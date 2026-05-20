The Best Repair Products of 2026, as Voted by Our Marie Claire Hair Awards Judges

From bond repair to expert-approved masks

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Marie Claire Hair Awards - Repair Ritualists
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Repair is central to any good hair routine—from heat styling damage to colour-processed hair, there are myriad ways we can impact the quality of our strands. But recent innovations have seen a slew of bond-repair products and nourishing masks come to market, all designed to treat and strengthen hair from the inside out.

Read on for the best "Repair Ritualists" of 2026, as voted for by our expert panel of judges.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is made up of industry experts, from esteemed hairstylists including Sam McKnight, Samantha Cusick, Luke Hersheson and Adam Reed, to journalists, content creators and hair specialists, ensuring every product is thoroughly put through its paces.

WINNER: BEST STRENGTHENING TREATMENT

WINNER: BEST BOND TREATMENT

WINNER: BEST BOND REPAIR PRODUCT

WINNER: BEST INTENSIVE HAIR MASK

WINNER: BEST PRE-SHAMPOO TREATMENT

WINNER: BEST NIGHT TREATMENT

WINNER: BEST SHAMPOO FOR DAMAGED HAIR

WINNER: BEST CONDITIONER FOR DAMAGED HAIR

WINNER: BEST LEAVE-IN CONDITIONER

WINNER: BEST MOISTURISING CREAM

WINNER: BEST HAIR OIL

WINNER: BEST DETANGLER

WINNER: BEST DETANGLING SPRAY FOR KIDS

WINNER: BEST HYDRATING SHAMPOO

WINNER: BEST TREATMENT MIST

WINNER: BEST SHINE-BOOSTING SHAMPOO

WINNER: BEST SHINE-BOOSTING CONDITIONER

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.