A few years ago not a lot of us would have been able to venture a guess as to what lamellar water is used for. But now, thanks to these haircare products finding viral fame on TikTok, everybody wants a piece of the action—or rather, the results of these unique hair treatments.

These liquid conditioners work by delivering softness to where the hair is lacking it most. More specifically, I love them because they get to work super quickly (we're talking a matter of seconds) and can really boost my hair's shine, especially if I double up with my usual conditioner.

Not only that but, as a beauty editor who tests haircare products every single week as part of my job, I’ve tried a good number of them. So, below I’ve shared my tried and tested picks of the best lamellar waters (and liquid conditioners with similar tech) on the market. But first…

What is lamellar water?

Lamellar water conditions your hair through the inclusion of particles called lamelles, which, in short, work to deposit conditioning ingredients into the areas that need it most. (Fun fact: these are where it gets its name; lamelles are to lamellar water what micelles are to micellar water.)

It’s as easy as squeezing the liquid over your hair and waiting a few moments—sometimes less than 10 seconds—while it gets to work. You may notice a slight warming feeling while it does so, then you rinse it off and continue with the rest of your haircare routine.

Lamellar water can be used in place of conditioner or alongside your usual go-to, depending on how much nourishment you find your hair needs. You be the judge, but if your hair is particularly dry, thirsty or damaged, you’ll probably find it beneficial to use one, as well as a shampoo and conditioner for dry hair. Here are my six favourites.

The best lamellar water buys to shop now

1. Davines OI Liquid Luster

Key ingredients: Roucou oil, grape AHAs, cardoon oil
Reasons to buy: Imparts brilliant shine and softness; Lovely and unique fragrance
Reasons to avoid: Expensive

It’s difficult for me to choose one favourite of the liquid conditioners mentioned here but if I was pushed, this would be a strong contender. Not specifically a lamellar water but a very fluid liquid treatment, it’s got the most unique, delicious smell. But there are a few different nourishing ingredients at play here and the shine it gives my hair is kind of dazzling. It is a bit more of an investment (one that’ll pay off, in my opinion), but if you’re reluctant or unable to drop £36 on it, there’s a mini version available, too.

2. L’Oréal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Wonder Water

(Image credit: L'Oréal Paris)

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid
Reasons to buy: Very hydrating and softening; Works in just eight seconds; Smells great
Reasons to avoid: Hard to fault

I love this lamellar water. Since the original Dream Lengths 8 Second Wonder Water went viral, L’Oréal has launched two more iterations: a Colour Protect edition and this Hydra Hyaluronic number. The skincare-inspired formula delivers a dose of hyaluronic acid to the hair and is designed to leave behind a protective layer for extra smoothness. As a result, on my naturally drier hair, I find this one to be that little bit more softening than the original.

3. Garnier Ultimate Blends Glowing Lengths Pineapple Hair Drink

(Image credit: Garnier)

Key ingredients: Pineapple extract
Reasons to buy: Pretty affordable; Smells fruity; Designed with long, dull hair in mind
Reasons to avoid: Very sweet scent won't be to all tastes

This is one of three lamellar conditioners from Garnier and a nice and affordable one that's designed with dull, longer hair in mind. As I’m not mega keen on ultra fruity-smelling hair products (or very sweet fragrances generally) I personally would probably reach for others over it on that basis, but the results were nice and shiny.

4. Matrix Total Results High Amplify Shine Rinse

(Image credit: Matrix)

Key ingredients: Conditioning agents
Reasons to buy: Feels extra lightweight and fluid; Works in just eight seconds; Larger-than-standard size
Reasons to avoid: Sadly being discontinued

A very lightweight conditioner that’s particularly recommended for those who struggle to achieve or retain volume in their hair—as it won’t weigh things down—but that, like all of these liquid formulas, can be used alongside a traditional conditioner if that suits you better. Another that works in just eight seconds, the bottle is slightly larger than others on the market, upping its value for money, but the bad news is pretty bad: I’ve hear on the beauty grapevine that it’s being discontinued, so stock up on it while you can.

5. L'Oréal Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water

(Image credit: L'Oréal Paris)

Key ingredients: Amino acids
Reasons to buy: The original viral favourite; Nice and affordable
Reasons to avoid: More nourishing options are available

L’Oréal’s Dream Lengths Wonder Water is the viral sensation that got us hooked on the idea of liquid conditioners, getting to work within those all-important eight seconds. And there’s a reason it went viral—it is great for a quick hit of nourishment. I’ve tried both this and the Hydra Hyaluronic version and, while the latter is my favourite, it’s important to note that my hair is prone to dryness. If you don’t find your hair gets particularly thirsty, I think you’ll still get on well with the Dream Lengths version.

6. Drybar Liquid Glass Instant Glossing Rinse

(Image credit: Drybar)

Key ingredients: Glycerin
Reasons to buy: Adds brilliant shine and softness; Thicker consistency than a "water"
Reasons to avoid: Expensive

Technically Drybar’s Liquid Glass Rinse isn’t a lamellar water, instead employing reverse micelles to carry out a the similar role of drawing the conditioning agents into the hair. Formula-wise, it’s not as runny as your usual liquid conditioner; by no means thick, but its consistency sits somewhere between water and serum. Most importantly, the results absolutely live up to the liquid glass name. The downside is it’s another quite pricey buy, but it nails that shiny finish.