Meet the Winning Products in Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2026 ‘Tool Innovators’ Category

From the most powerful hairdryer to a game-changing filtered shower-head

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Marie Claire Hair Awards: Tool Innovators
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Hair tools are big business in beauty. Gone are the days of clunky hairdryers and straighteners that take forever to heat up—in their place are curlers, hot brushes and styling tools powered by the latest technology that get the job done, fast.

From Dyson’s latest breakthrough to ghd's speediest offering yet, this was a category packed with innovation and ease of use. Our judges’ picks, ahead.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is made up of industry experts, from esteemed hairstylists including Sam McKnight, Samantha Cusick, Luke Hersheson and Adam Reed, to journalists, content creators and hair specialists, ensuring every product is thoroughly put through its paces.

WINNER: BEST HAIRDRYER

WINNER: BEST HAIR ROLLERS

WINNER: BEST HAIRBRUSH

WINNER: BEST DETANGLER BRUSH

WINNER: BEST MULTI-STYLER

WINNER: BEST CURLING TONG

WINNER: BEST STRAIGHTENER

WINNER: BEST HOT BRUSH

WINNER: BEST FILTERED SHOWERHEAD

WINNER: BEST HAIR EXTENSIONS

WINNER: BEST IN-SALON HAIR EXTENSIONS

WINNER: BEST HAIR CLIP

WINNER: BEST HAIR SCRUNCHIE

WINNER: BEST PROTECTIVE HAIR ACCESSORY

WINNER: BEST HAIR REMOVAL TOOL

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.