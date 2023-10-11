I’m a beauty-obsessed shopping expert and I’ve reserved my paycheck to stock up on these Olaplex deals this Amazon Prime Day
FYI - the No.3 Hair Perfector is currently 43% off
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are finally here! On the 10th and 11th of October you can save big on beauty, fashion, homeware and more - but you’d better act quick, as the sale ends tonight.
Amazon is a treasure trove of beauty bargains right now (and we’ve rounded up the best beauty deals for you here - from premium to affordable brands) but the one beauty brand that I’m most excited to see included in the sale is Olaplex.
I don’t know about you, but I’m utilising Amazon Prime Day to stock up on my favourite beauty buys, and for me that definitely includes Olaplex’s No.3 Hair Perfector and Blonde Enhancer toning shampoo (AKA one of our beauty editors’ top purple shampoo picks). The premium beauty brand barely ever has deals over 20%, but you can save up to 43% on selected products right now!
With so much choice, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days can seem a little overwhelming – lucky then, that it’s literally my job to browse through Amazon on a daily basis. So I’ve scoured through the beauty deals and found the very best Olaplex deals for you to shop - keep scrolling for my top picks.
When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
It’s on right now! Previously known as Amazon Prime Day, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is running from Tuesday 10th October to midnight on Wednesday 11th October.
To take advantage of the deals you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member - if you’re not signed up yet you can get a free trial right here.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 Olaplex deals: quick links
- Shop up to 43% off Olaplex here
- Shop our roundup of the best beauty deals (including ghd and Elemis) here
- Shop our roundup of the best fashion deals (including Levi's and Adidas) here
What are the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Olaplex deals?
I know a high-quality, on-trend, and highly-rated product at a moment’s glance, plus I’m familiar with regular prices so I can spot a great deal from a mile away. So if you want to upgrade your haircare on a budget and are in need of a little inspo, I’ve done all the hard work for you and picked the very best Olaplex deals the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have to offer. Keep scrolling to shop the deals.
the best amazon prime day olaplex deals
This product almost needs no introduction - its cult status speaks for itself! I've used and adored this for years and it's the only product that keeps my hair feeling sleek and smooth when I've been neglecting my trimming appointments or heat-styling my hair for a little too long. This 43% discount is not one to miss out on!
The entire MCUK beauty team is obsessed with this purple shampoo (and we've tried a fair few formulas). While it's not the most affordable option out there, the results speak for themselves so it's definitely worth trying out now that it's discounted.
And if your ultimate goal is the regular maintenance of your hair, Olaplex's bond-building shampoo is the answer. Again, it's on the pricier side for shampoo, but reviewers swear by it for repairing extreme damage, so if you've had your eye on it for a while then now's the time to invest!
There's an impressive 25% off the Olaplex Bonding Oil which works together with the rest of the collection to strengthen and protect your hair while giving it an unreal shine.
Save on this bestselling styling cream while it's 31% less! I use it to slick my hair back into a bun (while providing extra protection) and before heat styling. You only need to use a tiny amount, so the bottle will last you absolutely ages.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
