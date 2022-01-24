Carrie Bradshaw’s £30 hair towel will transform your post-shower routine

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And just like that...our hair has never felt better

Whether you are into the story line or not, I think we can all agree on one thing when it comes to And Just Like That, and that’s Carrie Bradshaw’s hair. Whether she is rocking her beachy waves, a sleek bun or a boho plait, her tresses always look impeccable.

We wish we had the time to recreate Carrie’s looks, but our post-shower morning routine tends to involve quickly towel-drying our hair, shoving it up into a damp ponytail and hoping for the best. Sound familiar? If you are looking to switch things up and give your hair the care it deserves, Carrie’s luxe hair towel might just be the answer.

If you’ve been watching closely, you may have spotted Carrie wearing the ‘Aquis Hair Turban‘ on multiple occasions. Of course, this isn’t just your standard hair towel. This luxury hair turban is crafted from new generation Aquitex, with improved absorbency and increased comfort to minimise your drying time. If it’s good enough for Carrie Bradshaw’s hair, it’s good enough for us.

All you have to do is wrap the towel around your wet hair and fasten in place with the single button closure. This means that your hands are free to get on with your morning, whether that’s choosing an outfit, making your favourite breakfast or trying out a new makeup look.

Aquis Hair Turban Lisse Luxe White, £30 | Lookfantastic

The Aquis Hair Turban is suitable for all hair types. The towel works to reduce drying time and minimise damage to the hair. View Deal

Videos you may like:

Not only that, but the turban also works to minimise frizz and damage. How, you may ask? By using this towel, it removes the need to rub your hair when drying, reducing friction and giving your locks the gentle treatment they desperately want.

Much like her hair turban, Carrie Bradshaw has also got us lusting after her bleach blonde highlights. If you decide to take the plunge, don’t forget to check out our round ups of the best purple shampoo and the best leave in conditioner. Trust us, your hair will thank you.