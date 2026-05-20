The Best Repair Products of 2026, as Voted by Our Marie Claire Hair Awards Judges

Repair is central to any good hair routine—from heat styling damage to colour-processed hair, there are myriad ways we can impact the quality of our strands. But recent innovations have seen a slew of bond-repair products and nourishing masks come to market, all designed to treat and strengthen hair from the inside out.

Read on for the best "Repair Ritualists" of 2026, as voted for by our expert panel of judges.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is made up of industry experts, from esteemed hairstylists including Sam McKnight, Samantha Cusick, Luke Hersheson and Adam Reed, to journalists, content creators and hair specialists, ensuring every product is thoroughly put through its paces.

WINNER: BEST STRENGTHENING TREATMENT

Kérastase Nutritive 8 Hour Magic Night Hair Serum for Dry Hair £52 at Boots This night serum is designed to work while you sleep, nourishing dry hair overnight so you wake up to smoother strands by morning. The featherweight formula contains anti-dryness polymers to deliver immediate care without weighing hair down, and it protects against pillow friction to boot.

WINNER: BEST BOND TREATMENT

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex £42 at Space NK On Living Proof's winning bond treatment, judge and hairstylist Gina Conway comments: "This treatment was light and soft in the hair. It protected hair from the styling tools and did not smoke. I'm really impressed."

WINNER: BEST BOND REPAIR PRODUCT

Schwarzkopf Professional FIBRE CLINIX Fibre Sealer £26.95 at Ed's Hair "This was my fave of all the bond repair products I tested," said judge and hairstylist Hadley Yates. "The results were instantly visible, it strengthens and smooths hair texture after just one use, and the packaging is great."

WINNER: BEST INTENSIVE HAIR MASK

ESPA Pink Hair & Scalp Mud £27 at Lookfantastic Our judges praised this luxurious, pink mask for being great for all hair types. It combines vitamin C-rich watercress with cleansing red clay and hydrating apricot kernel oil to clarify oily roots and leave the scalp feeling refreshed. Plus, it doubles as a conditioning body treatment to soften dry skin.

WINNER: BEST PRE-SHAMPOO TREATMENT

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep Conditioning TreatmenT £41 at Boots This award-winning, nutrient-rich pre-shampoo treatment helps reduce the likelihood of breakage, leaving hair feeling bouncy, silky, shiny and more manageable, without weighing it down.

WINNER: BEST NIGHT TREATMENT

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Night Hair Serum £16.55 at Amazon Trichologist, Jade Summers, is a big fan of overnight treatment serums: "They create a calm, intentional ritual at the end of the day while supporting hair fibre comfort overnight. This serum smooths the cuticle and reduces friction while you sleep, leaving hair feeling softer, shinier and easier to manage by morning."

WINNER: BEST SHAMPOO FOR DAMAGED HAIR

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo £27.50 Featuring citric acid, an alpha hydroxy acid within its concentrated bonding care complex, this innovative shampoo's pH-balancing formula helps protect weakened bonds and improve hair’s strength and resilience after bleaching or colouring.

WINNER: BEST CONDITIONER FOR DAMAGED HAIR

SPA CEYLON Virgin Coconut - Nourishing Hair Conditioner £12.60 at Spa Ceylon This great all-rounder conditioner is blended with pure virgin coconut oil—it is naturally cold-pressed at source from only the freshest of coconuts, hand-picked from the tropical gardens of Sri Lanka.

WINNER: BEST LEAVE-IN CONDITIONER

Nak Replend Nak Replends Creme Leave in Moisturiser 150ml £25 at Boots For our judge, hairstylist Samantha Cusick, a great leave-in is one of the most underrated steps in any hair routine. "This one gets it just right," she says of NAK Replends' Creme Leave in Moisturiser. "Baobab, agave, coconut oil, aloe vera, rice protein, it's got everything you'd want in there without being overcomplicated."

WINNER: BEST MOISTURISING CREAM

Cair The Leave-In Beauty Cream £58 at Selfridges This product is more than its beautiful packaging. Designed to be used on dry and damp hair, it deeply nourishes the fibre, smoothes and coats each strand and enhances texture, without weighing down your style.

WINNER: BEST HAIR OIL

Cécred Nourishing Hair Oil £41 at Cecred Dermatologist and salon-tested for all hair types and textures, you can't go wrong with this all-rounder product, which contains a blend of 13 oils and plant-based extracts to seal in moisture and add natural shine. There's not a silicone filler in sight, too.

WINNER: BEST DETANGLER

Amika The Wizard Silicone Free Detangling Primer £27 at Boots A multitasking marvel, this silicone-free, lightweight spray primer reduces frizz, protects against high heat, and detangles all hair types. "It manages to hydrate, protect, and speed up styling without leaving a trace of grease," hair stylist Neil Moodie says.

WINNER: BEST DETANGLING SPRAY FOR KIDS

Nala's Kids Detangle Spray Tropical Blast £5.55 at Boots Enriched with argan oil, coconut oil and shea butter, this gentle spray effortlessly glides through tangles, making every brush-through a breeze. It's 99% naturally derived, suitable for all hair types, and boasts a tropical, allergen-free fragrance. "It really is so effective at detangling. I also love that it doubles as a leave-in conditioner," says Marie Claire Beauty Director Lottie Winter. "My son's curls were beautifully hydrated all day."

WINNER: BEST HYDRATING SHAMPOO

Rituals Restoring Shampoo £16.90 at Rituals Targeting damage, breakage, and split ends, this shampoo is infused with an antioxidant-rich Oil Repair Complex to counteract dryness and damage, fermented rice water to boost hair elasticity, and argan oil, rich in vitamin E, to soften and moisturise. According to salon founder and curl expert Nia Pettitt, "this shampoo provided hydration but also thoroughly cleansed hair." She also noted that it would work beautifully on all textures.

WINNER: BEST TREATMENT MIST

Moroccanoil Treatment Mist £38.50 at Look Fantastic This hydrating spray is super lightweight, meaning it nourishes deeply, delivering both styling and conditioning benefits, without ever leaving a greasy residue. Plus, it smells absolutely sensational.

WINNER: BEST SHINE-BOOSTING SHAMPOO

HairTOXX Polar Shampoo £18.99 at HairTOXX This high-performance shampoo has been formulated with coloured and damaged hair in mind. It's infused with myriad repairing ingredients, including propolis, candelilla wax, antioxidant-rich Açaí Berry and pro-vitamins to soften the hair fibre and prevent colour fade, improve detangling and boost shine.

WINNER: BEST SHINE-BOOSTING CONDITIONER

Aussie Aussie Oh My Gloss Hydrating Conditioner £4 at Boots As well as being infused with Australian Macadamia Nut Oil, which replenishes lost natural moisture, softens, and smooths dry and dull hair, this formula is also vegan, cruelty-free, and pleasantly affordable. As for the results? Colourist Josh Wood notes, "It left hair super shiny".

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