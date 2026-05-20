The Best Repair Products of 2026, as Voted by Our Marie Claire Hair Awards Judges
From bond repair to expert-approved masks
- WINNER: BEST STRENGTHENING TREATMENT
- WINNER: BEST BOND TREATMENT
- WINNER: BEST BOND REPAIR PRODUCT
- WINNER: BEST INTENSIVE HAIR MASK
- WINNER: BEST PRE-SHAMPOO TREATMENT
- WINNER: BEST NIGHT TREATMENT
- WINNER: BEST SHAMPOO FOR DAMAGED HAIR
- WINNER: BEST CONDITIONER FOR DAMAGED HAIR
- WINNER: BEST LEAVE-IN CONDITIONER
- WINNER: BEST MOISTURISING CREAM
- WINNER: BEST HAIR OIL
- WINNER: BEST DETANGLER
- WINNER: BEST DETANGLING SPRAY FOR KIDS
- WINNER: BEST HYDRATING SHAMPOO
- WINNER: BEST TREATMENT MIST
- WINNER: BEST SHINE-BOOSTING SHAMPOO
- WINNER: BEST SHINE-BOOSTING CONDITIONER
Repair is central to any good hair routine—from heat styling damage to colour-processed hair, there are myriad ways we can impact the quality of our strands. But recent innovations have seen a slew of bond-repair products and nourishing masks come to market, all designed to treat and strengthen hair from the inside out.
Read on for the best "Repair Ritualists" of 2026, as voted for by our expert panel of judges.
How are the products tested and judged?
The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is made up of industry experts, from esteemed hairstylists including Sam McKnight, Samantha Cusick, Luke Hersheson and Adam Reed, to journalists, content creators and hair specialists, ensuring every product is thoroughly put through its paces.
WINNER: BEST STRENGTHENING TREATMENT
This night serum is designed to work while you sleep, nourishing dry hair overnight so you wake up to smoother strands by morning. The featherweight formula contains anti-dryness polymers to deliver immediate care without weighing hair down, and it protects against pillow friction to boot.
WINNER: BEST BOND TREATMENT
On Living Proof's winning bond treatment, judge and hairstylist Gina Conway comments: "This treatment was light and soft in the hair. It protected hair from the styling tools and did not smoke. I'm really impressed."
WINNER: BEST BOND REPAIR PRODUCT
"This was my fave of all the bond repair products I tested," said judge and hairstylist Hadley Yates. "The results were instantly visible, it strengthens and smooths hair texture after just one use, and the packaging is great."
WINNER: BEST INTENSIVE HAIR MASK
Our judges praised this luxurious, pink mask for being great for all hair types. It combines vitamin C-rich watercress with cleansing red clay and hydrating apricot kernel oil to clarify oily roots and leave the scalp feeling refreshed. Plus, it doubles as a conditioning body treatment to soften dry skin.
WINNER: BEST PRE-SHAMPOO TREATMENT
WINNER: BEST NIGHT TREATMENT
Trichologist, Jade Summers, is a big fan of overnight treatment serums: "They create a calm, intentional ritual at the end of the day while supporting hair fibre comfort overnight. This serum smooths the cuticle and reduces friction while you sleep, leaving hair feeling softer, shinier and easier to manage by morning."
WINNER: BEST SHAMPOO FOR DAMAGED HAIR
WINNER: BEST CONDITIONER FOR DAMAGED HAIR
WINNER: BEST LEAVE-IN CONDITIONER
For our judge, hairstylist Samantha Cusick, a great leave-in is one of the most underrated steps in any hair routine. "This one gets it just right," she says of NAK Replends' Creme Leave in Moisturiser. "Baobab, agave, coconut oil, aloe vera, rice protein, it's got everything you'd want in there without being overcomplicated."
WINNER: BEST MOISTURISING CREAM
WINNER: BEST HAIR OIL
WINNER: BEST DETANGLER
A multitasking marvel, this silicone-free, lightweight spray primer reduces frizz, protects against high heat, and detangles all hair types. "It manages to hydrate, protect, and speed up styling without leaving a trace of grease," hair stylist Neil Moodie says.
WINNER: BEST DETANGLING SPRAY FOR KIDS
Enriched with argan oil, coconut oil and shea butter, this gentle spray effortlessly glides through tangles, making every brush-through a breeze. It's 99% naturally derived, suitable for all hair types, and boasts a tropical, allergen-free fragrance. "It really is so effective at detangling. I also love that it doubles as a leave-in conditioner," says Marie Claire Beauty Director Lottie Winter. "My son's curls were beautifully hydrated all day."
WINNER: BEST HYDRATING SHAMPOO
Targeting damage, breakage, and split ends, this shampoo is infused with an antioxidant-rich Oil Repair Complex to counteract dryness and damage, fermented rice water to boost hair elasticity, and argan oil, rich in vitamin E, to soften and moisturise. According to salon founder and curl expert Nia Pettitt, "this shampoo provided hydration but also thoroughly cleansed hair." She also noted that it would work beautifully on all textures.
WINNER: BEST TREATMENT MIST
WINNER: BEST SHINE-BOOSTING SHAMPOO
This high-performance shampoo has been formulated with coloured and damaged hair in mind. It's infused with myriad repairing ingredients, including propolis, candelilla wax, antioxidant-rich Açaí Berry and pro-vitamins to soften the hair fibre and prevent colour fade, improve detangling and boost shine.
WINNER: BEST SHINE-BOOSTING CONDITIONER
As well as being infused with Australian Macadamia Nut Oil, which replenishes lost natural moisture, softens, and smooths dry and dull hair, this formula is also vegan, cruelty-free, and pleasantly affordable. As for the results? Colourist Josh Wood notes, "It left hair super shiny".
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Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.