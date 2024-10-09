I try dozens of haircare launches every year, but Olaplex's new leave-in conditioner has genuinely impressed me and my dry hair

Olaplex is a brand that, at this point, really needs no introduction. But before getting into its latest launch for 2024, the Olaplex No.5 Leave-In Conditioner, I’m going to give you one anyway in case you’re not super familiar with them.

This brand is centred around a patented molecule that repairs broken bonds within the hair, caused by things like colouring or heat styling. Initially in-salon services, the product that put it on the map – and paved the way for an entire category of bond repair hair products – is the at-home Olaplex No.3 Treatment, which allows consumers to treat damage in the comfort of their own homes. The brand's groundbreaking reparative technology was also touted as the reason Kim Kardashian was able to drastically change her hair colour so quickly without causing significant damage to their strands.

The latest addition to its bond-building portfolio is the No.5 Leave-In Conditioner, which promises to moisturise and repair the hair as well as seal the look of split ends. So, how does it stack up in real life? I’ve been using it for a couple of weeks and have some thoughts…

Packaging-wise, there are no real surprises here; the No.5 Leave-In comes in a wide cylindrical tube that’s almost identical to the Olaplex No.8 Mask, keeping in line with the brand’s mostly white colour scheme. The slight difference is the swirly pattern across the label, but the overall aesthetic remains minimalistic.

Naturally, this new launch contains the patented molecule that’s across the entire Olaplex range, as well as a hydra amino replenishing blend. It also provides heat protection up to 232°C, which is plenty for most if not all styling temperatures available in tools like the best hair straighteners.

As for the formula itself, the texture is very fluid and lightweight. For those that enjoy and like heavier consistency for their leave-ins, this isn’t that; it's more like a serum, so isn’t particularly rich. As such, even I can use it on dry hair. Tom Smith – hairdresser, TikTok-famous trend forecaster and Olaplex ambassador – correctly assessed that my hair struggles to fully absorb even the best hair oil (I like to use them as a pre-wash treatment), but that a little of this would be fine on dry stands. In this case, I only apply a tiny bit and focus it more towards the ends of my hair.

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

I would say the results are something you feel, rather than see. You know when you’re finished styling and your hair just feels a bit healthier, stronger and generally… better? This gives it that kind of boost. I try to be on it with getting my split ends trimmed as they are extremely visible in my reddish-brown hair, so I'll be able to assess how well this disguises them closer to my next haircut, but so far so good.

Overall, I do think this launch is a good one from Olaplex. Its styling products are nice but haven't all blown me away in the past, however, I’ve consistently returned to the No.5 Leave-In Conditioner with each wash since I got my hands on it. I do think it’s important to manage expectations, however—it’s not going to give you really rich nourishment, so if your hair is thicker and needs a lot of moisture I imagine you’d need more than this product alone. My strands are medium-to-fine but incredibly prone to dryness, so I get the best results when I layer it with another spray. But I’m still impressed by the stronger feel it gives my hair; this leave-in provides layer-able and lightweight moisture that stretches far and, in my experience, doesn’t weigh hair down.