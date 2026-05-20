Meet the Winning Products in Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2026 ‘Tool Innovators’ Category

Hair tools are big business in beauty. Gone are the days of clunky hairdryers and straighteners that take forever to heat up—in their place are curlers, hot brushes and styling tools powered by the latest technology that get the job done, fast.

From Dyson’s latest breakthrough to ghd's speediest offering yet, this was a category packed with innovation and ease of use. Our judges’ picks, ahead.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is made up of industry experts, from esteemed hairstylists including Sam McKnight, Samantha Cusick, Luke Hersheson and Adam Reed, to journalists, content creators and hair specialists, ensuring every product is thoroughly put through its paces.

WINNER: BEST HAIRDRYER

ghd Speed Hair Dryer £299 at Boots ghd's hailed a new era of blow drying with their Speed Hair Dryer, which uses dual-airflow technology to dry hair in record time, while ensuring that the device remains cool to the touch—and gentle on the scalp. As Marie Claire UK's Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, says: "Everyone who's tested this has told me how incredibly quick it is, and I completely agree. It's a clever tool that speeds up one of the most boring and time-consuming beauty rituals."

WINNER: BEST HAIR ROLLERS

Mermade Hair Digital Hot Rollers £62.30 at Mermade Hair Struggling to get a Victoria's Secret-worthy blowout? These clever Digital Hot Rollers heat up in just 60 seconds, and use advanced heat tech that promises lasting lift. The luxe flocked finish on each roller grips hair gently but securely, and cool-touch ends ensure the process is a doddle.

WINNER: BEST HAIRBRUSH

Angelo Seminara Shine and Definition Master Brush £69 at Angelo Seminara This flat cushion brush was crafted to make detangling and smoothing easy, and our judge, hairstylist Syd Hayes, sung its praises. "It's a beautiful, classic brush that works excellently on all hair types."

WINNER: BEST DETANGLER BRUSH

The Smooth Company Detangled Brush £24 at The Smooth Company This innovative brush was engineered with 106 anti-static nylon and smoothing bristles and a flexible, curved head to ensure that it never pulls or snaps, but glides through strands, for smooth, shiny results. Hayes comments: "This brush is amazing. It works just as well for both wet and dry hair too."

WINNER: BEST MULTI-STYLER

Dyson Airwrap Co-Anda 2x Multi-Styler and Dryer £579.99 at Lookfantastic The iconic Dyson Airwrap received an upgrade this year, and our judges noticed the difference. With twice the air pressure for enhanced styling power, it delivers longer-lasting results, while the new Advanced i.d. curl™ sequence enables more efficient hair wrapping and personalised heat and airflow settings tailored to your hair type.

WINNER: BEST CURLING TONG

REVAMP Effortless Curls Extra Long Ceramic 32mm Tong £34.99 at Boots Designed with longer lengths in mind, REVAMP’s extra-long 32mm curler makes creating soft waves and curls effortless. Its extended barrel evenly distributes hair to prevent overlapping for a smooth styling experience.

WINNER: BEST STRAIGHTENER

REVAMP ENIGMA Tri-Care Wide Ceramic Infrared Straightener £149.99 at Boots Our judges were impressed by this next-gen straightener. Active ion conditioning helps fight frizz for smoother strands, while infrared ceramic floating plates lets you style with less heat damage.

WINNER: BEST HOT BRUSH

Shark Shark Glossi 2-In-1 Hot Tool and Air Glosser £140 at Shark Ninja With heat-controlled ceramic plates and powerful airflow, Shark's answer to the hot brush doesn't skimp on ease of use. As judge Neil Moodie puts it: "This is ideal for someone who wants a salon style blow dry look, but struggles with holding a dryer and round brush at the same time. It basically does the hard work for you."

WINNER: BEST FILTERED SHOWERHEAD

Tappwater Showerpro Rain £119 at Tappwater Hairstylist Tom Smith praises Tappwater's Showerpro Rain SMR for its addition of added minerals. "It's a really nice looking option for shower filtration, which delivers long-lasting results."

WINNER: BEST HAIR EXTENSIONS

CURATED by Hadley Yates Clip in Fillers £75 at Curated Hair Extensions Hairstylist and judge, Samantha Cusick, raved about Hadley Yates' cutting-edge, at-home hair extensions range. "A clip-in filler is such a smart solution for anyone dealing with thinning or just wanting that bit of extra oomph without going full extensions," she says. "The fact that it's 100% ethically-sourced human hair at this price point is impressive, and the colour range covers so many real-world shades rather than just the obvious ones. The reviews speak to how seamless the blend is, which is the whole point. Sometimes the best product is one that solves one specific problem brilliantly, and this does exactly that."

WINNER: BEST IN-SALON HAIR EXTENSIONS

Remi Cachet Elegance Ultra Tips Find out more at Remi Cachet Cusick also praised Remi Cachet's Elegance Ultra Tips for in-salon use: "As a hairdresser, the Ultra Tip is one of those methods that just makes sense from every angle. The flat bond, the fanned hair formation, the fact that it lies completely flush against the head with zero bulk... It's clever engineering that actually translates into a beautiful result on the client."

WINNER: BEST HAIR CLIP

LOGLI Yuki Clip £27 at Logli Hair While there are thousands of hair clips on the market, quality can vary wildly. The Yuki Clip from Logli, which comes in an on-trend tortoiseshell pattern, is a game-changer—it's ultra durable and secures even long, thick hair.

WINNER: BEST HAIR SCRUNCHIE

Drowsy Sleep Co Padded Scrunchie £40 at Cult Beauty This plush, luxurious-feeling scrunchie was created from 22 momme mulberry silk, and cares for your strands while you slumber. The satin finish ensures hair retains its natural moisture, and protects it from snagging if you're prone to tossing and turning.

WINNER: BEST PROTECTIVE HAIR ACCESSORY

SILKE London Silk Bonnet £65 at Lookfantastic We all know the benefits of a silk pillowcase, but a bonnet offers the ultimate overnight protection for your hair. Our judges named SILKE’s product a standout in the category, praising its comfortable fit for all head sizes and its ability to tame frizz and smooth flyaways, so you wake up ready to go.

WINNER: BEST HAIR REMOVAL TOOL

Nimbi Facial Dermaplaners £8 at Amazon Marie Claire UK contributor and judge, Amelia Yeomans, has added Nimbi's Facial Dermaplaners to her weekly rotation. "I didn't realise how bad my cheap plastic versions were until I used these," she said. "My face is the smoothest it's ever been. The blades are beautifully sharp, they remove hair effortlessly, and they're lovely to hold and work with."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors