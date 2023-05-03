You *can* blow dry your own hair at home—you just need to know these tips

There’s nothing quite like stepping out of the salon with a fresh blow dry. Problem is, can you replicate it? Many of us struggle to get that salon-worthy look and feel when attempting it at home.

However, we believe that armed with the right knowledge and tools (particularly the best hair dryer (opens in new tab) and heat protection spray (opens in new tab)), you can absolutely get the blow dry of your dreams at home. That’s why we’ve called in some of the best experts in the industry to give up the low-down on exactly how to blow dry your hair—no matter your hair type.

What to know before blow drying?

Although blow drying is individual from person to person, there are a few good rules of thumb to follow. “Using the right products for protection and style is key when it comes to blow dry heat styling,” explains legendary hairstylist, Sam McKnight MBE (opens in new tab). You don’t want to begin with hair that’s dripping wet as this can cause loss of moisture during the process. “Gently towel dry [the hair] as much as you can, always use a blow dry heat protection product before and dry [the section] a little before using a brush on each section,” Sam adds.

Next up, choose your tools. You’ll want a good quality hair dryer to get the job done without singeing your lengths. We love the Dyson Supersonic (opens in new tab) and ghd Air Hair Dryer (opens in new tab). And you also need a decent round brush; we like the Moroccanoil Ceramic Round Brush (opens in new tab) and Denman DHH1 Small Head Hugger. (opens in new tab)

If you find the idea of holding the hair dryer and round brush at the same time near impossible, get yourself a hot air brush like the Dyson Airwrap (opens in new tab), Babyliss Hydro Fusion Styler (opens in new tab) or Amika Blow Dryer Brush (opens in new tab).

How to blow dry straight and wavy hair?

The struggle with straight hair (especially if it’s particularly fine) is that “the hair goes limp and sticks to the scalp—it’s often crying out for volume,” says Ricky Walters, founder of Salon 64. (opens in new tab) For this reason, starting with a volume spray throughout the hair is crucial. Syd Hayes (opens in new tab) notes the same. “A key prep is root spray that’s not too sticky and gives ample boost is critical,” he says. Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Volume Blow Dry Foam (opens in new tab), Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken and Lift Spray (opens in new tab), Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumnising Mousse (opens in new tab) and Evo Root Canal Volumising Spray (opens in new tab) are all excellent.

Starting with towel dried hair, apply your chosen volume booster and distribute using a comb. “Pre-dry your hair with your hair upside down (for extra volume) (opens in new tab) until it’s 80-90% dry,” says hairstylist and Maria Nila ambassador, Diego Miranda (opens in new tab). Ricky uses this method too, noting a slow speed and hot heat setting, calling this “cooking the hair,” by adding volume without static flyaways

Next, “take a medium bristle hair brush and section your hair into 3/4 horizontal sections (bottom, middle and top), ” explains Diego. Then you can start taking each section and working the brush through the hair and drying. “Always blow dry from root to ends, otherwise you create frizz and breakage,” explains Paul Percival, Founder of Percy & Reed (opens in new tab). If you want extra volume, make sure to go the opposite way to how the hair naturally sits, and add a cool setting at the end of drying each section — “this is called the conversion process and a great tip to adding volume,” Ricky says.

Once you’ve dried each section, Ricky recommends spritzing a little dry shampoo (opens in new tab) (he loves classic Batiste (opens in new tab)) to give extra volume and finish off with some hairspray.

How to blow dry curly hair?

For curly hair, you’ll want to adopt a similar method as you would for straight hair but switch up your tools. Instead of a round brush, you might find it easier to use a big bristle hair brush. And if you’re opting for a glossy finish, try Hair Proud’s Heat Activated Smoothing Shine Spray (opens in new tab) before styling and Ouai’s Finishing Crème (opens in new tab) after styling. The aim is to “smooth the curls from root to ends” according to Diego, going slowly in sections.

A lot of people with curly hair find that using a hot air brush is a lot easier to navigate and less fiddly.

How to blow dry Afro hair?

There are a few ways to blow-dry Afro hair (opens in new tab) at home depending on your curl type/pattern, explains Abigail Butler (opens in new tab), hairstylist and hair extension specialist.

For coily hair type 4a-4c and would like to stretch your hair, first towel dry using a microfibre hair towel (or an oil T-shirt) to get out the excess water. Next, “detangle your hair using a wide tooth comb and separate it into manageable sections, clipping each section away,” Abigail says. Going through each section, apply your heat protector, “then using either a flat brush or blow dryer with comb attachment, start from the roots working your way through the hair shaft to the ends until completely dry,” she adds.

“For curly hair types 3a-3c wanting to define their curl pattern and not wear it straight, towel dry your hair using the method as above to remove any excess water within the hair,” Abigail explains. Detangle your hair using a wide tooth comb, add your styling products and heat protector. Then, “using a diffuser on a medium setting, lightly dry your hair with the nozzle; manoeuvring around your head. If you would like to create volume, a little trick would be to tip your head upside down with the diffuser facing up and hair dropping down into the diffuser,” she recommends. Once completely dry, flip your hair back over.