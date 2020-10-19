6 wellness tips to help you find balance

In Partnership with LloydsPharmacy



There’s no denying 2020 has been a trying year for all of us; with so much uncertainty it’s no wonder we’re all suffering with seriously stressed out skin, heightened anxiety and that (seemingly constant) struggle to find the elusive work/life balance.

Stress and anxiety present themselves in numerous ways and whether your symptoms are physical (headaches, muscle tension, stomach problems) or mental (difficulty concentrating, feeling overwhelmed or constant worrying), stress affects each of us differently. It’s also important to note that ongoing stress can make us more susceptible to illness, which is why it’s vital to try and manage it accordingly.

If you’re finding yourself nodding along because you – along with the majority of us – are feeling stressed out, here are some easy tips and tricks to add into your day-to-day routine that will help restore a slight sense of normality and calm.

Practice mindfulness

OK, we know it sounds cliche, but hear us out. The art of mindfulness not only helps you switch off after a long day of back-to-back Zoom meetings, but it’ll also help clear your mind before you sleep. There’s plenty of apps out there to give you a helping hand, but the most important thing to remember is to focus on your breathing, taking deep breaths and ensuring you stay in the moment and nothing else. 10 minutes every evening will have the most benefits.

Incorporate CBD into your routine

CBD – aka cannabidiol – is the non-psychotropic part of the cannabis plant and is heralded for its calming and relaxation properties. Available now, new and exclusive to LloydsPharmacy from Vitality CBD. There are three new CBD oils available and each has been carefully formulated with a blend of organic CBD (harvested from organic hemp, it contains 0% THC) along with other specially selected natural ingredients to provide added benefits.

Like vitamin C to help maintain the normal function of the immune system (found in the Immunity Support range which also contains a blend of Vitamin E, Vitamin B6 and Folic acid to support proper immune system function), magnesium – in the Calm Support range – which contributes to a reduction in tiredness and fatigue, and chamomile, which is found in the Sleep Support range and helps support both physical and mental wellbeing while helping maintain a healthy sleep. What’s more is that each oil comes with both a spray and a drop applicator so you can choose which is the best way to take your CBD.

Embrace the power of skincare

Something as simple as a skincare routine is more beneficial than you think; having a marker of when your day starts and ends will not only help you switch between work and personal time, but it’ll also improve the health and appearance of your skin. Incorporating facial massage will help drain toxins and release any tension you’re unknowingly holding in your face, too.

Indulge in some me time

It’s vital to take some time out for yourself – set aside a couple of nights a week and pencil in some exercise, whether that’s a calming yoga session or just some simple stretches, alternatively you could leave your phone in a different room and read a book, or light a candle and run a warm bath, whatever suits you best. Just make sure you’re not using that time to do household chores or continue working – those last few emails can definitely wait until the morning.

Take a full lunch break

Whether you’re working from home or commuting into the office, it’s more vital than ever that you take a full lunch break. Taking the time to step away from your spreadsheets will help refocus your mind, while eating away from your desk will help you be more present in the moment so you’ll enjoy your food more. Remember you’re entitled to your full hour, so make the most of it – whether that’s using it to catch up with a friend you haven’t spoken to for a while or to watch the next episode in your current favorite Netflix series.

Get plenty of fresh air

We’re all guilty of not leaving the house quite as much as we used to, especially now the weather is turning colder. But you should still make a conscious effort to go out and get some fresh air, either first thing in the morning or when you finish work. Not only will a power walk get your heartbeat up, but research also shows that exposing your lungs to fresh air can help relieve stress and anxiety. After all, oxygen is thought to affect the levels of serotonin released in the body, which in turn will make you feel much happier and more relaxed.

The new Vitality CBD range is available exclusively at LloydsPhamacy. With an introductory offer now on until 17th November, save 1/3rd off the full price. Find out more at LloydsPharmacy.com