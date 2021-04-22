Happy Beauty

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The six beauty products that will bring optimism to your life this week

Each week, Marie Claire’s Beauty and Style Director, Lisa Oxenham, brings you the lowdown on her edit of products that will add joy and positive energy to your beauty ritual and self-care routine. From uplifting oils and calming serums to relaxing bath-time classics, these products are designed to give your self-esteem a boost.

REN Summer Limited Edition Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, 250ml, £28, REN Skincare



A limited edition of one of my favourite liquid exfoliators. As usual one swipe gives a glow, shrinks pores and hydrates, but now the added organic cucumber soothes and cools too, great for sensitive skin like mine. I use liquid exfoliants twice a week by sweeping over cleansed skin at night. I would recommend starting with once or twice so you can allow your skin to adjust. SPF the following morning is a must. The bottles have been rehomed in 100% recycled packaging, and the whole brand has the ambition to be zero waste across manufacturing and distribution by the end of this year.

The Wellness Foundry Incense Kit, 29 sticks, £26, The Wellness Foundry



Every Sunday while doing my laundry and listening to Radio 6 I burn incense. I’ve recently come across these sticks that have a positive and therapeutic effect on my mood. All five blends consist of 100% natural pure herbs and oils that are vegan and chemical-free. The brand founder, Fiongal Greenlaw, says that each blend is specially picked and hand-rolled with intention so that the fragrance carries an energetic vibration.

HUM Nutrition CALM SWEET CALM™ Gummies, 60 gummies, £30, Cult Beauty



I’ve always been a big fan of medicinal Indian herb ashwagandha thanks to its anxiety-reducing, energy-boosting powers. Ashwagandha is an adaptogen, which means it helps the body adapt to stress and calm a busy mind by regulating the release of stress hormone cortisol and adrenaline (making it particularly useful for anyone with wfh burnout). My latest find HUM Nutrition’s ashwagandha-spiked gummies have been clinically proven to help reduce the effects of daily stress and anxiety. They also carry L-Theanine, an amino acid not usually found in our diets which promotes relaxation without drowsiness.

Aroma Active Laboratories Sleep Salt Soak, 500g, £15, Boots



Struggling to nod off? Sleep Salt Soak shifted five months worth of stock in one week, caused a bathroom buzz with beauty and wellness influencers when it launched and is now selling one a minute. Why? The epsom salts are made up of a relaxing blend of calming essential oils lavandin, buddhawood and ylang-ylang – all lauded for its sleep benefits. Also hops, valerian root extract and magnesium – all widely used to promote good quality sleep. Soak for a good 20 minutes (preferably without a phone) in a hot bath before bedtime.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF50, 50ml, £25, La Roche-Posay



I wear facial SPF every single day and I have my favourites. I’m a big fan of LRP’s Anthelios suncare range and very excited about their new Age Correct version formulated for those of us with dry, dehydrated with uneven pigment. It is rich and is to be used instead of moisturiser, includes hyaluronic acid, niacinamide for reducing pores, LHA (an exfoliating derivative of salicylic acid) for gentle exfoliation, and PHE-resorcinol to inhibit melanin production resulting in sunspots.

Weleda Prickly Pear Cactus Hydrating Facial Mist, 100ml, £16.95, Weleda



I can take or leave a face mist unless the scent transports me to an exotic location during my afternoon slump, at the same time as giving my screen-exhausted skin a dose of hydration. Certified 100% natural and 89.8% organic, Weleda’s new Prickly Pear Mist smells like the South of France with limonene, linalool, citronellol, geraniol and citral and contains humectant glycerine to attract moisture and face-soothing aloe. Can be used over makeup and absorbs quickly, leaving skin clean, supple and spa-fresh.