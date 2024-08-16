I've always been tempted by a bob, but the newly trending 'crob' cut is out-of-this-world chic

When I asked celebrity hairstylist and Global Creative Director of Color Wow, Dom Seeley, why we’re all so obsessed with bob haircuts right now (myself included) he told me, “Bobs are bigger than ever at the moment due to how versatile and easy they are to play around with. They’re effortless, chic, and timeless but also a fun, easy way to change up your look and style.” While this definitely applies to many chic bob styles, from the macro bob to the relaxed bob , the latest trending bob cut may just take top spot as the chicest, most versatile and appealing bob style of all.

Yes, the 'crob', or cropped bob, is the only haircut I want to know right now. “The beauty of this shape is it works on all hair types as long as it's tailored to you with your stylist,” says Seeley. So, with that in mind, I’ve compiled a guide on everything you need to know about the crob cut, as well as some great cropped bob inspo to show to your stylist so you can get the perfect crob for you.

So, what is the crob?

“The crop, or cropped bob, leans more towards the 90s shapes than other bob haircuts,” says Seeley. “It’s layered, texturised and chic. When visiting the salon, bring reference photos so you can show your stylist the kind of vibe and direction you want your bob to go into. You can choose the length, but preferably the sweet spot for a crob is the high neck/chin area. With this style, we want to steer clear from super-solid, blunt lines, so you can keep one length, but make sure the baseline of the cut has softness. You also want to ask for soft wispy layering and some internal layering too, especially through the back.”

Crob inspiration

A post shared by Franny (@frannfyne) A photo posted by on

Curly girls can pair their crop with face-framing bangs for a softer look.

A post shared by HERSHESONS (@hershesons) A photo posted by on

A side parting is a great way to build up volume in a crob.

A post shared by Marlen Fjeldstad (@marlydoll) A photo posted by on

For a more luxe look, use a hot brush to turn your ends inwards to build shape and body.

A post shared by Selin Ergul (@selinergulofficial) A photo posted by on

Add highlights to your crob to create movement and dimension.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to style the crob

"The crob should be super easy for you,” says Seeley. “I would recommend applying a leave-in product to stop frizz in its tracks and give you a sleeker glossier finish, or [a volumiser] is incredible as a leave-in.”

“When it comes to styling, I think the crob is best air dried but I fully accept that not everyone wants the wash and go lifestyle. [If so] invest in a hot brush tool, either a wet to dry one that blow dries your hair and styles or a hot brush that you can style on dry hair to give shape and movement.”