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Six products that give back this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Each week, Marie Claire’s Beauty and Style Director, Lisa Oxenham, shares her edit of products that will enhance your beauty routine. This week is all about products that will help you to do your bit. From natural deodorants to bubble bath, here are some of the products that are helping in the fight against breast cancer this Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Every October, I am proud to see the beauty industry come together to raise awareness of breast cancer. The disease, which affects more than 150 people per day, is the most common cancer however if it’s caught early survival rate is 100%. That’s why it’s so important to raise awareness of it and encourage women and men alike to get checking.

Avon Love, Avon Cancer Care Pack, £20 | Avon



Avon has always done its bit for women across the globe and I really admire the brand’s dedication to speaking out about the issues that affect women. Over the last 25 years, they have raised over £25 million for breast cancer and domestic abuse charities and this year is no different. This October Avon has launched a range of products that are purposefully picked to treat you and give back. From moisturisers to lipsticks, every purchase made from this collection goes towards a total of £100,000 for Avon’s Breast Cancer Promise, an initiative that aids charities like CoppaFeel!.

My particular favourite in Avon’s collection is the Distillery Shade the Day SPF25 Day Cream. The 100% pure and plant-based mineral moisturiser is a multi-tasking marvel. The product comes with a dermatologically tested Skin Cancer Seal that wards off the harmful rays whilst rose extract provides a moisture boost. The cream is fragrance-free and has a rich consistency that’ll help you revel in your skincare routine. The product is part of the brand’s tailored Love, Avon Cancer Care Pack that is designed in collaboration with cancer survivors. 100% of the profits made from sales of these packs go to the charity Look Good Feel Better.

BY TERRY Baume de Rose, 10g, £40 | BY TERRY



BY TERRY Baume de Rose is my must-have lip balm and I always make sure I have a back-up ready. It’s also a failsafe option used by makeup artists too, as it’s intensely nourishing and leaves lips looking plump and fresh. This Breast Cancer Awareness month the brand is teaming up with French charity Ruban Rose for the 6th year in a row to promote the better wellbeing of people living with and affected by breast cancer.

The cult beauty brand is donating 10% of the profits from sales of all the Baume de Rose range on their website. That means your purchases don’t have to stop at lip balm. The All-Over Oil and Glowing Rose Mask provide the perfect whole-body concoction for everyday use. With an active mix of rose butter, rose blossom essential wax, muscat rose oil, extracts of black rose and pastel rose oils, the products are a light and luxurious skincare option.

Skinny Tan x CoppaFeel! Strawberry Bundle, £22.99 | Skinny Tan



Now that the colder months are coming round again I find myself reaching for the self-tan more often. I stumbled across Skinny Tan’s Strawberries and Cream Bundle which not only gives an even tan but every purchase is donated to charity too. For every set of the sweet-smelling whipped tanner and mit set sold, the brand gives £1 to CoppaFeel.

The brand and charity are a match made in heaven. Around 30% of young women use fake tan in the UK and CoppaFeel! have mastered their messaging to get through to young people who are less likely to know their boobs. That means, this collaboration is set to not only promote a better understanding of the disease via charity work but it will also get us all coping-a-feel in the tanning tent.

When I first heard of Perci Health, I knew that it was something that was going to challenge the status quo and make a huge difference to people’s lives. The one-of-a-kind online platform isn’t about preventing cancer but about helping people who have survived treatment live life to the full. The specialised team at Perci Health are experts in fields like diet, hair and image, menopause and sex life, and they are dedicated to helping people to take control of their aftercare and wellbeing.

The platform’s co-founder, Kelly, is a registered oncology dietitian and was previously COO of Cancer Network. Her career that has spanned more than 11 years in cancer care has ignited her dedication to proactively change the perceptions surrounding cancer aftercare by highlighting holistic methods for better wellbeing – something that is often neglected in routine cancer care. I hope that you, like me, will be sharing this platform with whoever needs it.

Childs Farm Bubble Bath Organic Raspberry, 250ml, £4 | Childs Farm



I love making sure that I am using the most nourishing skincare on my daughter, and she likes to keep her beauty stash as stocked as mine. I always have a bottle of Child’s Farm bubble bath to hand as the organic bubble bath is made from 97% natural origin ingredients that are always kind to skin, with a soft scent, making bath-time as safe and stress-free as it can be.

The brand is going above and beyond this Breast Cancer Awareness month with their new pink raspberry bubble bath which is the first product to feature a character with a mastectomy scar on the bottle. Inspired by a member of the team at Child’s Farm who is currently going through breast cancer treatment, the brand is raising awareness of a disease that affects somebody’s loved one every day. What’s more, for every bottle of the limited edition bubble bath sold, 30p will be going to Asda’s Tickled Pink whose charity partners include Breast Cancer Now.

Natural Deodorant Co Clean Deodorant Balm, 55g, £12.50 | Natural Deodorant Co



Thankfully, natural deodorants are making their way into mainstream beauty thanks to their organic ingredients, sustainable packaging and easy application. One brand that I’ve had my eye on for some time now is Natural Deodorant Co, which does exactly what it says on its glass tin. The creamy balm nourishes underarms thanks to shea butter and coconut oil whilst a clever combination of antibacterial magnesium and sodium bicarbonate stops any odour.

Applying deodorant is the perfect time for us to check our boobs too. Although people often forget, it’s just as important to check our armpits as it is anywhere else so I make sure mine are in good shape every day. Throughout October, the cruelty-free and vegan-friendly brand is donating 10% of the profits from the sales of its palmarosa and mandarin product to CoppaFeel!, a charity that they have a longstanding relationship with.