I've had fine, flat hair my entire life, meaning any volumising hair product shoots to the top of my wish list. Be it a volumising spray or a curling wand which promises to lift at the root, I'm always on the lookout.

But what if there was a haircut for fine hair that worked to enhance volume from the outset, meaning styling therefore-after became a breeze? When I heard about the anti-gravity haircut (or vertical cut) by Alessandro Calvio, I was intrigued.

Desperate to discover whether it could add a little extra something to my bob-length hair, I looked into this trending cut some more...

How does the anti-gravity haircut work?

Alessandro Calvio, hairstylist to celebrities including Pippa Middleton, Bianca Jagger and Vanessa Kirby, created the anti-gravity haircut to help with volume and shape. Essentially, this is a hair cutting technique unique to others, as it includes vertically cutting hair from the inside of the shape. Calvio cuts with the fall line of hair, rather than horizontally.

"Often I see clients who think their hair is fine because it’s flat with no volume, but it’s just because it’s been cut horizontally, which makes it too heavy," he explains.

"It needs to be cut from the inside to create very soft layers, so it supports itself from the underneath. A blunt cut is too heavy and gravity pulls the hair down, whereas cutting from the inside means you can create a blunt effect, but it’s different to cutting straight across, it gives life to the hair."

The stylist also says that his unique haircut (which has now become a household name at the Electric Space salon in London) provides other key benefits.

“The anti-gravity cut also opens up the face, so it looks less heavy. Flat hair can make the face look tired, and a blunt cut can look old fashioned."

He continues: "The light reflects differently when the hair is broken up so it looks fresher, modern, more natural—you’re creating natural movement so you get movement of colour.”

In short, this is a cut that not only promises added volume and shape, but also a fresh, modern twist on traditional cuts. Sign me up.

How can you get the look?

As mentioned, the anti-gravity haircut (otherwise known as the vertical cut) is available with Calvio directly.

In the UK, he cuts from Electric Space, in central London.

This style costs £270, so it's certainly an investment, but one that promises to make styling far easier, which could be worth it for those with fine or flat lengths looking for volume and shape.

How to enhance your vertical cut

