Hair trends are not a new phenomenon, but it does feel like we see a lot more of them in 2020s—both in terms of haircuts and colour. And while some hair trends are fairly fleeting, others, like glossed ink hair, last for more than just a month or so and become A Big Deal. This look in particular is set to be among the biggest 2024 hair colour trends.

Towards the end of 2023, hairdressers were talking about dark hair with a gothic, inky vibe being a key trend, with names like glossed ink and midnight navy emerging as trends for the year ahead. Here’s what you need to know about the look, who it suits and the best products for maintaining it.

What is glossed ink hair?

Glossed ink hair isn’t worlds away from jet brunette, which was a key hair colour trend last year, except it has (at least) a hint of blue to it. Unlike multidimensional looks, such as caramelised hair, it’s a full-cover statement colour. “[It’s’] an evolution of the high-shine healthy hair trend we’ve been seeing,” explains Harriet Muldoon, Redken advocate and senior colourist at Larry King. “Clients are starting to ask for global coverage colour that’s super glossy and healthy-looking; it’s fluid.”

“Glossed ink is a midnight colour with a subtle blue reflect, allowing darker brunette bases to take their colour to new depths,” she continues. “It’s all about your stylist creating the illusion of dimension and depth on darker bases using a toner, like Redken Shades EQ.”

Who does glossed ink hair suit?

As Harriet explains, because these tones can be glossed over existing brunettes with varying intensity, it’s a look that can be adapted to suit your skin tone. “I like to think about it [in the same way] you add bronzer and shimmer to your base in make-up,” says Harriet. “It’s adding colour, depth and high shine to existing deep brunette bases, so can suit a variety of people. Glossed ink is a rich, inky colour that’s so high-shine, it has a liquid look.”

Glossed ink hair looks great however it’s styled, but really focus on boosting the shine for that almost reflective finished. “You can either go down the ‘90s grunge Winona Ryder style, or, for a glossy, glam look we’ve seen on Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox,” Harriet suggests.

Glossed ink hair inspiration

The best products for glossed ink hair